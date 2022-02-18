Marketing intelligence solutions-based company Clearbit announced their new Data Activation Platform this Tuesday. The platform is available immediately for B2B marketing teams focused on creating demand, capturing intent and optimizing their pipeline.

Over the past 18 months, the B2B marketing landscape has shifted significantly — and permanently. More prospects are working from home. And while online buying has increased, reduced utility of cookies as identifiers has made it more challenging for for B2B marketers to gain clear insight into their digital funnel. It’s now imperative for companies to have real-time intelligence about their target market and engaged prospects. Clearbit’s new, integrated platform provides that real-time intelligence — and allows teams to apply it to each step of their customer journey.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with many of the most innovative B2B growth teams in the world, and they’ve taught us that it’s not just about having good data, it’s about activating that data to improve your funnel from top to bottom,” said Ross Moser, CEO of Clearbit.

A Seamless Customer Experience

Clearbit’s new platform allows teams to discover and define ideal companies in their target market easily, leveraging a database of more than 44 million businesses, each with over 100 detailed firmographic and technographic attributes. Marketers can then put that real-time intelligence to work — creating precise target audiences, enriching CRM & MAP systems, personalizing websites and customer experience apps and better targeting advertising and outreach campaigns.

"Clearbit allows Codility to create a seamless experience for our prospects,” said Travis Keeney, Senior Director, Growth at Codility. “Visitors land on a personalized web page, convert from a short form, get surfaced to sales based on reliable demographic data and quickly become happy customers. We achieved hyper-growth in 2021 and Clearbit was instrumental in helping us get there."

Real-Time Intelligence Insights

The Data Activation Platform brings together Clearbit’s industry-leading B2B data and flexible integrations with new capabilities to power frictionless, personalized customer experiences across the digital funnel. Key components of the platform include:

B2B data and enrichment features: Combined with the Reveal system to unmask anonymous website visitors and monitor intent, giving teams the full picture on every prospect and customer.

Combined with the Reveal system to unmask anonymous website visitors and monitor intent, giving teams the full picture on every prospect and customer. Ideal prospect discovery capabilities: Allow marketers to look past their existing funnel to find best-fit prospects in a database of nearly every company with a website.

Allow marketers to look past their existing funnel to find best-fit prospects in a database of nearly every company with a website. Powerful audience management: Enables teams to create precise company segments based on an Ideal Customer Profile — pulling data from CRMs, MAPs and CDPs — and build campaigns, triggers and alerts to activate audiences across systems.

Enables teams to create precise company segments based on an Ideal Customer Profile — pulling data from CRMs, MAPs and CDPs — and build campaigns, triggers and alerts to activate audiences across systems. Real-time integrations and APIs: Allow teams to apply intelligence across their stack, precisely targeting ads, personalizing content and conversations, shortening website forms and optimizing pipelines.

“With their new platform, Clearbit has helped bring account level insights into Salesforce that provide enormous value for our reps in the platform that they use the most,” said Lucy Gamble, Director of Marketing Operations at Grafana Labs.

“This real-time intelligence on account behavior provides a way for our reps to customize and prioritize their outreach. We’ve also been able to leverage this Clearbit behavioral and demographic information to develop account quality scores that put the data to work where it will have the greatest impact.”

