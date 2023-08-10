The Gist

In a world where personal survival story meets professional innovation, the journey of connecting with people becomes paramount. As leaders, marketers, and creators try to navigate the ever-changing landscape of social media, content strategy, and customer engagement, the human aspect of storytelling takes center stage. An interview with digital marketer Victoria Davitashvili, an inspirational figure who has transformed personal horror into a lens of gratitude, brings to light not only her resilience but the power of authenticity in building connections. With a newfound mission and evolving personal brand, she is more than just a professional figure. Victoria is the embodiment of growth and empathy, forging new paths in the digital age.

You can read Victoria’s recent CMSWire column “My Personal Survival Story and the Amplification of Customer Experience” here.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

Dom Nicastro: One. Hey everybody, Dom Nicastro Managing Editor CMSWire here with our latest CMSWire contributor and it's a new one. Vicki D as they call her, but I'm gonna go for it, Vicki. Here we go, Victoria Davitashvili. Did I get that, did I nail it.

Victoria Davitashvili: You really did. I am so impressed. Wow. Like 10 Bonus points for you today.

Nicastro: In the pre planning, you will give me a free pass to even just go with Victoria D and you're like, No, I'm going for I'm going all out. Well, you're a digital leader, a new CMSWire contributor. And we're talking about your very first post with us. Very personal post. Professional lessons learned in there, too. Good stuff all around. But thanks for thanks for joining our community first of all,

Davitashvili: Oh my god, I'm so excited. The funny part is I've actually been a consumer for years. So when I got the email from you guys, I was like, CMSWire I know exactly who they are. So it was a no brainer for me to respond back to you guys. I’m thrilled that you found me.

Nicastro: There's so many. Yes, so many like you out there just reading the brand. And I'm like, we gotta get those people to write for us because they’re living it. They’re living marketing. They they;re living digital every day. So thank you and welcome. Your first post, let's get right to it. It's it just comes out with such a personal story. You were physically assaulted walking home one day, changed things for you. I mean, it was a serious, serious matter. You had to go to the hospital, there was talks of concussion. I mean, it was just the article describes it so so well, so vividly. It was like you felt like you were there. And it was scary. You know, so let's let's start with, you know, this moment and what it did for your life.

Davitashvili: Yeah, absolutely. So I'll kind of set it up for you a little bit. You know, I was having one of those like really tough days the, you know, the day when everything is going wrong. So I decided to step out. It was Decembe.r I live in New Jersey. I work in New York City. So I decided to step out get some fresh air. It was actually a semi-decently warm evening, right? For December in New Jersey.

Nicastro: I'm in Boston, in the Boston area. We cherish those rare moments, we’re are like, hey it’s actually pretty nice.

Davitashvili: Hey, I'm a Boston girl from heart and I'm Boston through and through.

Nicastro: I love it. Let's go, Tom Brady.

Davitashvili: Oh my god. Last night. I was like, my god, the Patriots aren't even playing in the Super Bowl.

Nicastro: Weird, right?

Davitashvili: Like, who do I root for? I was like, I don't even care. The Pats aren't playing

Nicastro: Same.

Attack Leads to Hospital Stay, Recovery and Reflection

Davitashvili: I know. Boston diehard fans. But anyways, not to digress. But you know, to make a very long story short, I went out got some fresh air.It’d been a tough day. It's only like, 7 or 730. And the funny part is that it happened in a very safe town. I live in a very, very safe neighborhood in New Jersey, a bedroom community of New York City. And so I step out for a walk as I'm about to head home. You know, there were two young men who attacked me from behind. One held me down, threw me to the ground, the other one grabbed my stuff, ran away from me. And you know, I was in the middle of texting my 10 year old daughter, just letting her know that hey, like, take some fish out of the fridge because we were gonna make, we were gonna make fish burgers.

But anyway, so I chased them down. And I was very fortunate. And then there was a cop. And you know, we were able to catch the perpetrators, I got everything back. But I did end up spending the whole night in the hospital. And in the hospital, you know, I was faced with so many different pieces of news. One is that they had found blood in my brain. The second one was that I was hardly moving, walking, and I'm a runner.

