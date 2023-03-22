Generative AI is here, and it stands to change everything. Tools like ChatGPT, the product of research company OpenAI, are quickly becoming an area of immense interest for companies looking to automate the production of everything from emails to social media copy.

While it can’t replace human teams, this presents a unique opportunity for marketers. Those who can successfully leverage AI writing capabilities stand to reap a number of benefits previously only available to large companies with their own proprietary data sets.

In an age where it’s incredibly important to create relevant and personalized consumer experiences, here’s how marketing teams can use AI to accomplish this goal.

How Does AI Marketing Work?

AI marketing technologies rely on available data, rules, and algorithms designed for specific tasks. For instance, ChatGPT — which was trained using sources such as books, articles, and conversations — allows users to input prompts of any type and receive AI-generated copy. The program can be further trained and calibrated with more information, including social copy that reflects your brand's voice.

However, marketing AI tools have applications beyond just generating copy. They can:

Track and evaluate things like campaign performance or social media sentiment

Aid in topic and narrative research

Assist with web page development

Provide accurate summarization and transcription of reports, webinars, and more

None of this can replace human work, as there are still gaps in the quality of what AI can produce. It can, however, shift how your team functions. A study from Gartner found that by 2025, organizations that use AI across the marketing function will shift 75% of their staff’s operations from production to more strategic activities.

The Benefits of Marketing AI

While the applications of AI in marketing are continually developing, the potential benefits remain constant. Integrating AI technology into your organization can help you build a scalable marketing team by enabling the following:

Faster content development: Generative AI saves marketers time by creating good first drafts on social media copy, blog posts, emails, and web page copy, which allows marketers to focus on refining this content. It also speeds up response times for customer care.

Generative AI saves marketers time by creating good first drafts on social media copy, blog posts, emails, and web page copy, which allows marketers to focus on refining this content. It also speeds up response times for customer care. Increased task efficiency: AI can automate tactical processes, organize data, and answer FAQs, which could help anyone in content, communications, customer experience, digital, social, and marketing operations.

AI can automate tactical processes, organize data, and answer FAQs, which could help anyone in content, communications, customer experience, digital, social, and marketing operations. Improved personalization: AI can improve customer data collection and analysis, which then helps marketers create more tailored customer experiences and ultimately improve sales.

AI can improve customer data collection and analysis, which then helps marketers create more tailored customer experiences and ultimately improve sales. Real-time performance analytics: Monitoring tools can blend competitive intelligence, market trends, and campaign performance at fast speeds, giving marketers more information and more bandwidth to take action on insights.

How to Get Started

Because generative AI is still a relatively new development and still has limitations, it’s important to start small. Its best use is as an assistant to help marketers get work done faster. The key is to test, iterate, and innovate. Some steps to get started with AI marketing tools include:

Starting with a pilot: Identify one function — such as customer experience or social media — that can test the technology and determine best practices. Then, you can expand it to other similar functions. Reframing roles: Evaluate your current team to identify who might benefit the most from working with AI marketing technology, and try to align tasks with function and roles with purpose. Scaling around customer experience: The more data given to AI, the better it can inform your marketing strategy. Companies should seek out technology platforms that combine marketing AI tools to provide a 360-degree view of your customer.

The Takeaway

While AI is still evolving, it will undoubtedly play an important role in marketing moving forward. Finding a holistic solution that can successfully incorporate tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and GPT-3 into existing social commerce, marketing, and live support features— such as Emplifi™ AI Composer – ensures that your company won’t be left behind as this revolution takes place.

Learn how Emplifi™ AI Composer can help improve, augment, and amplify your marketing strategy at emplifi.com.