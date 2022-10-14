About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Close up of blue and white Facebook square badges piled and scattered
Feature

How Facebook's Thinking About Its War With TikTok

4 minute read
Alex Kantrowitz avatar
October 14, 2022
Digital Marketing
Social media has transformed, and Facebook along with it. Or at least it’s trying.

The Facebook survey looked bleak. Young adults told the company its main app was irrelevant, negative and undifferentiated. They said it was for older people. And increasingly, they were right. The average Facebook user’s age jumped by more than five years between 2013 and 2021, opening the door for TikTok. 

Now, as TikTok surges, Facebook is responding. The company’s accepted that some of its core app’s fundamentals are off. That sometimes, the most “social” interactions with “media” happen in private message threads, not feeds. And that content from friends and family, while intriguing, can pale in comparison to content suggested by artificial intelligence (AI). So Facebook is transforming itself to adapt.

“Relevance of content, or being irrelevant or Facebook being cluttered, that's really top of mind,” said Tom Alison, who runs the Facebook app, in an interview last week. He’ll have his work cut out for him.

Original Facebook Model Flawed

Facebook came of age when discovery on the internet was limited. If you wanted to find something before Facebook, you’d generally search for it (or go to Yahoo). The company’s original innovation was to connect you with friends and family who’d share articles, images and videos you’d find interesting. It would push you content, instead of making you look for it.

The original Facebook model had two key flaws, however: 1) After an early surge of interest, people grew tired of broadcasting, so sharing declined, and 2) The internet contained more interesting stuff than what first-degree connections recommended, making Facebook recommendations feel a bit dull.

As Facebook hit maturity, YouTube and TikTok took advantage of its flaws. They used AI to comb through billions of videos and recommend what people, personally, would find interesting. Then, when someone found something they liked, they’d share it via text — not feeds — with close friends. Many young people, coming online for the first time, skipped Facebook entirely in favor of these mediums. They also went to Instagram for content and WhatsApp for sharing, causing the “blue app” to lose its luster.

Related Article: TikTok's Golden Opportunity 

Facebook Accepts the World’s Moved On

After again pushing friends and family content to the fore a few years ago, Facebook’s finally accepting the world’s moved on. It’s still going to show you stuff from people you know. But in an attempt to reinvigorate its feed, it will show you content from elsewhere more often. It’s also going to split its feed into two, with a “Home” tab of Reels and Stories taking precedence

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
It's a dangerous world out there — find out how to keep your infrastructure safe
Oct
18
Solving Server Supply Chain Issues
It's a dangerous world out there — find out how to keep your infrastructure safe
Webinar
Unlocking Customer Insights with a CDP
Oct
19
Unlocking Customer Insights with a CDP
Improving Personalization and Increasing Customer Loyalty
Webinar
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
Oct
20
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
In today’s age of ransomware and widespread cyber attacks, your cloud data needs to be protected.
Webinar
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Oct
25
Are You Blocking Your Internal Comms Team Without Knowing It
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Webinar
AI for Marketers
Oct
25
AI for Marketers: 4 Steps to improve personalization using data
Join product marketing and machine learning leaders as they discuss the future of AI for marketing
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Oct
26
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Future CX - Blending Physical & Digital Experiences
Webinar
It's a dangerous world out there — find out how to keep your infrastructure safe
Oct
18
Solving Server Supply Chain Issues
It's a dangerous world out there — find out how to keep your infrastructure safe
Webinar
Unlocking Customer Insights with a CDP
Oct
19
Unlocking Customer Insights with a CDP
Improving Personalization and Increasing Customer Loyalty
Webinar
It's a dangerous world out there — find out how to keep your infrastructure safe
Oct
18
Solving Server Supply Chain Issues
It's a dangerous world out there — find out how to keep your infrastructure safe
Webinar
Unlocking Customer Insights with a CDP
Oct
19
Unlocking Customer Insights with a CDP
Improving Personalization and Increasing Customer Loyalty
Webinar
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
Oct
20
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
In today’s age of ransomware and widespread cyber attacks, your cloud data needs to be protected.
Webinar
It's a dangerous world out there — find out how to keep your infrastructure safe
Oct
18
Solving Server Supply Chain Issues
It's a dangerous world out there — find out how to keep your infrastructure safe

Facebook’s move toward recommended content acknowledges that its fundamental innovation is no longer enough. “People feel like, gosh, I'm going to open the app; I know that there's millions or billions of people on Facebook,” said Alison. “I want to see what Facebook and this huge set of people have for me.” 

Related Article: Meta's Metaverse: The Future of Digital Experience Marketing 

Facebook Ready to Optimize Feeds in New Ways

Facebook also seems ready to optimize its feed differently. While it’s optimized for time spent and in-feed engagement in the past, Alison indicated that people share differently now. He seemed thrilled about the idea of people finding content they like on Facebook and discussing it, privately, in messages with their friends. “Is a post where somebody shares more valuable than a pretty in-depth discussion with a friend on a messaging thread?” Alison asked. “I'm not so sure that kind of calculation makes sense. I think people want to connect in a variety of ways.” 

Facebook will thus add messaging back into its main app, hoping to inspire conversations about content people find in its feed. It’s also working to improve the quality of that content, announcing this week that people can adjust what they see in feed by marking "show more" or "show less." And when it measures success, Facebook isn’t only concerned about time spent, but how often people come back to its app.

The critical question for Facebook will now be whether it can keep its identity — or forge a new one — without turning into a cheap TikTok clone. It’s open. 

“We haven't completely figured out the right way to integrate short-form video,” said Alison. “It's still a big kind of journey for us.” Getting it right will determine the future of the 2.9 billion-user app, which is facing stiffer competition by the day. 

About the author

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is founder and reporter at Big Technology, author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever," an on-air contributor at CNBC and former senior technology reporter at BuzzFeed News.

Tags

facebooksocial mediadigital experiencedxmdigital experience platforms

Featured Research

Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Data and AI in Retail
4 Proven Strategies Brands Can Use to Unlock Greater Experience
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience and custom service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the word's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play