So for me to get the news of, you know, we don't know when you're going to be able to start walking and whatever again, you know, they didn't know if I needed plastic surgery because I had such devastating wounds to my face. So to make a long story short, it was quite traumatic.

But, you know, we as humans, we have a choice. Every morning we wake up, we have a choice of how we choose to see our life, and what we choose to see our situations and what we we choose to take from a certain situation. And so what had happened was, when all of this transpired, there was a ton of news coverage around this incident because it was so highly unusual. So New Jersey, Long Island news, all the surrounding tri state area. This news was going everywhere, and everyone was writing about it. And so there was a choice where I needed to make. Do I continue to hide behind the articles, or do I come out of the shadows? And do I actually go and post about it on social media?

And the funny part is I'm a digital marketer and a digital product manager so I lead an entire team in the financial services world in my day job, but I was never the type of person who was like, huge into sharing anything personal on social media, you know, I read posts on LinkedIn or whatever, right? I was just one of those people. And I didn't really want to be very personal. But this was everywhere in the news. Everyone in my neighborhood, everyone was talking about this. And so I decided to come out of the shadows. And I posted about it. And I said, this was me, this is how I ended up spending the night at the hospital.

Inspires Others Through a Lens of Gratitude

Nicastro: And what was that forum and what forum was that?

Davitashvili: That was on two forums, one was on LinkedIn, because I have so many friends that I had made through my, throughout my 20 year career, there are friendships that you form, right, yeah. And then also on Facebook. And so because that was kind of like more of my local community, personal. And so I decided to come out of the shadows. And in my social media post, I wrote about what happened and linked it to the article. But more importantly, you know, I had time to reflect. And as part of that reflection, what came to me, at least while I was in the hospital was, I could feel like a victim, or I could look at this through the lens of gratitude, like, thank God that cops were there, thank God that I have the access to some of the best hospital and medical care in the world, thank God, that there was a CAT scan as scary as it was to go in and out of this cat scan machine, that there was a CAT scan machine that could catch anything, and that they could take care of me, thank God, that plastic surgery is available to me. And, you know, thankfully, I didn't need it in the end.

But you know, and I just started to really look at everything through the lens, what I call the lens of love, or through the lens of gratitude. And so I posted about it. And then the other thing that also happened was, as I was in the hospital, and I was laying in that bed, I was really reflecting on the beauty of the every day of the every day, and how amazing it is to be in your warm home. Because I was in such a cold emergency room lying on this bed without a pillow. You know, and how wonderful it is to be in your warm home, hugging your children, having your head on a pillow. And I said, as cliche as it sounds, cherish the ordinary because it is the ordinary that is extraordinary.

And when I wrote this, I got, I don't, I can't tell you how many people wrote me, how many people think to me, and then how many people said I inspired them. And then they were taking my post, sending it to their kids in college, they and their kids were sharing it with their friends in college. And so there was this incredible outpouring of love and support that came out towards me, but also this sense of inspiration and inspiring each other on a human level. Because, you know, I've been so used to being an inspirational leader, right? How do you inspire a team, but here you're inspiring humanity. And so that was extremely personal to me.

Nicastro: In the world, right there No, in the world, like, it's like how, what kind of a person like, you seem like an angel. First of all, I mean, to, to be in such physical and emotional trauma, it's trauma, you almost lost your life, I mean, like that, that could have easily happened. And here you are, like, that was December, by the way, it's only February. At the time of this recording, there are people who take years, years to to rebound from something like this, if ever, if ever. And you're sitting here now talking to me in such a positive ray of light, and it made us realize the good things we have in the world, and sharing your wisdom. I mean, to me, like putting yourself out there and getting those responses must be magical, like seeing what comes back at you like people who, have people been in similar situations like writing to you and stuff like that.

