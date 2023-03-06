The Gist

If you’re reading this article, you likely already know what generative AI is. But just in case — generative AI, also known as generative adversarial networks (GANs), is a type of AI that has stirred up controversy due to its potential to create digital images, written content and videos from scratch (like the increasingly infamous ChatGPT software, for example).

Generative AI uses two neural networks competing against each other to generate new content based on the input it receives. This technology is revolutionizing growth marketing strategies by creating high quality visuals with fewer resources (including fewer marketing employees).

On the flip side, generative AI also poses ethical questions related to copyright infringement and intellectual property rights, since its generated content can often be indistinguishable from real images or videos created by humans.

But despite the associated controversy, generative AI stands to be a powerful tool in the marketing world — one that will no doubt bring great rewards as long as it’s handled ethically.

What Stakeholders Should Know About Generative AI

First and foremost, before adopting generative AI, stakeholders must consider the legal implications in regard to what rights they have over AI-generated content. That is the most unprecedented gray area in this whole debate, and certainly something society will need to establish guidelines around before we advance much further with this type of technology.

And of course, the age-old question of privacy comes up in any conversation about new technology. And the generative AI conversation is no exception. For example, there are those who argue its use should be limited only to public data sets.

There are no clear answers to these types of questions at the moment. Trying out anything new is always a gamble though, especially when it comes to emerging technologies. For now, that’s a cost-benefit tradeoff stakeholders are going to have to weigh for themselves.

Even so, generative AI is a powerful tool, and one that will no doubt bring great rewards when used responsibly. All the above considerations are legal in nature and will certainly be worked out in the near future. In other words, they aren’t obstacles that will ultimately slow down the progress we’re making in the world of AI.

Benefits for Growth Marketing

It’s no secret that generative AI has immense potential in the world of growth marketing. This type of technology offers marketers significant time and cost savings, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.

Furthermore, generative AI's advanced algorithms allow marketers to create unique visuals tailored specifically to their target audiences. This level of customization simply is not possible with manual image or video creation, ensuring that generative AI stands to revolutionize the way businesses produce visuals while reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Ultimately, it’s a powerhouse of increased productivity and revenue.

So, What’s the Real Issue With Generative AI?

As we mentioned previously, generative AI gives marketers the ability to create high-quality visuals with fewer resources, creating immense rewards for businesses that adopt the technology. Unfortunately, some of those “fewer resources” are inevitably going to include human headcount. That’s a real fear this tech creates, especially for marketers, photographers, videographers and copywriters.

Unfortunately, the fear is valid.

We’ve seen technology knock the legs out from under other trades throughout history. From switchboard operators to factory workers, numerous fields have felt this same fear in the past.

The problem is that we, as creatives, thought we would always be safe from this type of threat. We thought that the one sacred area technology wouldn’t be able to match us on was our ability to create by thinking outside the box.

And as we’re starting to see, it now can. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but something marketers everywhere are going to have to come to terms with and adapt to accordingly.

My advice? Don’t fight it. History is never kind to those who fight progress — and, like it or not, generative AI is real progress.

Leveraging the Advantages of AI

It’s not all doom and gloom though. There are several ways you, as a creative, can actually leverage AI to your advantage.

For example, use generative AI to automate mundane tasks such as generating blog posts or creating product descriptions. This leaves more time for you to focus on bigger picture aspects of your marketing strategy, such as crafting better campaigns or improving customer relationships. Generative AI can also help marketers create more engaging content that resonates with consumers, allowing you to reach more people and boost ROI.

And keep in mind that generative AI allows marketers to access data and insights that would otherwise be difficult or time-consuming to acquire on their own. With AI tracking user behavior, marketers can gain a deeper understanding of what works and what doesn't when it comes to targeting. Use this data to refine existing campaigns or create more effective ones geared toward specific target audiences.

Embrace Generative AI for Growth Opportunities

Generative AI will take you further in your career if you embrace it as an opportunity for growth and creativity. By understanding the potential of this technology, you will be able to reap the benefits and take your business strategies further than ever before.

The truth is nothing is going to stop this train. So as generative AI continues to evolve, stakeholders must take the necessary steps to ensure generative AI is used responsibly. Until the legal ramifications begin to take shape, it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re using it for the greater good.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities she represents.

