The Gist

Practical implications. AI tools like ChatGPT serve not as replacements but as significant enhancements to marketing processes, enabling faster product launches and more effective market differentiation.

AI tools like ChatGPT serve not as replacements but as significant enhancements to marketing processes, enabling faster product launches and more effective market differentiation. Pattern recognition. The AI model is an incredible tool for pattern recognition. This aids marketers in detecting patterns in large-scale interviews or data sets, saving valuable time and effort.

The AI model is an incredible tool for pattern recognition. This aids marketers in detecting patterns in large-scale interviews or data sets, saving valuable time and effort. SEO implications. The rise of ChatGPT and similar AI tools could impact SEO and the way content is discovered online. This new layer of discoverability might cause significant changes in the digital marketing landscape.

We all know ChatGPT has a wide range of applications. It expedites product launches and improves market differentiation. It has capabilities for large-scale pattern recognition. And it's got implications for SEO and online content discoverability.

However, ChatGPT is not a replacement, but a significant enhancement tool for marketing processes, bringing efficiency gains and powerful insights through pattern detection in large data sets.

ChatGPT could also shift the landscape of SEO and digital marketing. With the potential of these tools being integrated into search engines, we ask: how will this new layer of discoverability impact the way content is found online?

This and many more intriguing questions are addressed in this comprehensive discussion with CMSWire Contributor Sanjay Sarathy, an industry veteran and the current vice president of developer experience for Cloudinary, who discussed this topic in his post on CMSWire, "The Potential and Limitations of ChatGPT in Marketing."

Editor's note: This transcript is edited for clarity.

Demystifying ChatGPT: Practical Applications and Future Impact in Marketing

Hello, everybody, Dom Nicastro CMSWire, managing editor with our latest CMSWire contributor interview today, it's going to be Sanjay Sarathy. He is the VP of developer experience for Cloudinary. What's going on?Hey, Dom, thanks for having me on the show.

Nicastro: It's great to have you get the faces behind the contributions to CMSWire.com. You've been contributing very consistently, articles getting a lot of buzz. So we're happy to have you we're gonna talk about something. I don't know if anyone's heard of it, but it's ChatGPT.



Sarathy: That's just every once in a while pops up on your Twitter thread, doesn't it?



Nicastro: It does it like with anything you, you have such a great way of, of, you know, cutting through the hype, and figuring out what are the practical applications of things like this. And you talked in 2022, we had a series that talked about Web3, and what Web3 is going to do? What's the future? You know, for marketing? How are we going to cut through all the hype with that, and you know, it's 2023. And we really haven't seen many use cases for that quite yet, like a huge winning situation with Web3. First question is, how are we going to see that with ChatGPT? You know, is it going to be a better and bigger trend? In terms of practical applications? What do you think?



Sarathy: Well, I think based on all the conversations, even if you take something as simple as what teachers are trying to figure out with their students and how they use it, I think you're already starting to see some practical applications with even people not in the professional world. But in all seriousness, yes, I do think we're going to see applicability. And I think one of the things that's interesting about AI in general, not just the ChatGPT expression of that a lot of those AI capabilities is the applicability across different use cases across different functions in the professional world, whether you're development or in marketing, or in customer service, etc. So I think that's the part that's pretty exciting. And when it comes to this sort of technology.

Related Article: ChatGPT: What You Need to Know

Is ChatGPT an Efficiency Game-Changer for Marketing & Other Professions?

Nicastro: Yeah, for me, it seems like the best use case of my time is, is efficient, is in the efficiency winning, right? I'm winning with efficiency with ChatGPT. Because I am taking a 9,000-word transcription from a podcast and putting it through the ChatGPT engine, I'm telling it to come up with some takeaways, right? So I have a starting place for an article that requires a little intro in the podcast before we get into the massive transcription. So that time, from the AI transcription service I use to putting that in the ChatGPT engine, I'm telling you, it saves so much time. And the best thing I like about that is that it's my information. It's my interview. So it's pure, it's sourced, it's efficient. That's where I'm winning as an editor, as a journalist. I mean, do you see similar use cases with, like, marketers or yourself?