Davitashvili: So that's such an interesting point, because I started so you know how on LinkedIn, you can get people three degrees, four degrees of separation. Right? So they started writing me, and opening up to me, and just sharing with me how they can still feel the assault in their body and how the moment that they think about it, it takes them back to the moment that they were assaulted. And what I realized is that through my authenticity, I created the safe space. You know, we talk about psychological safety at work, right? And up until this moment, it had been a concept I'll be honest with you, it had been a concept, of course, am I going to be accepting and loving towards every human living being, of course I am.

But now I know what it means to, to be so raw and so authentic, and what it does for the other person. And this, I take actually into the way that I am as a leader, as a people manager. But by opening up and by being so raw and so authentic, I created the psychological safety for other people to come to me, and to share with me, and to release what they had been holding on to for so long.

And I'm not gonna lie to you, you know, there are days when I'm walking, and it gets dark out. And I take everything out of my ears, and like, I literally walk myself through and I say, I'm safe, I'm safe, I'm gonna get home safely. I have those moments. I'm human, I have those moments. Of course I do. But what's been done is these people and you know, it's been men and women who have reached out to me, it's not just women, it's been men and women that have been reaching out to me, and have been sharing. And, you know, what happens is you end up virtually hugging one another and supporting one another.

Turning Tragedy into Growth: A Personal Journey of Transformation

Nicastro: And it's big,

Davitashvili: And it's beautiful. And it's beautiful. And so, yeah, I'll pause there.

Nicastro: It's a lot to take in. And we so appreciate you opening up and sharing this with our CMSWire audience. It's amazing. And from this, you know, from this moment, you've not only gotten stronger, but you've taken it as sort of, you know, you've become a sort of personal brand, or you're getting your message out there on different channels. Now you're exploring YouTube personally, by the way, I would love to see some of those videos we’ll throw the link in the article and everything to your to your personal website, if you'd like, you’re personal YouTube. And then you've taken the all this energy and excitement around, you know, getting your message out being authentic, being genuine, being empathetic, sharing your personal horror story, and taking good from it. You've also taken that to your larger team. So it's like, our audience is always trying to figure out like, how do we get better at telling our story.

Davitashvili: And now this is your mission, you're telling your story. And you're even taking those lessons into the into your larger team and your day job? Yeah, yeah, no. So. So yes. And really, you know, I'll be honest with you, I'm at a point where I'm like, I'm moving on from what happened. And here's how I'm evolving. And I love the fact that I'm evolving as a human being right? Growth. Growth is so scary, and it's so uncomfortable, right? But we grow the most in the gray space when you don't know what's going to happen, right. And so what this has led me to do is because of this outpouring of support in the world, I've actually been inspired to launch people have been saying to me, Vicki, can you coach me, I'm like, I don't have the bandwidth to coach. And I have like a job.

From Corporate to Creator: Launching a Personal Brand in the Digital Age

Nicastro: Well, wait a minute now. All right, I'm willing to share my story. But to do it through my content. I can't take consulting gigs now. Maybe down the road?

Davitashvili: That's exactly right. I'm like, I cannot be a personal coach to people at a personal level. Because you know, I think about our right. I'm like, hour by hour no way, like, I can't do it. But the question that I had been asking myself, and that was my second follow up post on LinkedIn was, what am I to learn from this? And what am I to teach from this? And so this is the teaching component. So the teaching component has been that I've decided to launch my own YouTube channel, Vicki D, I've launched, you know, talk about being somebody who was behind the curtain, was afraid of social media, like to really be authentic in the social media to know like.

Nicastro: Here I am, what's up?

Davitashvili: Yes, right. Like your heart is like wide open now because it's coming from a place of mission, purpose and wanting to help people. But you know, I've launched my YouTube channel, I've launched my own website, I've launched TikTok and Instagram and like all of these digital channels, and the funny thing is, right, I've always worked at large companies. Early on in my career, I've been at startups, which was awesome. And I loved it. In fact, like, my MBA is entrepreneurship. I've always dreamt of being an entrepreneur. Let's just say that, right? And I've always worked on the cutting edge of technology, which I've always loved.

