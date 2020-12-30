2020 brought new challenges for all of us and marketers were definitely no exception. As one of the first departments to often find their budgets cut, CMOs and their teams were forced to abandon previously planned strategies in order to reach customers dealing with their own financial woes. In her monthly column, Rhoan Morgan had a clear message to share with every CMO in this predicament: lead with customer experience and establish a clear connection between your efforts and the business's bottom line.

Rhoan is a firm advocate for the role of analytics and technology in marketing, a belief which led her to co-found DemandLab in 2009. In her role as CEO, she continues to explore the latest technology trends to support her work helping enterprise clients navigate the martech landscape to support their marketing-led customer experiences.

What kept you sane during 2020?

Meditation; family; lots of projects; and moving forward with optimism and belief in our future.

Where do you look for inspiration for your articles?

I’ve been in marketing for over 25 years and am passionate about the field — and how we can improve the lives and work of our clients as well as their audiences. I spend a lot of my time working with my team, and our clients, to solve these critical challenges. This work, coupled with a voracious appetite for reading about new perspectives and ideas in marketing, sales and business growth, synthesizes nicely into article fodder.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

"Sometimes things will feel bad, sometimes they may seem insurmountable … give it a day, things are likely to turn around."

I‘ve found this to be true in most cases and it has helped me to look for (and find) the opportunities in life no matter the situation.

Which of your projects or research from 2020 (or upcoming for 2021) are you most excited about and why?

The value of the work we do as marketers must clearly and decisively translate to non-marketers with their eye on the bottom line. I know I am preaching to the choir here. Our latest research on marketing attribution excites me because it lays out how the advancement of tracking and analytics technologies is helping marketers prove the success of specific marketing activities. The more the marketing can connect these dots, the greater the transformative impact this can be for marketing professionals’ ability to take ownership of revenue growth. And to gain insight from increasingly sophisticated analysis allows teams to dive deeper into what is working, what isn’t, and how to eliminate waste and find new opportunities to explore. I can’t think of a more timely moment for marketing leaders to push revenue attribution from the fringes to the center stage.

If you could only recommend one business book, what would it be and why?

"Unleashed: The Unapologetic Leader's Guide to Empowering Everyone Around You" by Frances X. Frei and Anne Morriss.

Why: I never reference just myself when I talk about the success of DemandLab because this company has been built by an incredible team of brilliant, creative, dedicated people. This book aligns with my belief that our people are our greatest asset and we have to honor that by ensuring we lift them up and enable achievement, growth and accountability in everyone.

Speed Round

What was the best book you read in 2020?

Reading the book "Malala’s Magic Pencil" by Malala Yousafzai with my young daughter and discussing the themes, lessons and inspirations found in this incredible story.

What was the best movie you watched in 2020?

Not a movie, but a short Catalonian Series from a few years ago — “If I Hadn’t Met You.”

What was the best meal you ate in 2020?

I currently live in the south of France and just before the third big confinement here, we traveled to the Bordeaux region for a long weekend of wine tasting and on our way back, stopped at a little hotel with a one star michelin restaurant called Bernard Rigaudis. We decided to go big as it would be our last meal in a restaurant for who knew how long…. We ordered the menu gastronomic (nine courses!) with a wine pairing with each course. It was both beautifully designed, incredibly curated, and served with perfection — one of the most delicious meals I’ve had in ages.