Sarathy: No, absolutely. I think one of the things where this comes in handy is pattern recognition, which you just talked about, right? And, you know, if you're a marketer, nothing, nothing can take the place of firsthand original interviews with users or customers where you're getting feedback on your product or service. But if you take maybe hundreds of interviews like that, and put them through ChatGPT to say, what are the patterns that come out of that? That's really interesting, right? So it's not as if it's replacing the value of firsthand research. But it's an incredible enhancement of detecting patterns from what those interviews are about. And, you know, to your point about efficiency, you could spend hours reading through it and then underlining things and figuring it out. Or you could spend a minute pumping it through ChatGPT or another tool, and I think, then you come up with a hypothesis that you can either validate or reject.

Related Article: ChatGPT Is All the Rage but Don't Stop Learning Just Yet

ChatGPT: Not a Substitute, but a Significant Boost to Marketing Efficiency

Nicastro: Yeah, well, let's face the fact, sometimes whereas marketers, editors, writers, will listen to podcasts, we did a couple months ago, right? Sometimes because they're in a queue, they're on a calendar. So frankly, we're really listening to it to see what we discussed. And coming up with that outline. And now you don't have to do that. Now. I will say, you know, it's not as simple as copy and paste and a 9,000-word transcription. I haven't figured that out yet. Maybe I'm missing something. I can only do like 2,500-word chunks. Oh my, only 2,500 words. Cancel ChatGPT Microsoft, take your $10 billion back, you know, but so it's, you know, obviously I can't just have you noticed that I can't pump a whole like ...



Sarathy: Yeah, I haven't tried to pump a ton in, but yeah, yeah, having conversations where there are answers to very specific questions. So you, you have a question and then you get a, you know, a 500-word or 700-word answer, that becomes a lot easier because then you already have the original question. And then you got 10 answers of 500 words, that becomes really interesting. Yeah. So I do think they're just funny. I was, it's obviously become popular earlier this morning, I was trying to log in, and it kept saying, Sorry, it's overloaded. Wait. So we know it's, it's been used in a variety of ways.



Nicastro: It is. What you give our readers. I mean, they're obviously in the article here, this, this video gets embedded into your latest article for CMSWire. But once you give us a little gist of the big takeaways from your latest piece that has to do with ChatGPT.



Sarathy: So I think there are a couple of points that, you know, I wanted to make. One was, as a, you know, I started my career as a marketer, right, I grew up as a marketing professional. And I think one of the things that I truly believe is that there's nothing that is as good as firsthand conversations with users and your customers, etc., to really validate either assumptions you've made in your marketing message or assumptions you've made as part of your product launch processes, or your product itself. And so in my mind, one of the takeaways is ChatGPT, and other AI tools like it, they're not necessarily a replacement tool for those important things you do as a marketer. But they're an incredible enhancement tool, right to the point that we were both just chatting about. And if you can understand where you want to use ChaGPT to enhance things and figure out the efficiencies and testing of hypotheses, then I think, your ability to get to market faster to be more effective with your product launch processes to understand which components might be actually differentiated versus a me too. That's where I think ChatGPT can be an incredible asset to your organization. And you have to be careful, though, at least in the current instantiation of ChatGPT. It's not a real-time tool, right? It uses information from 2020 and prior. So it's not the best at getting real-time data validation in terms of what you're seeing in the marketplace. It's, but it does do a pretty good job of testing hypotheses based on its ability to track everything up to 2021.

