Twilio, a cloud communications platform, today announced the completion of its acquisition of SendGrid, an email API platform. Stockholders at each company approved the deal Jan. 30. The acquisition is worth $3 billion.

SendGrid will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Twilio and will continue to be led by SendGrid CEO Sameer Dholakia, reporting to Jeff Lawson, Twilio co-founder and CEO. The new company serves 140,000 active customer accounts and manages more than 600 billion annualized interactions each year, said Dholakia. With SendGrid, developers and businesses can use Twilio to reach their customers over any voice, SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, video and now email.

In other customer experience software news ...

Jacada Introduces Jacada Interact 11

Jacada, a provider of Autonomous CX solutions, has released Jacada Interact 11, the latest release of its Customer Service Robotic Automation and AI Hub. With release 11, Jacada users can build and manage automated customer service sequences.

Jacada Interact is a no-code customer service automation hub. This new release includes a new user interface and can still be leveraged with cloud and on premises deployments. It also includes real-time cognitive analytics.

AgilOne Partners With Snowflake Computing

AgilOne, a customer data platform, and Snowflake Computing, a cloud data warehouse, have announced a strategic partnership. The joint solution includes reporting and SQL access to processed, record-level data within AgilOne with Snowflake providing query performance. This will allow companies access to omnichannel customer data, enhanced with online-offline identity resolution, behavioral and predictive analytics.

Sitecore Teams with IBM iX

Sitecore, a digital experience management software provider, will be a global partner with IBM iX, a digital agency and global business design firm. The partnership will give clients of both firms access to Sitecore’s web content management, commerce and marketing solutions, as well as IBM iX designers and strategists in 40 IBM studios worldwide. IBM iX is a Global Platinum Partner in the Sitecore Solution Provider Program and provides consulting, design, development and implementation services.

Magisto Launches Partnership Program

Magisto, an AI-powered video creation and marketing platform, has launched a Strategic Partnership Program. The program provides automatic video creation to enterprise marketing and ecommerce players through a tool embedded in ecommerce sites, listing sites, marketplaces, websites and more. Magisto’s AI takes existing content and can incorporate it from high definition stock images, video clips and licensed music.

Monetate Hires COO

Monetate, a personalization software provider, has named Brandon Atkinson as its chief operating officer. As COO, Atkinson will report directly to Monetate’s CEO Stephen Collins. Atkinson previously worked for adtech startup AppNexus, where he served as SVP, global services and then chief people officer. Prior to his time at AppNexus, Atkinson worked for Opsware, a data center automation software provider, where he held leadership roles in services and engineering. He later served as solution director, business service automation, EMEA for HP after it acquired Opsware in 2007.

Verbit Lands $23 Million

Verbit, a transcription and captioning solution, has closed a $23 million Series A round led by Viola Ventures, with participation from Vertex Ventures, HV Ventures, Oryzn Capital, Vintage Venture Partners and Cal-Tech. This latest round of financing brings Verbit’s total funds raised to $34 million, following an $11 million seed round. Verbit will use the money to scale sales, marketing and product teams, drive solution development and accelerate its US expansion.

Zuant Debuts Zuant Vault

Zuant, a mobile lead capture cloud solution, launched Zuant Vault for mobile customer data compliance this week. Officials said Zuant Vault provides control and management of contact data to meet regulations such as GDPR.