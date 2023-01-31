As a business grows, so do its relationships with prospects and customers. Managing these contacts can become increasingly complex thanks to the various tools and processes involved. This has led many companies to begin automating customer relationship management (CRM) functions.

CRM automation can help you become more effective at focusing on individual customers’ and prospects' needs at the bottom of your funnel.

Businesses do this by using a CRM system — such as monday sales CRM from monday.com — to create workflows powered by automation. By adopting automation, you can free up a great deal of time for your sales team and drive better outcomes, boosting revenue as a result.

How CRM Automation Benefits Your Business

CRM is often full of time-consuming and repetitive tasks, such as sales calls, service issues, expenses, inquiries and more. Automation also helps reduce the chance of human error, including missed follow ups or lapsed status or deal updates. By automating these functions, companies can devote less time to them on a daily basis. In fact, 78% of business leaders said that they believe automation can improve the productivity of all stakeholders in an organization.

When sales teams are no longer spending a disproportionate amount of time on low-level tasks, they can focus on more strategic goals that further business goals. In addition, automation makes correspondence with large numbers of contacts far easier, which leads to improved engagement and better, more consistent relationships.

How Do You Begin Automating The Sales Cycle?

There are numerous ways that automation can aid CRM, and a great deal of tasks that can be automated. Some of the most helpful include:

Contact Management: Automation lets you automatically update your database of business contacts as they progress through the sales pipeline, and gives team members access to all the available information on a contact, as well as notifications when new ones are created. Lead Assignment: You can automate the distribution of incoming leads to sales reps based on when stage goals are completed. Once a lead takes a specific action, they can be assigned to the right team member. Task Management: Your team can use CRM automation to manage their workload, stay organized and complete their work efficiently. This includes archiving or deleting completed tasks, grouping certain ones together, or creating alerts for approaching deadlines. Document Management: Document management can be labor intensive, but CRM automations allow you to notify sales reps of new resources or training materials, notify managers when approvals are needed, and specific documents like quotes, contracts or invoices. Reporting and Analytics: When you automate your reporting, you can quickly and easily generate reports to, for example, evaluate the performance of team members. This allows for more data-driven decision making without the heavy lifting.

Choose the Right CRM Software

With useful tools keeping your team organized, you can put your best foot forward to customers and prospects. There are numerous CRM solutions on the market that offer automation, but businesses need to choose the one that best suits their needs. Ask yourself what your goals are, which workflows you’re looking to automate, what integrations you need and how many team members need access.

Picking user-friendly software such as the monday sales CRM, which supports both simple and complex workflow automation, can help you save time, close more sales, and increase customer satisfaction — now and in the future.

