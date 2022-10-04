AI Writing Software for Marketing, Part 3: Co-Existing With AI

Share Save

This is the third and final piece in a miniseries on how businesses can leverage AI writing software in their marketing departments.

After covering the basics, benefits, and challenges of AI writing software for marketing, let’s look at the best ways to implement these tools. For our last article in this series, we reached out to marketing professionals and business leaders to learn how your team can get the most out of this technology.

Without further ado, here are six helpful tips from industry experts. Editor's note: check our Part 1 and Part 2 of this marketing writing with AI series.

1. Stay True to Your Voice

“Never go with 100% of what the AI generates for you. Even if it's factually correct and reads well, it's not uniquely you. This can be an issue because audiences stick around to hear unique insights and angles on situations. Always be sure to edit any AI copy to make it your own. Think of AI writers as writing assistants rather than full-time writers. They can do a lot of the legwork for you, but you need to guide, edit, and add to create the best marketing material for your company.” — Hunter Branch, founder of Rank Tree.

Related Article: AI Writing Software for Marketing, Part 1: The Basics

2. Select the Right Template for Your Needs and Goals

“Always use a template meant for certain content. Using an email marketing copy template to write a Facebook Ad headline is like putting a square peg in a round hole. Additionally, AI writing tools are best for informational content, from my experience. It may require more time and effort to use them to generate commercial content. ” — Chuks Chukwuemeka, Freelance Writer and Founder of Depreneurdigest.com.

3. Do Your Research Before Giving the AI Writing Software Direction

“AI writing tools are a double-sided coin when it comes to content marketing… Spammy websites that use these tools without unique research are more likely to see a big drop in traffic come future updates. I recommend doing your research beforehand and using said research to give the AI writer commands. That way, the auto-generator will have a structure to follow, rather than spitting out and rewording random content that may be unrelated.” — Joe Bowab, CEO of Lobster Anywhere.

Related Article: AI Writing Software for Marketing, Part 2: Challenges, Limitations

4. Use Both Human and AI Writers

“Businesses looking to leverage AI in writing should remember that it is merely a tool and should not replace a human writer. The trick is to use both resources to maximize the benefits. A human writer can't generate a 500-word blog in five minutes, but an AI writing tool can in just a click. Similarly, AI can't personalize your content, but a human writer can. So extracting the good things from these two will make AI work for you.” — Jeffery Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Fig Loans.

5. Keep Close Eye on AI Writing Software

“When using AI writing tools, it is important to guide their content production to ensure they’re producing coherent text, the progression is logical, and they’re not repeating themselves. It’s also important to fact-check and diligently copyedit the completed work, as many AI tools aren’t completely current with world events and can be prone to bugs.” — Alex Ugarte, marketing & outreach manager at London Office Space.

Related Article: 3 Machine Learning Tools to Improve Your Marketing Metrics

6. Choose Your Tool Wisely

“Not all AI writing tools are created equal. Some tools are better at producing high-quality content than others. Businesses should be sure to test out different AI tools to find the one that works best for them.” — Daniel Chan, CTO of Marketplace Fairness.

Bringing AI Writing Into Your Business

When implementing new strategies or tools in your business, there is always a period of trial and error. The same is true for AI writing software. So, give your marketing team time to adjust and learn these tools.

Since there are a good deal of marketing use cases for AI writing software, take time to figure out how this technology can help you reach your specific marketing goals.

And remember, not every business or marketing team will use these tools the same way or for the same purpose. Once you’ve identified what role AI will play in your overall marketing strategy, you’ll be on your way to big results.