But the thing that you don't realize about working at a large company, is that you actually have like this magic wand. And the magic wand is all the amazing resources that are at your fingertips that you don't realize, though, hey, like I come up with an idea. We should do a social post. Awesome. I've got a social media team. I've got our content team. I've got people that are I've got my writers just coming to me like Vicki sign off on this awesome. Like, what's the voice that we're gonna come across with and like my social media team will come in like run, but they just run it by me like, I don't have to worry about what are the words going to be? And how do I even press the button to post this thing, right? Like I've never had to figure this out.

So in my personal brand, though, I don't have resources like that, everything's coming out of pocket. So obviously, I'm doing everything myself. And so what that's been forcing me to do is just to like, really get into the weeds of understanding how things work. And so I've had to like in my day job, right? Everything is about you live and die by the customer, the customer, the customer, the customer, it's understanding the voice of the customer. And I always talk about it. And I've got like all of these amazing reports that would come to me with data and numbers and verbatims.

And, but again, this was content that was already coming to me prepackaged. Whereas here, I have to figure this out. So I'm like, Alright, so where would a consumer? Where would my customer start? In fact, who is my customer? Yep. What are they? Like? Do they look like me? Do they look like someone else? Like, I had no idea how to start. And so I went and I read and I'm like, so how do you even start? And do you know what I learned? If you want to start, just start, and then what's going to be the beauty of it is that the more that you're out there, the more the algorithms are going to start to tell you. So for example, YouTube has been such a plethora of data, I will give you some of my ahas where I've been, like, blown away. So I had a hypothesis of who my customer is. And I assumed it would be me. And it's not let me just tell you that right. And I will I will tell you who my customer is shockingly, um, I thought that it was like somebody who has money, like, you know, like, I had all of these hypotheses older, you know, professional, blah, blah, blah, right?

Nicastro: Right.

Davitashvili: No

Mastering Digital Marketing: From Content Creation to Customer Engagement

Nicastro: Really. Who is it?

Davitashvili: I will tell you I know, you want to know, but I will tell you. So. Interestingly enough, right. So I then now have to now go and figure out like, what are the high ranking keywords? How do I think about the keywords? How did the keywords then inform my content? How will the content then how can I take one piece of content and repurpose it into five or six, because I don't have a lot of bandwidth. So what I will do is, I'll come up with one piece of content, I'm like, OK, so today I'll talk about I don't know, forgiveness, gratitude, mindfulness, having a practice of mindfulness, right, I'll come up with a topic in my head. And a lot of times it's inspired by something.

So I go in, and I've discovered all of these amazing free tools out there that will tell you what are the phrases that people are searching for, or for what kind of keywords like I'm really getting into the, you know, into the weeds on this stuff. Then I go into, I'm like, alright, well, I can write a blog, because now I have my thoughts from that blog, I go and I create a long form video, YouTube or my YouTube out of that, I will go and splice out and create shorts. I'm like, awesome. That's now two or three pieces of content, then I can take that video embedded in my video blog, drive my audience back to my YouTube channel, right? So you start to think about that 360, then you start to think about, well, how do I take this and now repurpose it for the Instagram audience? Is there going to be a video? Is it going to be a post? Is it going to be words? Right? How do I keep my content fresh and engaging? How do I drive more people to my site? Like, again, that 360 loop? Then I think about my TikTok audience, should I add some music to my TiKTok, right? Whereas on YouTube, I've learned music doesn't work as well.

I hear all the time, my wife that the TikTok videos, I hear I can buy myself flowers. She listened to that song over and over again. What are you doing? Ah, I know what she's doing. She's watching her own clip over and over again. I'm on to her.

Davitashvili: That’s exactly right. So so that's exactly what it’s like, I'm learning all of these two tools and tips and things right as a digital marketer now. And what's wonderful is that my digital product, that's what's making me step back and think about breaking down that entire customer journey and really getting underneath Well, where does my customer even begin their search? What might be going through their minds? What is their journey to discover me? What is their journey to stay on my digital properties? Why would they keep coming back? How do I get them to subscribe? How do I get, make them into sticky customers, right? And think about that, in your large company. Like in my large company. That's exactly what I want to do too, right?

