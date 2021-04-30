PHOTO: Victor Solanoy

Adobe has announced the newest iteration of its Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), an application for first-party data-driven customer acquisition and engagement. Adobe Real-Time CDP aims to help brands activate customer data to manage entire customer profiles and journeys in one system, without the need for third-party cookies. According to Adobe, this will be the first CDP built from the "ground up" for first-party customer data.

Consumers today are more attentive to the data they share, which has resulted in a myriad of privacy regulations globally. Meanwhile, as expectations for personalized brand experiences remain at an all-time high, third-party cookies, which marketers have relied on to track unknown visitors, will no longer be supported in browsers. By adopting a first-party data strategy, companies are still able to provide customers with the most relevant, personalized experience by only using the information that customers choose to share.

“As consumers, we now expect personalized brand experiences while being in control of the data we share,” said Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations at Adobe in a statement. “With Adobe Real-Time CDP, we are partnering with brands to deliver relevant, responsive and respectful experiences through first-party data.”

How Adobe Is Using First-Party Data To Power CXM

Adobe Real-Time CDP should serve as a centralized hub for brands to bring together varying types of first-party events and data to form a view of their customers. In addition, out-of-box data governance capabilities help brands ensure that data usage policies are strictly enforced and followed by everyone in an organization.

Encouraging an unknown visitor to register on a brand’s site with their email or phone number can be a challenge. Adobe Target works to ingest all the available data and orchestrate in real-time the next best content, offer or experience, including identifying the right moment in between clicks to trigger registration and consent from the unknown visitor.

New Segment Match lets brands collaborate to expand their own first-party data sets through partnerships. The non-sensitive customer data can only be referenced in Segment Match when the customers for both the apparel retailer and the jewelry brand permit them.

New Look-alike Segments allow brands to identify customers who share similar attributes to their best-known customers. Based on the data, the partner can build a look-alike segment that consists of other customers within the partner’s own database who share similar characteristics and have granted permission for the partner to use their data. Available now, the B2B edition of Adobe Real-time CDP brings together both individual and account profiles for complete intelligence and activation to help B2B companies think and act like B2C brands.

For more insight into first-party data, you can view a report from Forrester Research: “Get Your Data Deprecation Plan Together” and learn more about how Adobe is helping brands reach customers in a “cookieless future.”

Related Articles