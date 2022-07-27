About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Facebook sign with the "like" symbol at its California headquarters
Feature

Facebook Stares Down Its First Ever Revenue Decline

3 minute read
Alex Kantrowitz avatar
July 27, 2022
Digital Marketing
In April, Meta said it might post a quarterly revenue decline for the first time in its history. Next week, we’ll see the results.

Meta may report its first-ever revenue decline when it releases its second-quarter earnings next week, a potentially stunning slowdown for a business that once seemed to have no ceiling.

Until last year, Meta reliably grew revenue by 20% or more each quarter, demonstrating formidable business strength even amid reputational chaos. But as a series of economic and competitive problems set in, the company’s revenue growth slowed significantly and may now disappear altogether. The contraction would punctuate an enduring, post-covid slide for Meta, whose share price has dropped 45% this year.

“This company is facing this perfect storm,” said Mark Mahaney, sr. managing director of internet research at Evercore ISI. “It has been for a while.”

The perfect storm Mahaney references includes: 1) Rising inflation, which cooled off the ad market. 2) A strengthening dollar, which diminished international revenue. 3) A new Meta content format in Reels, which it’s been slow to monetize. 4) Competition from TikTok, which makes money from that exact format. 5) The war in Ukraine, which ended Meta’s Russia business. And 6) Apple’s anti-tracking moves, which made it difficult for Meta’s advertisers to optimize their ads.

Meta may still turn in meager revenue growth next week, but it will be a far cry from its heyday, and many factors working against it are worsening. Mahaney, for instance, estimates international revenue issues — due to the strong dollar — could be a 2–4% impediment to growth alone. TikTok isn’t cooling off either. “TikTok’s ad revenue growth is up triple digits year over year,” Mahaney said. “That growth has got to be coming from somewhere.”

Related Article: TikTok's Golden Opportunity

Declining Revenue, Returning Advertisers

For Meta, declining revenue could lead to cutbacks on ambitious projects throughout the company. Already, Mark Zuckerberg’s slashed hiring plans, ramped internal goals while encouraging voluntary exits and warned of economic disaster. “This might be one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history," Zuckerberg told the company recently. In the ultra-competitive social media field, cutbacks can give competitors a lane to lay waste to your business.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
nintext-process
Jul
28
Beat the Great Resignation with Process Improvement
Learn why employees are still resigning in 2022
Webinar
Exceptional Omnichannel Customer Experience
Aug
2
"As You Wish" The Coming Age of Personalization
New rules of the game for developing deep customer relationships
Conference
Digital Workplace Experience - Q3 2022
Aug
3
Digital Workplace Experience - Q3 2022
Resilience & Agility in Disruptive Times
Webinar
Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Aug
11
Sun and Ski Sports: Using the CDP to Reach Customers Where They Are
Use Audience Segmentation to Maximize Customer Engagement
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q3 2022
Aug
17
Digital Experience Summit - Q3 2022
How Great Organizations Empower Customer Experience Teams
Webinar
2022 State of Internal Communications
Aug
24
2022 State of Internal Communications: Trends, Challenges and more
A Simpplr Research Webinar
Webinar
nintext-process
Jul
28
Beat the Great Resignation with Process Improvement
Learn why employees are still resigning in 2022
Webinar
Exceptional Omnichannel Customer Experience
Aug
2
"As You Wish" The Coming Age of Personalization
New rules of the game for developing deep customer relationships
Webinar
nintext-process
Jul
28
Beat the Great Resignation with Process Improvement
Learn why employees are still resigning in 2022
Webinar
Exceptional Omnichannel Customer Experience
Aug
2
"As You Wish" The Coming Age of Personalization
New rules of the game for developing deep customer relationships
Conference
Digital Workplace Experience - Q3 2022
Aug
3
Digital Workplace Experience - Q3 2022
Resilience & Agility in Disruptive Times
Webinar
nintext-process
Jul
28
Beat the Great Resignation with Process Improvement
Learn why employees are still resigning in 2022

The best case scenario Meta anticipated for the second quarter was just a 3% revenue increase. The company provided an expected revenue range between $28 billion–$30 billion in the quarter. If it lands in the middle — $29 billion — that would be less than the $29.1 billion it made in the same quarter last year. And, looking around, the signs aren’t encouraging.

Snap Inc.’s dreadful second-quarter results, released Thursday, indicate the market for ad-supported social media might be troubled. Snap missed revenue and earnings expectations, refused to offer guidance for the coming quarter, and its share price fell 26% in after-hours trading. Meta fell along with it, dropping 4.68%.

If you’re bullish about Meta’s business, there’s still plenty of room for optimism. The company is wildly profitable, has potential revenue coming in when it figures out Reels (which it’s further emphasizing) and advertisers are starting to return after absorbing Apple’s anti-tracking changes. “Facebook spend is climbing back,” said Sara Livingston, head of customer solutions at Rockerbox, a marketing analytics company. “We’re seeing brands adjust to the new normal.”

Still, the days of Meta’s torrid advertising growth appear over, making its other bets even more critical to its long-term success. Those bets better start paying off soon. 

About the author

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is founder and reporter at Big Technology, author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever," an on-air contributor at CNBC and former senior technology reporter at BuzzFeed News.

Tags

metaadvertisingfacebooksocial media marketingtiktokdxmdigital marketing

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Employee Retention
How to Earn Employee Trust & Retain Top Talent
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of the Digital Workplace
1,200+ executives offer a compelling snapshot of where we are and how DX leaders are different in their approaches
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now