I want to create compelling content. I work in financial services. It's all about thought leadership, right? Like what do you know about finances and what makes you the best? It's obviously performance right? Right, you got to perform in the market, but at the same time, like thought leadership, thought leadership, thought leadership, you've got events, you've got sponsored and hosted events. Well, how do you take all the events? How do you turn that into five different pieces of content? Oh, guess what events team? Have you thought about videotaping that event, and then turning that into a long video that can live behind the firewall? And we turn that into some kind of exclusive content?

Oh, and can we cut that up and turn that into a short that you then post on your on our, you know, web page so that we can drive them behind a live firewall and drive registrations? Can we take that and turn that into some sort of an email a short email with the link to the video, right? So I am, because of what I'm doing for my personal brand. And there's this tremendous connectivity that's happening in my head, I don't have a team, seeing how we can take this and apply it at my large company. But the problem that we have in my company is that it doesn't all live in somebody's head, it lives across 10 disparate teams. And we've got all of these silos, and no one's really talking to each other, to our company.

Breaking Silos in Content Marketing

Nicastro: Different working rhythms.

Davitashvili: This is everywhere I've worked at a lot of companies on this, it’s everywhere. So the question becomes, how do you start to amplify what you're doing by breaking down those silos? The silos of a of a solopreneur? Who doesn't have the resources, and for whom everything lives in here? How do you take that and replicate it and scale it at a large company, and that is the force of change that I'm bringing to my day job, which has been so exciting and so rewarding. I can't begin to share with you so I'll pause right there. I'm sure you have a ton of questions for me.

Nicastro: Well, no, it seems like I'm just watching you and thinking geez, she needs Vicki, Vicki needs more passion and what in what she doing in content. She's she's a little like low key. I don't think she really is in the right job.

Davitashvili: Oh my god, I love my job. I love my team. Like I like people think I'm crazy when I'm like you don't understand. I genuinely adore my team and I love, I love my job. I'm so blessed. I'm so blessed.

Nicastro: Yeah, and you know, speaking of the passion, I mean, it's you know about content and stuff, it's, when you're talking, I'm thinking of the term content optimization. Like you seem to have mastered that. And it's something that a lot of marketers a lot of digital leaders struggle with. Because when I was a newspaper editor — reporter, in — from 2000 to 2007, all we were really concerned about was the content generation, that's all we cared about. That's all we had to do. We didn't have to throw it somewhere, put it in this channel, we put it in print, we shipped it to people's mailboxes, and grocery stores and newspaper boxes. That's all we did. We didn't get any analytics back. We didn't get nothing. Now you have the analytics, you have the places to put it. It's like, I feel and you might feel this too. I feel like the actual generation of the content is about like 15% of it. Isn't that a shame? Like 85% of it is distribution? Is it a slightly tilted more? Okay, I'll buy that.

Davitashvili: So, so to me, I feel like with content, there are two components. One is discovery. And the other one is stickiness, right. So the discovery is where the algorithms come in, right? And you have to know, like, sadly, how to play to the algorithm. And like, I'm learning this right as we go along. So and the thing is, like Google is always changing its algorithm, too. So you have to like, if you want to drive the right most relevant traffic to your site, then you have to understand the algorithm, the power of search, and how do you optimize your content so that your content can actually be found? So I do think that that's like, 50% of the puzzle, but the other 50% is your content has to be good, or you will lose your will lose your audience?

I will, for example, watch which of my YouTube videos performed well versus not, right. And you can literally see where people are dropping off. So if it's a 10-minute video, did they drop at minutes three, or did they stick around until minute seven or eight. And then there are little tips and tricks that you can use where you're introducing the video, but you will say as is to, make sure to stick around at the end, because I'm going to give you an extra bonus, right? And that extra bonus can be a free PDF or whatever, right? So they're all so your content does need to be sticky, it needs to be quality, it needs to be well, it needs to be delivered well. But you do need to pander to the algorithms, unfortunately, right to actually be discovered, right, the discovery phase of that journey of the customer journey. So now I will actually tell you, who my YouTube audience is, and I was shocked. Number one, one hypothesis I had was that it was going to be all women. Only women will want to hear about forgiveness and mindfulness and gratitude and — 50/50.

