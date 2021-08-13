PHOTO: DC Studio

The use case for analyzing and editing content for grammar, sentiment, tone and style isn't the hottest AI marketing use case. But it’s there. It ranked somewhere in the middle of the pack among 49 use cases presented to marketers in the 2021 State of Marketing AI report by Drift and the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute.

That use case scored a 3.48. “High value” nets a score of 4.0, and 5.0 would be “transformative.” No marketing use case scored above a 4.0.

Last month, we discussed the AI marketing use case of improving email marketing campaigns and analytics. Here, we’re discussing improving marketing content using AI.

Establishing Brand Tone With Artificial Intelligence

Tools like Grammarly are becoming well known in the AI marketing bag of tricks, for certain. What about replicating brand tone and keeping things consistent across communication channels and content?

“It’s getting there,” Paul Roetzer, CEO and founder of the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, told CMSWire’s Rich Hein and Dom Nicastro in an episode of the CX Decoded Podcast. “It's made massive leaps forward in the last three years. … The ability to understand and replicate tone... If it's not there, it's coming, and there are a lot of people putting a lot of money behind that sort of thing.”

So it’s not 100%. Not many marketing AI uses cases are, according to a finding in the McKinsey Global Survey’s State of AI in 2020 report. Respondents in that report say their AI models have “misperformed” within the business functions where AI is used most. "Where is the number 1 area of mis-performance," you ask? Marketing and sales (32%), followed by product and/or service development (21%) and then service operations (19%).

AI Use Cases Emerge

Growing pains? Maybe. Still, the use cases are out there, such as editing grammar. Microsoft scored a deal with Nvidia for grammar refinements in Microsoft Word.

Even high school English teachers are experiencing an impactful shift in literacy practices since the advent of digital word processing, according to one researcher. And that includes “Artificial Intelligence literacies, which impact the production of writing with high-accuracy grammar suggestions,” according to a report by Jason Toncic of Montclair State University.

“Now, more than ever, customers and prospects are meeting and engaging with companies digitally. And it’s content that creates those connections online,” said Christopher Willis, chief marketing officer of Acrolinx, an AI content services provider. “That makes it a major asset to an enterprise. Actually, one of its biggest.”

AI Use Cases in Demand Generation, Content Marketing

Here are three areas where Willis is seeing marketers deploying AI-powered content today.

Demand Gen: Strong content is the fuel of high performing demand generation campaigns and programs. Demand generation teams can produce content that’s well-written, clear and findable, according to Willis.

Content Marketing: AI-powered content strategy can enable brands across content-development teams to deploy consistent grammar, voice and style guidelines.

Brand: A well-defined brand voice makes it easy for a company’s values and identity to be heard, according to Willis. AI-powered content can align an enterprise’s content to its brand and style standards by providing feedback to writers directly in their various authoring tools — keeping their content on-brand, in the correct tone of voice, inclusive and consistent.

Mike Kaput, chief content officer at Marketing AI Institute, blogged that AI can help content production in the areas of:

Brainstorming blog topics (Vendor examples: Crayon, BrightEdge, HubSpot, MarketMuse)

Improving grammar (Vendor example: Grammarly)

Improving content quality (Vendor example: Acrolinx)

Write data-driven narratives (Vendor example: Automated Insights)

Content marketing ROI (Vendor example: Frase)

Time To Explore Your AI Use Cases

Where do these AI tools live? Willis said typical integrations include platforms like Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe InDesign, the full Google Suite, all Microsoft Office applications, Kapost, Figma, Sketch and WordPress, among others.

While integrations may vary and while machine learning and AI in marketing content may be still nascent, learning about it is always a good idea. “You don’t need me to reiterate the importance of content in your digital marketing efforts,” SEO strategist Neil Patel blogged. “However, you may need clarification on how machine learning can improve what you write and publish and why using it in your content marketing strategy is essential.”