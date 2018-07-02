Companies with more than 40 landing pages get 12 times more leads than those with 5 or less, according to HubSpot. But a poorly designed landing page won’t get you many leads at all. So to help brands get their landing page design right, we’ve spoken to marketing experts and compiled the seven most common landing page design mistakes to avoid.

1. No Clear Call to Action

A call-to-action (CTA) is either an image or a line of text that prompts your visitor to take action. On a landing page, your CTA may be to ask your visitor to sign up for a webinar, to download an eBook or to make a purchase. The placement and portrayal of the CTA is pivotal in the process of funneling your consumers through to your desired goal.

Amber Atkins-Maddox, a Graphic Designer at Birmingham, AL.-based Infomedia, mentioned that an unclear CTA could have a negative impact on landing page SEO, too. “The point of a landing page is to give site visitors a direction to something, like a contact form or a PDF to download. When you don’t provide that, you’ll often have users leaving your site, giving your page a high bounce rate and negatively impacting its Google search ranking.”

Atkins-Maddox continues by saying that having multiple CTAs on a landing page can steer users away and advises that CTAs should have a singular focus. “Since landing pages should be focused on pushing users in a singular direction, having multiple places to click through can be a challenge. Don’t give site visitors too many options with various links or forms and keep it simple.”

In fact, a recent study conducted by Unbounce has shown that landing pages with one link had a higher conversion rate than those with multiple links. “Your landing page should focus on one call-to-action or offer. Users need to know what is expected of them. This is a pretty common mistake, with nearly 50 percent of landing pages displaying multiple offers or actions” said Keri Lindenmuth, Marketing Manager at Allentown, PA -based Kyle David Group.

Uber’s landing page, as shown below, demonstrates an example of a clear CTA. It focuses on selling to prospective drivers while briefly highlighting the benefit of partnering with Uber.

2. Not Having a Responsive Design

According to ConvertMedia, 45 percent of customer data is submitted via a mobile device. That means nearly half of your leads are coming through mobile devices rather than desktops — but does your landing page design reflect that reality? Atkins-Maddox highlighted the importance of applying a mobile-first approach to designing a landing page. “Sometimes landing pages are made last minute and that means not enough thought may be put into what platforms will be used to view the page. Since over half of all website visits are from mobile users, it pays to always design landing pages mobile first,” she said.

Netflix has already taken advantage of generating leads via mobile devices. Their landing page (shown below) shows how their landing page looks like on a smaller display.

3. Too Much Clutter

Having more information than necessary can hinder conversion, as noted by Alex Mauritz, Market Research Analyst at Chicago, IL.-based Magnani. “Don't try to collect more information than you need in forms or give too many details about your product. This will distract you from getting conversions.”

Tammy Duggan-Herd, Marketing Manager at Campaign Creators, shared the importance of utilizing white space to prevent your user from feeling overwhelmed. According to her, white space can, “reduce clutter and keeps the user focused on [completing the form]. Clutter is distracting [and makes the] user confused about what they are supposed to be doing on the page.”

Domo, a data infrastructure provider, utilizes the practice of less “clutter” and more “white space” to make their landing page as clutter-free as possible.

4. Inconsistent Design

A landing page should be a short and snappy representation of your brand. Landing pages which are not in line with branding guidelines can result in brand inconsistency, which can negatively impact the conversion you’re seeking with your customers. “Keep visuals consistent at all times. When landing pages look distinctively different from the main website, it can cause users to be skeptical about or confused by the landing page’s content and links,” said Atkins-Maddox.

PayPal uses a consistent design across all their platforms. As seen from their landing page below, PayPal’s logo placement, font styles and button colors are all in line with their main website.

5. Misplacement of the Sign-up Form

The placement of the form is critical to the performance of a landing page. Duggan-Herd comments on how forms that are not distinctly visible tend to deliver poorly. “Your form should be first in terms of visual hierarchy. The color and format should draw peoples eyes towards the form. That's the goal after all.”

Lindenmuth added to this by suggesting the form should be placed higher up the landing page to increase the chance of being noticed by your visitor. “You want your form to be at the top of the page/above the fold so it becomes one of the first things your user sees. This increases the chance of users filling it out.”

The placement of the form on HubSpot’s landing page, shown below, is both above the fold and next to the main copy of the landing page.

6. Lack of a Customer Focus

Mauritz continued by highlighting how many landing pages are not customer-centric. “Many pages are focused on what the company wants to say instead of being focused on the user. Putting yourself in the users' shoes or doing research will help you think about what types of benefits potential customers are looking for.”

Lindenmuth supported this by mentioning the importance of creating headlines which speak directly to the customer, explaining that, “headlines should use action-verbs, ask questions, or promise to show users something new. As far as the design of the headline text goes, it should be large and eye-catching.

Geico’s landing page is a good example of a customer-focused landing page. The copy on the landing page narrows in on the customer’s need to save money on their auto insurance.

7. Not Conducting A/B Tests

The final mistake to avoid when it comes to designing a landing page is not conducting A/B testing. Regularly measuring the performance of the landing page and experimenting with different designs and layouts can aide in the design process. “Getting an insight into user experience will always benefit your designs, and landing pages are no different. Measuring things like click-through rates, bounce rates, and more will help you figure out the best messaging and layout for your pages,” said Atkins-Maddox.

Seen any major landing page design mistakes floating around the web? Share your experiences in the comments below!