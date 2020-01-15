LinkedIn wants its Sales Navigator solution to be a system of engagement. PHOTO: Ben Scholzen

According to recent data, LinkedIn boasts over 303 million active users. 40% of those users visit the site daily making it a great place for marketers to target in 2020.

With this in mind, we’ve turned to marketing experts to learn the strategies they use to improve their brand’s LinkedIn presence organically. Here are their top 10 tips to get the year started off right.

1. Revamp Your Profile Content

Obvious? Maybe. Effective? Certainly. Kasia Majewska, marketing executive at NapoleonCat believes it’s critical to start with optimizing your profile. “As a business owner your Linkedin profile proves to your target audience that you are experienced, educated and know your chops,” she said. A poorly thought-out profile can equally harm your reputation on the platform.

2. Optimize for Keywords

A strong organic LinkedIn strategy gets your profile to rank for relevant searches. Majewska believes the Linked profile is “an opportunity to optimize keywords and phrases so the right people can find you.”

You don’t want to overdo it with keywords, but areas like the professional headline and about section are great for including a few of the keywords to have a better chance of showing up in relevant searches.

Related Article: LinkedIn Live: Everything You Need to Know

3. Publish Videos Frequently

Samantha Russell, chief marketing & business development officer at Twenty Over Ten, recommends incorporating videos into your posts as much as possible. “We post a video every Monday where I share top marketing tips for advisors, which I then reshare on my personal page.” This shows more effort and personality than only posting text.

4. Use Hashtags Effectively

“Hashtags are relatively new to LinkedIn,” Russell said, “but we do suggest using 2-3 hashtags since they are beneficial to the platform.” She recommends you tag the industry and some topic specific words and phrases at a minimum. “Additionally, try and use them at the end to make the post appear cleaner.” Hashtags help LinkedIn users interested in a particular topic discover your content easier.

5. Mention Relevant Contributors

Aida Grigoryan, content strategist at Incredo, recommends creating blog posts with quotes from industry leaders and publishing them on LinkedIn. “When we share the next blog post on LinkedIn, we mention all the specialists (and their companies) that contributed to our post with their quote.” This ensures the post reaches the contributor’s network as well. “The more contributors engage with our post the better LinkedIn algorithm rewards our post and shows it to more users organically,” Grigoryan said.

Related Article: Content Modeling: What It is and How to Get Started

6. Interact With Your Audience

Make sure you are commenting and engaging with your audience,” suggested Russell. This means offering helpful pieces of information that you have expertise as a comment on relevant topics. “By doing this,” she explained, “we are able to expose our brand to a wider audience that has probably not heard of us before.” While only people in your network can see content you publish, your comments are seen by those outside your network as well.

7. Join Industry Groups

Along the same lines as interacting with your audience, Majewska recommends interacting with industry professionals. “Engage a large and active community of professionals through getting active in relevant industry groups.” These groups provide an endless stream of relevant content to comment and weigh in on to build thought leadership in your chosen industry.

8. Experiment With Content & CTA

Michelle Blondin, director of marketing at Traackr, suggests experimenting with a variety of different content types to see what works best for your audience. “Always try to include rich media, but mix it up occasionally and test video, gifs, using emojis.” You’ll want to keep metrics to analyze the results of each content type, and then further optimize your approach. “Always ensure you have a very clear Call To Action (CTA),” Blondin added, “and test it before hitting post.”

9. Encourage Employee Advocacy

Blondin recommends leveraging your employee network to help your LinkedIn grow by getting them to follow your company page. “Take it one step further by having your leadership team and employees re-share the posts from your company page with their own thoughts and flair.” Either way, Blondin believes it’s useful to get support from employees and coworkers to like, comment on and share your LinkedIn content.

10. Be More Human

“Here’s one a lot of us marketers are guilty of forgetting,” Blondin said, “be human!” This means talking about your brand in an authentic way, but also highlighting the culture and values of your company. She suggests posting about company outings, volunteer activities, or other company events. “This goes a long way with making your brand feel accessible, Blonded continued, “as if there are real humans on the other side!”