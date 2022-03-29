There's a lot of talk about Web3, the distributed web, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. This new iteration of the internet will put control of content and data back in the hands of users and producers. It will enhance privacy, improve digital trust and loyalty and provide a more immersive experience.

For all the opportunities it brings, it is still misunderstood and ill-defined. This Web3 and metaverse glossary hopes to clarify the various terms used to discuss the concepts involved.

Altcoin: Short for alternative coins, referring to cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin.

