In a world so embedded in unlimited screen time, media exposure is higher than ever. Fifty percent of today's teens feel addicted to their phones, while adults spend more than seven hours a day connected to a Wi-Fi device.

But more and more people are pushing back against the status quo. Today, 65% of young teens wish their parents limited their screen time. More than one in two adults are looking for ways to limit their time online, on phones or playing video games.

As a brand, you owe it to your customers to support, protect and encourage limited screen time. By building this strategy directly into their marketing schema, brands have the opportunity to foster health and happiness without distancing themselves from the customer's field of vision.

Ways That Brands Can Limit User Screen Time

Brands can encourage reduced screen time and healthy digital habits in a number of ways. Fewer push notifications can prevent unnecessary distractions. Screen time controls give more precautionary power to children, teens and their parents.

Finally, brands that support self-reflection and mindfulness with integrative dashboards avoid becoming a part of the problem — and become a part of the solution instead.

Reduce Notification Messages

It can be difficult to stay on task when notifications continuously impede focus. Although push messaging is one of the most common ways for brands to interact with customers, it can also be the most invasive and time-consuming as well. Constant push notifications encourage customers to stay on their phones longer, contributing to unhealthy screen time as a result.

Vero, a growing social media platform with strong convictions in digital wellness, works to reduce notifications. The app provides a fully accessible screen time dashboard, including information regarding how much time is spent in-app. Vero never enables push notifications, which allows users to mindfully spend time engaging with the brand.

Embed Screen Time Controls

Screen time controls empower individuals to monitor and limit their personal phone usage. For brands, these features present an opportunity to build trust with customers while promoting healthy digital habits.

Apple's Screen Time feature is one of the most comprehensive in-app tools available, allowing users to set limits on individual applications. Mega brands like Google and TikTok have also implemented screen controls that manage excessive browsing. Parents can set these for their children or impose them on their own devices.

Encourage Self-Reflection

Any journey to wellness comes with self-reflection, especially with screen time. Brands must encourage a step-back and allow users to regain control of their app usage and daily devices.

Nintendo's gaming console Wii offers the best example of this. More than two hours of screen time will trigger a popup that remind users to take a break. This helps players to reflect on their current media use and encourages healthy lifestyle adjustments in the process.

Conclusion: Limiting Screen Time Overload as a Brand

Brands that limit user screen time can distance themselves from negative connotations associated with screen overuse and addiction. With the right strategies in place, businesses may foster stronger connections between themselves and their audiences, prompting them to be more mindful of their screen time and digital habits.