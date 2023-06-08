The Gist

Marketers in charge of social media are in a bit of a pickle: They must create content that resonates with human beings while also impressing machine algorithms.

It’s a challenge, but also an opportunity to capitalize on artificial intelligence’s ability to automate tasks, analyze data and make recommendations.

AI, specifically generative AI, is no stranger to controversy. It is currently reducing marketing and media jobs and has been prone to misinformation and bias. But AI’s use as a social media management tool offers the kind of efficiency, scale and cost savings that are too good to ignore. And it’s not as if human marketers are out of the loop. Using AI for social media completes the necessary tasks too repetitive and draining for humans, allowing flesh-and-blood marketers more time to think big about brand messaging.

“AI can automate most of the tedious work to generate hundreds of social media shares, but human creativity is needed to add the polish and pizazz that gets the shares over the finish line,” writes Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput in their book, “Marketing Artificial Intelligence: AI, Marketing, and the Future of Business.”

Given that social media platforms are run using AI, in the form of algorithms, more marketers are fighting machine with machine by using AI-powered social media tools to create posts automatically and make predictions about content performance.

As a result, the AI for social media market is in high growth mode, projected to grow from $633 million in 2018 to $2.1 billion by this year, according to research from MarketsandMarkets.

For marketers overwhelmed by the amount of content creation and data analysis that go into social media marketing across LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and others, here are three ways AI-powered social media tools can help.

AI Predicts Which Text & Visuals Will Perform Best

As AI has advanced in areas such as text analysis using NLP (natural language processing) and visual analysis (using image, video and facial recognition), algorithms can predict which social media content elements will perform well for a target audience.

For instance, an AI model could be trained on hundreds of Instragam posts and their corresponding likes, comments and shares. The images and video would be analyzed for the use of colors and the emotions they convey (using image sentiment) and the captions and comments are processed using NLP to extract keywords and sentiment.

With machine learning, the AI model then analyzes the text and imagery, comparing them to the patterns it has learned and predicts how much engagement the post will get.

Penguin Random House Publishing and the Chicago Bulls are two brands that have found success using AI for social media to analyze content and make predictions and recommendations.

“Social media pros have little to no real insight into what works for humans and algorithms at scale,” writes Roetzer and Kaput. “What AI for social media gives them is a data-backed way to make intelligent recommendations on content that has proven to deliver better results.”

AI also helps remove risk for marketers, as they’re no longer basing content ideas on recent metrics and gut feelings, but are validating them against large data sets using AI.

AI-powered social content performance prediction vendors worth exploring:

AI Creates & Schedules Social Content & Analyzes Performance

Marketers are creative people and like to have their hands in content creation. But manually creating social media posts in bulk day after day is not an efficient use of a human marketer’s time.

AI-powered social media tools can evaluate existing blogs, product descriptions or videos and create social media posts out of them.

For instance, a clothing brand pushing out social media posts for a new line of athleisure pants could tap AI for social media to generate variations of text and visuals, combining product descriptions, images and hashtags to create multiple posts. AI-powered tools also allow teams to schedule and publish posts on different social platforms.

After publishing social content, the machines keep learning. They monitor the number of impressions, likes and shares and make note of when your audience is most active and the days and times your posts will get the most engagement. Using this data, an AI system can make recommendations for future content.

“The cool thing about AI-powered content generators is that you can use them for daily, repetitive tasks, which would otherwise distract you from the strategic things that matter,” said Neal Schaffer, a marketing consultant and author of the book “The Age of Influence.” “If you have a social media presence, you’d be crazy not to check out what’s possible using these tools.”

It’s also worth noting that despite the benefits of using AI for social media, AI tools are only as accurate as the data they are pulling from. So as a rule of thumb, human marketers should always fact-check all AI-generated content for misinformation and bias.

AI-powered social media content creation/scheduling vendors worth exploring:

AI Collects Social Media Intelligence on Your Brand

Social monitoring and listening tools that use AI can be a boon for marketing teams managing their brand reputation.

AI models analyze hundreds of thousands of social media posts using NLP to extract keywords, hashtags and topics related to your brand. Image recognition identifies logos and brand names inside visuals (a brand name may not be included in text but is shown in an image or video). Using sentiment analysis, the AI system is able to understand if the tone of the mentions is positive, negative or neutral.

AI also reduces the manual labor of managing a brand’s reputation on social media by generating automated alerts based on a predefined criteria, such as, say, a sudden spike in brand mentions. AI systems will then send notifications to marketing teams so they can rectify negative feedback or accelerate momentum when the brand mentions are positive.

Work management platform Asana and automaker Hyundai are high-profile brands that use AI for social media to understand what’s resonating (or not resonating) with their audience.

AI-powered social media monitoring vendors worth exploring:

AI for Social Media Is Still Good for Humans

Social media analytics and content creation tools are getting ramped up with AI features that save time, money and improve customer engagement.

While there are legitimate risks with AI-generated content — namely misinformation and bias — marketers can manage those risks by treating AI content and recommendations just as they would human content — by verifying and fact-checking it.

In this sense, social media is still an area where AI is aligned with human creativity and not a replacement for human strategic thinking.

“Humans determine messaging and direction of social campaigns, while machines handle the heavy lifting of producing hundreds of social shares,” writes Roetzer and Kaput in “Marketing Artificial Intelligence.”