Related Article: ChatGPT Plus Users Gear up for Unprecedented Access to 70+ Plug-Ins, This Week

ChatGPT's Impact on SEO and Discoverability

Nicastro: Yeah, right. That's a great point. Because I think a lot of marketers, content creators, PR people are looking for data to support their thesis right behind product release, you know, customer experience professionals are struggling with this, in fact, 86%. Well, don't go to ChatGPT for that, because that's going to be old data. You know, give me — It's so tempting, though, to say, give me some statistics that support that voice of the customer is a troubling issue. And it's going to be nice and pretty. It's going to be oh, all these statistics, you can even ask for the source of that information that will give you the source. But like you said, it's going to be a little two or three years old, right? So for me, it's about putting in current data and saying analyze this data. So 2023 report, and they can analyze that or just go to you know, that old fashioned system there. What's it called? Starts with a G. Oh Google — or you can still go old school — and I can't believe Google is old school now. Go old school, Google, and it is that something you're watching too? Because I think, man those, you, I read a story about China's Baidu, I'm probably not pronouncing it right there. They have a search engine that they are hinting that they might put ChatGPT in and have some kind of integration. We know Microsoft's intentions with ChatGPT and Bing, OpenAI that relationship. And then Google sits in there with no response yet. So what's a marketer to do with all these content creators with all these, you know, convergent forces here with search? Is search going to be drastically changed by the end of 2023?



Sarathy: I don't know if it's going to be drastically changed, just given how much marketers have invested thus far in search, I think we'll start seeing — and I don't know what it will look like — the beginnings of a change in that experience starting towards the latter half of this year because if you think about the relevance of SEO to discoverability. For example, one of the things that's important in my work currently is this concept of discoverability. Right? How can developers and potentially marketers find and take action on content that's relevant to them. Today it's driven off what Google has done via an algorithm. But if discoverability happens a different way, if in fact, you're getting answers through ChatGPT in a way that isn't a search result on Google, what then does that do to the entire SEO market? What then does that do to the entire way you're defining content on your website? In terms of articles you put out? So it, there's some really interesting implications long term? I don't know if we'll see that in the first half of 2023. But I think there's some really interesting things that marketers, developers, a variety of people in this field have to think about for the latter half of the year that I think, will make for some interesting viewing and interesting changes in infrastructure as well.

The Future Impact of ChatGPT Beyond SEO

Nicastro: Shame on us for thinking Google won, they’re still in the race. They're still in the race. Absolutely. Very much so in the race. Because at the end of the day, right, you're actually still, if you're, if you want your content to be discoverable as a marketer, PR team, you still use Google still owns you in that sense. You're not writing SEO for ChatGPT quite yet.



Sarathy: Correct Correct. We might, we might be. And it's really interesting. I mean, a little anecdote from a human, our developer team, right. So our developer team our R&D engineers, you know, wanted to test whether ChatGPT would be accurate in portraying the way it the APIs, our APIs, will present themselves in ChatGPT. And there's some errors there. But they were quite impressed with the level of detail that ChatGPT it sucked in all our API endpoints that sucked in all the various components of our API, which is all public information, and spat it out in relatively comprehensible information. So again, discoverability, from a developer perspective, if you've heard about Cloudinary, but you're not sure if it can help you or not help you. Becomes interesting, all of a sudden, instead of asking Google, you're asking ChatGPT, how to do something. And that has implications again, for businesses beyond Cloudinary.



Nicastro: Yeah, absolutely. Well, great chat. We this is, you know, if we were chatting about Web3 last year, at this time, it would, it would be exciting, but I'm telling you, I haven't — nothing has no trend has immediately impacted like my day-to-day, life like ChatGPT and all these generative AI tools that are on the market now AI, in general. You know, I haven't done anything practical with Web3 right now. You know, we've written articles about it, right? We publish your articles about it. That's something tangible, but as business outcomes, not quite, right? So it's amazing how this has taken off. We'll see what 2024 will bring something different, which ChatGPT might be the old news. Sanjay Sarathy from Cloudinary. Can't thank you enough for being a CMSWire contributor. We're looking forward to more content throughout 2023 following maybe you can be the eyes in the ChatGPT sky for us. What do you think?



Sarathy: That sounds a little unnerving. But I appreciate the conversation. It’s always always fun to have conversations like this. Thank you very much.



Nicastro: All right. Great to have you join us. Have a good one.

Sarathy: You too.





Nicastro: Thanks.