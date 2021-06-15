PHOTO: Adobe

WoodWing, provider of multi-channel publishing solutions including a DAM platform, announced its acquisition of Rotterdam, The Netherlands-based SaaS information management solution provider Expansion. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a press statement, Zaandam, The Netherlands-based WoodWing touted the new strengths in information management the acquisition will bring to its portfolio, in particular noting Expansion's Xtendis platform. The news follows the company's April acquisition of Scienta, a cloud-based content management solution provider. "After adding Scienta’s content management and knowledge sharing capabilities to the group earlier this year, we see the addition of Expansion as a great next strategic step in further building an international leading Content Orchestration player,” said Ross Paterson, CEO of WoodWing in a press statement.

The buys are part of a strategic plan to expand WoodWing's existing portfolio to accommodate the increasingly complex needs of marketing teams. Main Capital Partners, an investment firm which bought a majority stake in WoodWing in March 2020, supported both acquisitions. At the time of the Main Capital deal, Paterson stated, "Our background is in publishing, but the majority of our new customers are marketing teams with complex approval processes and fragmented technical setups. We have a strong proposition here due to our publishing expertise, and are keen to accelerate our growth in this segment, while retaining a focus on our publisher roots."

As part of the Expansion deal, undisclosed members of Expansion membership will remain and hold an equity stake in the newly formed company.