Nicastro: Wow, down the middle.

Davitashvili: Down, the middle.

Nicastro: The guys are in.

Davitashvili: The men are in. And do you know, so I actually use a lot of different social media platforms. So I took that insight, because I'm a digital marketer, that's what I do. I live and die by my data. I took it and I created a post around it on Reddit. And I said, I said shout out to all the men who are focusing on self development, self improvement, self worthiness. And then I did a like a post about it. And I'm like, I run a YouTube channel. This is what I'm uncovering. And I'm seeing engagement. I see engagement from men about confidence. I see engagement from men about self worthiness, self love, self development. Yeah, growth, growth mindset. Topics are ranking really well with men. And so I, it's ranking well with women, too. But what I'm seeing is I had an ignorant hypothesis that only women would want. This this just goes back to show you that you don't always know your customer and how important data is to understand your customer and who that customer is. What are they engaging with? How are they engaging with it? Where, which platform are they engaging with you on right?

So anyways, I posted Oh, my God, you should have seen, you should have seen what happened. Reddit blew up. My phone was buzzing nonstop with comments by men. They're like, I can't believe that somebody wrote this. This is so awesome, and thick and they were like thinking they're like it is so nice to be recognized by a woman. I was blown away so again, didn't fully understand my customer completely. And it was when they started like having this outpouring of love and support. I was like, oh my god, this is amazing. So that's number one. And then number two, which also blew me away is I assumed that it was going to be everybody like 40 and up who's interested in going through your midlife crisis or find yourself right, again, I had all of these hypotheses because I thought people, I thought that the people I would attract to me would be people that looked like me. But guess what I was again. So wrong. So not only was I wrong about the male female split, I was wrong about the age groups.

When I look at my data, the most engaged age group is 18 to 44. I mean, it breaks it down to 18 to 24/25 to 35, right, and I look at but it's literally a third of my audience is this, like, in that bucket of 18 to 44? So what's that telling me that these are the people who are looking for self development, self growth, transformation, really seeking themselves? So I'm just showing you, I'm just sharing with you very authentically about how wrong I was about my audience, I was so wrong about my audience. But now that I understand my audience, now that I know what is important to them, what content they value, so again, content, the quality of your content matters, right? So the content that I'm putting out and whom it's attracting is very important. It has to tie back to your audience too.

Balancing Content Creation with Personal Life: A Strategy Revealed

Nicastro: I think a big question a lot of content producers might have is or want to be content producers, want to be self branders, want to get better with their own brand and their companies is how do you keep up? You know, those, that first blog post, everyone like nails it? They're like, I'm gonna blog, I'm gonna YouTube. How do you? How do you find the time to have a personal life? You know, you have a family, you have a full time job? How do you do it? What's your strategy day to day, to actually keep up with the content? Like, you know, do you do it at like, midnight, when you're all done for the day? Like 6 am?

Davitashvili: No. So there's the, so here's the other thing about content. Daylight is so important for videos, because you don't want to be recording videos when it's dark out, like, have you. I've never thought about that as an issue. But oh my god, is it an issue.

So I actually have a system. So my system, like you have to have systems in life to be successful, I do the same thing at work, right? So the way that and I teach my team to kind of do the same, I'm like, guys, let's not do like 10 things for 10 people, no, you cannot be all things to all people everywhere, like you got to know I have this rule of threes. So my thing is what are my top three things that I'm going to accomplish at work today that are my highest value. And then if I have anything else, awesome, like that's just the cherry on top. But if I accomplish those three things, I know that I've delivered value to the organization, I've delivered value to my team. So those are my high value activities, right?

