CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
A golden retriever dog balancing cookies on his nose. He's in a backyard with green bushes in the background
Sponsored Article

Why Disciplined Agile Is the Answer to Your Work Management Needs

4 minute read
Nidhi Madhavan avatar
January 10, 2023
SPONSORED CONTENT
The disciplined agile toolkit offers a way for teams to find the right tools and processes and how monday.com supports digital agile processes.

Every team has unique needs, but project management methodologies often aren’t one-size fits all.

While not a methodology itself, disciplined agile is a toolkit that leverages various methodologies in order to help you identify the best ways to work and select the right tools and processes for the job. It’s built on the idea that teams should be able to choose and tailor the right process for their team for any given challenge, whether it’s devops or a business-wide framework.

By understanding the benefits and principles behind disciplined agile, as well as the importance of leveraging the right tools and platforms to enable this approach, companies can adopt this way of working and drive better results.

The Principles of Disciplined Agile

The principles behind the disciplined agile toolkit serve to promote business agility and empower teammates and other stakeholders to do their best work. Some of the most relevant ones include:

  • Recognizing context: Teams and processes are unique, and the methods chosen need to fit the given context while also leaving room for evolution.
  • Be pragmatic: Teams must use the framework that ultimately leads to the most success.
  • Choice is good: Know and understand the trade-offs associated with the options a team has at their disposal.
  • Organize around products and services: To truly delight their customers, the goal of any strategy should be to provide the best offerings possible.
  • Enterprise awareness: Every team does what’s best for the entire organization.

Disciplined agile teams promise to adopt and uphold these principles as well as the guidelines and behaviors behind them. Having an agile coach may help implement these methods more smoothly.

Potential Benefits

Building an agile organizational culture has known benefits. One study found that it can even boost commercial performance by a staggering 237%. Disciplined agile delivery offers a variety of advantages over other methodologies and frameworks, including increased competitiveness through a focus on delighting customers. By keeping continuous improvement and customer experience at the center of the strategy, it helps businesses gain brand loyalty and retention.

It also has internal benefits. By embracing flexibility rather than prescriptive processes, disciplined agile allows teams to decide which ways of working are best for them. This improves efficiency while also supporting self-ownership and higher engagement from team members.

Finally, although this type of toolkit started within software development teams, its inherently flexible nature means that it’s relevant to any aspect of business, and works across any type of team, including sales, marketing, and human resources.

Learning Opportunities

Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
On demand
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
On demand
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
On demand
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.

Choosing the Right Tool

In order to reap the benefits of disciplined agile, companies need a work management tool like monday.com that truly enables flexibility and adaptability. If you’re currently using a digital work management platform for your disciplined agile team, consider whether you have the ability to do the following:

  • Visualize progress and budgets via dashboards
  • Track issues
  • Collaborate quickly and clearly
  • Estimate workloads and task time
  • Create a customer portal
  • Manage project portfolios

If your current tool can’t handle all of the above tasks, it might be time for a change.

Also evaluate whether your current tool offers templates that further aid a disciplined agile approach. Two particularly useful ones from monday.com are a scrum planning template and a product roadmap template. Product roadmap templates give a high-level overview of your product development so you can ensure your team is following the right path in order to create delightful products and experiences. Meanwhile, a scrum planning template enables you to plan, track and manage your sprints without becoming distracted.

Conclusion

Disciplined agile is a great model for teams that are already highly agile but want additional flexibility. For organizations new to agile approaches or still trying to fully roll out the model or adopt its philosophy, having the right technology in place can enable much easier, faster success. monday.com’s support for disciplined agile puts the technology at your command, with templates and integrations designed to let your team work their way.

Sign up to unleash the power of disciplined agile for your business at monday.com.

About the author

Nidhi Madhavan

Nidhi Madhavan is a research editor at Simpler Media Group, where she creates data-driven content and research for SMG and their clients. Nidhi received her B.A. in Journalism from Loyola University Chicago.

Tags

sponconsamo2301

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play