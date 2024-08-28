WebinarsResearchIMPACT AwardsEvents CalendarPodcastsEditorial CalendarAdvertising
Cookies on the ground.
Feature

Ditch the Cookies: Embrace First-Party Data for Smarter Marketing

3 minute read
Heidi Bullock avatar
By Heidi Bullock
August 28, 2024
Digital Marketing
SAVED
The cookie apocalypse is here, but first-party data is ready to save the day.

The Gist

  • First-party data is essential. First-party data offers higher accuracy and better personalization, making it vital for modern marketing.
  • Privacy builds trust. Leveraging first-party data with customer consent strengthens trust and loyalty, essential for long-term success.
  • Goodbye cookies. The shift from third-party cookies to first-party data isn’t just inevitable — it’s the smartest move for future-proof marketing.

Like some relationships, sometimes we have to move on. This is the case with third-party cookies and digital advertising. The future lies in first-party data and how it shapes the way we engage with customers.

While dependency on third-party cookies was previously the standard, the evolving news over the last few years set off a tremor of new trends. Consumers want relevant and timely experiences, but not at the cost of their privacy. And yet, some things don’t change. Marketing teams still need to measure the impact of those valuable ad dollars.

No one had time to wait around … we had work to do!

The Rise of First-Party Data in Digital Marketing

Teams needed to deliver personalized experiences and still track ROI, while expecting to lose access to third-party data. So, first-party data entered the chat. Higher quality and more timely than its cousin, third-party data, many marketers started to see how first-party data was better.

Related Article: What Now? First-Party Data Strategies in the Cookiepocalypse Apocalypse

Why First-Party Data is Crucial for Personalized Marketing

First-party data, collected directly from buyers such as current customers or website visitors, is typically more complete and accurate, making it crucial for delivering relevant experiences. This first-party data, provided with consent, also establishes deeper trust with customers.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Poor data can cause your business sinking.
Sep
4
Epic Fail: How Poor Data Quality Can Sink Your Business
Join our webinar to explore data quality's impact on sales and marketing ROI. Don't miss out!
Register
Webinar
AI and CX
Sep
5
AI and the Customer Experience
Gain actionable insights into the latest CX trends and AI applications at our live webinar.
Register
Webinar
Acquia, Epam and Mars on Inclusive CX
Sep
11
The Next Era of Customer Experience: AI, Accessibility & Composability
With Acquia, EPAM and Mars learn how to create inclusive customer experiences through effective accessibility practices.
Register
Webinar
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Sep
11
Elevate Your Customer Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Join us as we unravel the game-changing features and possibilities that await.
Register
Panel
AI versus Human
Sep
12
Future of CX: How AI is Reshaping Customer Experiences
Join industry leaders for an insightful discussion on the future of CX.
Register
Webinar
SAP Commerce Cloud (SAP CC)
Sep
17
Quick Wins to Modernize Visual Experiences in SAP Commerce Cloud
Join Cloudinary for an in-depth exploration of transforming your visual media strategy.
Register
Webinar
Poor data can cause your business sinking.
Sep
4
Epic Fail: How Poor Data Quality Can Sink Your Business
Join our webinar to explore data quality's impact on sales and marketing ROI. Don't miss out!
Register
Webinar
AI and CX
Sep
5
AI and the Customer Experience
Gain actionable insights into the latest CX trends and AI applications at our live webinar.
Register
Webinar
Acquia, Epam and Mars on Inclusive CX
Sep
11
The Next Era of Customer Experience: AI, Accessibility & Composability
With Acquia, EPAM and Mars learn how to create inclusive customer experiences through effective accessibility practices.
Register

It’s quite simple: as consumers grow savvier about data privacy, they prefer engaging with brands they trust. By offering personalized experiences that respect privacy and demonstrate value brands can create more lifelong customers!

Comparing Third-Party Data vs. First-Party Data for Marketing

data

Key Sources of First-Party Data for Marketers

Here are some examples of first-party data:

Data from:

  • Behaviors or actions taken across your website, app, and/or product
  • Point of sale via email or SMS
  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Social media profiles
  • Subscription-based emails or products
  • Surveys
  • Customer feedback

Measuring Success with First-Party Data and Conversion APIs

Now we have higher quality data for more relevant marketing, but what about measurement? When Google first announced that third-party cookies were going away, some savvy teams adopted the utility of Conversion APIs (CAPI). CAPI allows businesses to transmit data directly from their servers to their marketing platforms, minimizing reliance on browser cookies.

This method enhances control over data privacy, improves ad performance and ensures better attribution of marketing efforts. By combining first-party data with CAPI, companies can maintain robust data privacy standards while executing precision-targeted marketing campaigns.

Conclusion: Embracing First-Party Data for Future-Ready Marketing

We have made many changes over the last few years including our team structures, go-to-market, and, of course, our technology. First-party data is being adopted by more teams because it drives better business results and the end customer.

By embracing personalized, privacy-conscious practices as well as using technologies like CAPI and first-party data, companies can secure data control and foster deep customer trust. As technology continues to rapidly develop, we don’t have time to look back — and in this case, we don’t have to.

About the Author

Heidi Bullock

Currently the CMO of Tealium, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, Heidi Bullock is an experienced marketing executive who has built a 20+ year career working at both global enterprise technology companies and start-ups. Prior, she was the CMO of Engagio, where she was responsible for the go-to-market strategy, product marketing, internal sales, corporate communications and ABM initiatives. Connect with Heidi Bullock:

Main image: eugen

Tags

third party cookiescookiesgooglechromefirst party datadigital marketing

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer-Led. AI-Enhanced. The New Digital Self-Service Landscape.
By harnessing the power of AI, Enlighten Autopilot enables businesses to deliver personalized, efficient, and contextually relevant self-service experiences at scale.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Improving Customer Service with AI
Companies are using AI-powered tools to reduce wait times, improve response times, analyze customer data, and offer personalized solutions. Find out how to join in.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Generative AI Professional Usage and Perception Survey
Amid an emerging gap, knowledge is power
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Free Your Teams from Inefficient Production Cycles and Ignite Innovation
Say goodbye to stifled creativity and lost profits, and hello to bringing your strategies to market faster
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Leading the Charge in Digital Customer Experience
Integrating Technology to Create Seamless Digital Journeys
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Website Accessibility 2024
This report sheds light on businesses’ motivations behind prioritizing website accessibility.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Is GenAI the Missing Piece to a Connected CX?
2024 CX Industry Report
Read now
Featured research
Guide
Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Accessibility
“Digital accessibility is no longer just a legal requirement; it’s a business imperative."
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Meet Your GenAI Goals While Mitigating the Risks
Pressure is mounting to create Generative AI solutions—but cautions abound. Here’s how to meet your goals, while reducing costs and risks.
Read now
Featured research
Guide
Your Blueprint to Generative Answering in Digital Self-Service, Building Next-Gen Experiences
Get real-world advice from 30+ enterprises on how to reduce hallucinations, boost security and design the ultimate generative experience.
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
The Total Economic Impact™ of a Unified Social Media Management Platform
An independent study commissioned by Sprinklr examines the cost savings and business benefits enabled by Sprinklr Social.
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Visual Media Management for the Enterprise: Poll Results
Overcoming the biggest challenges to get more value from your images and videos.
Read now