Companies face many distracting e-commerce challenges today. While it may seem overwhelming to address these disruptions, there are many problems that can be solved by reconsidering what digital experience platform (DXP) you use to manage content and the customer experience. While traditional DXPs are made up of an existing monolithic environment, they tend to be more rigid. On the other hand, newer composable DXP solutions offer companies more flexibility and personalization.

Read more to learn about the benefits of composable and how these solutions fix the problems created by monolithic platforms.

Composable Allows Your DXP to Grow Alongside Your Company

One major issue with traditional DXP solutions is that they fail to expand alongside a company’s growth. Without a composable DXP with headless capabilities, scalability is not an easy goal to accomplish.

A composable DXP allows your digital team to choose the individual microservices they want to meet their unique needs. They’re able to assemble their own best-of-breed solutions to deliver content and digital experiences to customers — and they’re able to do so with much more speed, agility and efficiency than with a monolithic platform.

This flexibility cannot be ignored, especially at a time when many digital leaders and teams struggle to meet rapidly changing market demands. For companies experiencing fast growth and trying to grow alongside many disruptive trends, a monolithic platform does not cut it.

Composable Allows Companies to Expand Without Negatively Impacting Business Operations

When your organization is growing rapidly, migrating to a new system is difficult without experiencing operational disruptions. Implementation cycles to roll out a DXP can take up to nine months or even a year. Further, traditional, monolithic DXPs lack features like continuous integration and continuous deployment — which ultimately holds organizations back and prevents them from reacting to business needs as quickly as they’d like.

Composable, however, harnesses these features and allows businesses to expand with minimal impact on operations. This type of platform gives digital teams access to seamless migration options with few disruptions to everyday business.

Composable Gives Companies Access to Any Capability They Need — All in a Single Solution

A legacy platform necessitates bridging the crucial deficiencies created by the platform’s inherent limitations. There will be features that companies have access to that they don’t need as well as features they need that they can’t access. With these deficiencies in the company’s DXP, they’ll miss out on important capabilities that they need to respond to market trends, react to changing customer demands and grow their business. They’ll need to adopt a different monolithic solution that can do what their original can’t, and then they’ll be stuck with two imperfect solutions instead of one satisfactory solution.

Because a composable DXP allows organizations to pick and choose the capabilities they need and integrate them into one system, deficiencies like this will be much less of a problem. They can rely on one solution that has just what they need and expand on these capabilities when their needs change.

A Composable DXP is a Game Changer — If You Know What You Need From It

With so many tools in the market, you need to know exactly what you need from a headless CMS before you invest in one. The process to implement a new content management system and integrate it with your current tech stack takes time, and it’s important to be certain that the solution you choose fits with your overall goals.

Once you do have a solution, make a clear plan on what aspects you will utilize and how you’ll utilize them to get the right results. Just adopting a headless CMS isn’t enough to address ever-evolving business needs. You also need to have a clear understanding of how to use it.

For example, companies often use composable DXPs for website and content management, for tasks such as publishing, content creation and web page design. DXPs also offer companies marketing automation capabilities, as well as allowing them to more easily personalize and target content to the right users. Robust analytics capabilities are another significant capability of DXPs — and a feature that companies should carefully vet so that they find a solution with the strongest analytics function.

Have a clear outcome in mind when you adopt and implement a DXP. For example, adopting Contentstack — a composable DXP with headless capabilities — is best when you have identified objectives and know how you want to use it to get the results you need. Customers partner with Contentstack to explore ways to use the platform beyond meeting their initial objectives, to maximize their ROI. Using this solution to solve identified goals gives companies many benefits, including increased flexibility, adaptability and efficiency, along with time-saving capabilities. Especially when faced with uncertain economic forecasts, a digital team should create a strategy to take advantage of all these potential benefits.

Start Realizing the Benefits of Composable

With a fully automated composable experience platform, organizations can experience all these benefits and more. Contentstack, for example, empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the fastest speed possible. Rather than relying on one legacy solution and needing to adopt several individual solutions to fill in the gaps, companies can simplify their tech stack with composable architecture and a headless CMS that responds quickly to changes and disruptions.

