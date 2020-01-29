PHOTO: Dom Nicastro

With 2020 just beginning, there's plenty of time to learn more about marketing. Marketers have to contend with things like making products believable (as always), automation affecting their jobs, leveraging machine learning tactics, ethically collecting and managing data and constant video demands, according to this piece in AdAge. It's a lot, right?

The good news is there are plenty of marketing conferences in 2020 to consider where you can gain insights from marketing leaders and mingle with like-minded marketing peers who struggle with similar challenges. Here’s a snapshot of some of the top marketing conferences for 2020 you should have on your radar.

The SMX conferences are held throughout the year, the first one being SMX West. Search Engine Land and Marketing Land run the events, focused on SEO and search engine marketing.

Conference organizers are promising some rich content in the area of digital commerce marketing. They will discuss boosting conversions, increasing sales and maximizing awareness.

Where: San Jose, San Jose McEnery Convention Center

B2B sales and marketing practitioners will descend on the Southwest for the annual show. The tracks featured at the conference include ABM, content, demand generation, digital strategy, channel marketing and sales enablement. Demand Gen Report runs this show, which features speakers Brian Fanzo and Tamsen Webster.

Where: Scottsdale, Ariz., Hyatt Regency Scottsdale

Marketers can kick off the third month of the year in San Diego with social media marketing content and networking sponsored by Social Media Examiner. The conference will cover the big players in social media marketing, of course, like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn — but also content marketing tips and general social media strategy.

Where: San Diego, San Diego Convention Center

The annual Adobe Summit, which has drawn more than 20,000 attendees, kicks off in the desert at the end of the first quarter. Adobe produces the Adobe Experience Cloud, which includes an array of digital marketing software powering experiences. The conference will also include Magento Imagine and the Marketo Marketing Nation Summit, two former individual conferences formerly hosted by acquired Adobe technologies: ecommerce provider Magento and marketing automation provider Marketo. It’s not all Adobe all the time at the conference, however, as the content includes many general sessions on creating digital experiences.

Where: Las Vegas, The Venetian/The Palazzo

MarTech West and MarTech East hits each US coast for its annual two shows covering marketing technology. Third Door Media runs the conference, which features Scott Brinker. founder of the Chief Marketing Technologist blog. Brinker created the Martech Supergraphic that will be unveiled at the April West show in San Jose. The graphic has been going strong since 2011. Six months after the West show, Brinker and Co. hit his hometown area, Boston, for MarTech East.

Where: San Jose (April 15-17), San Jose Convention Center; Boston, (Oct. 6-8), Hynes Convention Center

Gartner brings together marketers for its annual show out West. The research firm will discuss technology, market and consumer insights, strategy, customer experience, demand generation, digital commerce, marketing data and analytics, branding and search strategy among other topics. Gartner highlights its research in marketing throughout the show. Agenda is forthcoming.

Where: San Diego, Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego and Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Marketers trying to figure a way to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) successfully into their marketing processes and strategies can get the latest trends and best practices here in the heart of Ohio. MAICON will be in year No. 2 when July rolls around, run by the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute. The conference is “designed to help marketing leaders truly understand AI, educate their teams, garner executive support, pilot priority AI uses cases, and develop a near-term strategy for successfully scaling AI,” according to a post on the conference website.

Where: Cleveland, Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

HubSpot puts on this annual show in Boston. The marketing automation and CRM provider certainly showcases its products but also includes tons of content discussing marketing strategies. HubSpot is the pioneer of the inbound marketing movement. It always includes a few famous speakers and is known for its whacky, yet informational and inspiring, dual-keynote from co-founders Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah.

Where: Boston, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Disclaimer: This is our conference. Simpler Media, the company that runs CMSWire, puts on this annual show. The conference in its sixth year shifts from the Midwest in Chicago to the sunny shores of Southern California, but the content goals are the same: discuss the latest best practices and technology enhancements in the areas of digital customer experience.

Where: Huntington Beach, Calif., Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa

The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) runs the annual conference discussing content marketing strategies and technologies and, of course, Joe Pulizzi’s orange suit. Pulizzi, the founder of CMI, will be on hand for his annual keynote. The conference is expected to draw 4,000 marketers for tracks such as demand generation, sales enablement, content strategy and social media.

Where: Cleveland, Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland