Organizations that break through monolithic technologies, architectures and processes and embrace agile, microservices-based strategies will be better served delivering solid digital customer experiences. And maybe even be like Amazon. Murthy Peri, vice president of technology at SapientRazorfish, shared these thoughts during the CMSWire-BloomReach webinar, “The Modern Digital Experience Tech Stack.” “Amazon does 15 million deployments a year,” Peri said. “That’s 1.5 deployments every second. It’s amazing speed at which they are producing features and functions for their customers.”

Be Like Amazon

Murthy Peri

OK, so you’re not Amazon. Maybe you’ll never be. You can, however, take some pages from the playbook. Smaller, more nimble development teams are “able to deliver much more effectively and efficiently than large teams,” Peri said. “Amazon has this mindset,” he added.

No Amazon team is bigger than a “two-pizza team.” In other words, if you can’t feed the team with two pizzas, it’s too big of a team. Smaller is better because it keeps the team self-governing, self-organized and agile. The focus remains on requirements, developments, testing, deployment, production support and enhancing features. “It brings agility,” Peri said.

Agile DevOps Teams

According to Peri, the agile thinking should be applied to modern DevOps teams which can help break through the challenges monolithic processes and evolving technologies bring. DevOps teams handling too many manual tasks get buried in deployments, configuration management and builds. Organizations should automate the entire DevOps pipeline for continuous integration and continuous development through automation tools.

Agile organizations also support environments that do not rely on front end functionality being driven by backend logic. Applications and solutions tightly coupled to the backend systems do not easily support changes in the front end systems. Loosely-coupled, microservices-based architectures allow for more flexibility, Peri notes.

Decoupled architectures built on the front end is the modern trend, according to Peri. It supports technologies like AngularJS with powerful frameworks like NodeJS that interact with experience and commerce platforms through APIs. “You need to have an experience platform which is not monolith,” Peri said.

“It’s very critical. .. You can have a fully decoupled CMS architecture primarily based on the concepts of microservices. Deploying decoupled on an experience platform that has an API-first paradigm gives you speed, agility and improves the overall cost of ownership. With an architecture like this, brands are more set up to deliver on their brand promise.”

BloomReach: 'Open and Intelligent'

Arje Cahn, chief technology officer of BloomReach Experience, feels this way (naturally, since his company offers the technology). BloomReach Experience, the company’s web content management offering, supports an “open and intelligent” approach to digital experience. Applying artificial intelligence and machine learning is, “a huge part of the work we’re doing,” Cahn said.

According to Cahn, BloomReach believes that digital experience platforms should support embedded intelligence, continuous IT and marketing innovation and “everything as a service.”

Marketing should be able to build and tear down websites quickly without IT intervention. And IT should be able to quickly “roll out new versions of digital experience platforms.” “It’s all about agility in IT and marketing. “It allows you to be competitive on an experience level” said Cahn.