So and I do the same thing with them with my personal things. So this is how I do it. Every Saturday and Sunday morning, I carve out three to four hours. And that's the time. That's my time when I do my. So I can do research at night. So I'll do the research. I'll write out my post I'll write out and the thing is like, I don't write it out word for word in my scripts ever. I just do like a high level outline. All right. And then what I will do is I will use that time in the morning between like seven and 11. Because I also want to have a life on the weekends. So that's my time for when I do my longs so that's when I will record my long videos. That's when I will record a couple of shorts. And then the other thing that I've learned is I can take a long piece of content so long, have my YouTube guy, splice it and turn it into like four or five shorts. I'm like, boom, so I can get and what like how long are longs like, what, five minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes. So like, three hours, you could totally get that done, right? And then you can take that piece of content and you write it out. It's not that it's actually not hard.

The thing that I will tell you is whatever you do in life, whether it's your job, your day job, or whether it's something that you're doing on the side as a side hustle. Don't make the outcome money. Don't make the outcome money. Make the outcome joy.

Choosing Passion Over Money: The Power of Authentic Leadership

Nicastro: Yeah.

Davitashvili: Love for something. Because you will never achieve greatness. You will never want to keep going when it gets really hard. If you're not committed, if you don't have the conviction. If you don't have the passion. And if you don't have the genuine love for what you're doing, I can tell you that when I get YouTube comments or Reddit, or wherever and people write to me, thank you, this is exactly what I needed today. I have tears in my eyes because I'm making a difference. At work. I can be — I'll be very honest with you. Do I do digital marketing? Sure. Do I do digital product management? Sure. But do you know what I really do? I am there to serve my team. I'm there, I’m here so that my team will shine. And when I have one-on-ones with my team, and they tell me things like Vicki, this is the first time I feel seen or heard in three years. This is where vulnerability comes in. I literally on Zoom, I cry, and I'm like my God as a leader, like, what? But I well up, because I know I'm making a difference. And that's why I love my job.

You know, I'm making a difference. I come in. And you know, I know I'm like very passionate about my job. And I'm very vocal about like the things that we should, the things that we should change as in like, operate more smartly. Right and and what we could do more of bigger, differently. I know, right? I'm bringing that, like technical expertise to the day job. But when people are like, vaguely we rally around your passion, Vicki, I rally around you as a leader because I know that you're going to make a difference. That's what keeps me going. And that is why I love my job. It's the people aspect of it. And then the change that you can bring about that thing, do that thing in your life. And you will excel— don't — so many people do things for just money. And it's not enough. It's not enough.

Nicastro: I wish we had a live audience right now. Like I wish we were like, you know, Jimmy Kimmel, right? And a guest, like I was Kimmel because I would if we were I would look to the crowd and say, Do we forget this, this woman was mugged. Like, a few weeks ago. Like really seriously mugged. It's amazing. It's amazing the energy, what you're bringing to your own brand, your team and the world spreading the message. And I think it's amazing lessons and inspirational stories for our audience, our readers. They've gotten so much out of this, I just know it and I'm off while we're recording this, I'm so excited about making shorts and doing chunkable stuff out because there's so many one or two liners from Vicki here. So I'm excited to spread your story even more on CMSWire and in our community and for you to relate your article and your conversations back to like customer experience and marketing is like I mean from what you went through personally is like Hello, jackpot. I mean, we get the ultimate content here. So thank you, that's all I can say. And wishing you continued health and and I can just say one more thing that those people picked the wrong lady to mess with because you are bad-ass and that's how I'm going to end this. That's how I'm going to end this. Do you have any final message Vicki you want to share before we let you go?

Davitashvili: My my team when they found out what happened to me, they did, they wrote me, they said they didn't know they were you they were messing with a bad-ass boss lady.

Nicastro: You chased them. You were bleeding from your, your teeth were broken. You were chasing them down. You were chasing them.

Davitashvili: But you know what you can choose? Again, I'm gonna go back to what I said at the very beginning. You choose you you choose. You choose how you see things. You choose how you interpret situations in your life and you choose how to live your life. And that's all I can say, live authentically, live true to yourself and choose to live with love.

Nicastro: How about that, folks, for a new contributor for us. Ah, gotta love it. Victoria Davitashvili. Really? Did I nail it again? Did I, open and close? I'm on fire today. Thank you for opening up to our community, telling us, telling your story. Can't thank you enough.

Davitashvili: Thank you.

Nicastro: All right, we'll talk to you soon.