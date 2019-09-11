From voice-activated devices to in-store kiosks, touchpoints are everywhere, and more are coming. Even traditional signage is going digital, and brands are already seeing results, with digital signage boosting brand awareness by 47.7%.

We’ve asked digital marketing experts what digital signage is, why B2B brands should care and how companies can get started with this evolving digital channel.

The Advantages of Digital Signage

“Digital signage is an advertising medium whereby advertisers and brands alike can ‘push’ or deliver both static images and/or video content to digital display screens,” said David Strickler, marketing director at Pacific Office Interiors. These digital signs are often placed in high-traffic pedestrian centers, although many companies use them at large corporate offices or conferences as well. Digital signage is becoming more prevalent at brick-and-mortar locations across all industries — from retail stores to restaurants and hospitals.

At a basic level, digital signage can display various content within one display, and it’s usually internet-enabled so marketers can update the content instantaneously. This differs greatly from traditional signage, “where you need to hire an installer to go the site and replace the signage manually,” explained Stanley Tan, digital marketing specialist at Selby’s.

Digital signage, therefore, is increasingly replacing billboards, menus and retail endcaps because they’re quicker and easier to update. Beyond this, digital signage can not only display text, photos and videos, but it can also offer highly interactive experiences.

Why B2B Marketers Should Use Digital Signage

In the B2B space, its essential to build relationships with business decision-makers and provide clear value propositions to their organizations. “If digital signage is the touchpoint that will improve that connection then it's certainly worth considering and including it in your marketing mix,” said Strickler. If that’s not the case, then it’s crucial to realize before you invest heavily in a marketing channel that won’t positively impact your sales.

For those organizations where digital signage has a good chance of reaching their target audience, Tan agreed that the advertising medium could offer a positive ROI. He added, “B2B marketers should consider using digital signage in their marketing strategy because the recurring costs of digital signage is way less than paying Google or Facebook.” Traditional digital marketing platforms — like social media — have been around for awhile, and many consumers unconsciously tune these ads out. Digital signage, on the other hand, typically has a much greater chance of catching someone’s eye, he says.

How to Get Started With Digital Signage

While digital signage may seem like a great idea, it’s crucial that you do research beforehand and determine how the touchpoint will fit into your overall omnichannel marketing strategy. Here are some tips for getting started.

Consider Your Target Audience

Before you begin using digital signage, you need to ensure the location you’re considering will reach your target audience. “While malls and shopping centers might not be the best channel in the B2B space, you can look at convention centers and metro stations,” suggested Strickler. These areas may have a better chance of making an impact on key decision-makers within the demographic you’re targeting with your product or service.

Take a Walk (and Take Note)

“Head to an area where digital signage is in use and take photos and/or videos of the content displayed,” said Strickler. Before making an investment in digital signage, you can find out what makes digital signage stand out and which types of signs that you come across have the most impact.

“To get started in digital signage,” Tan added, “you have to know your options where the digital signage will be placed.” By looking at how others are using signage within your industry, you can see the potential and weigh the options before making any major investments.

Develop a Solid Campaign

If you’ve determined that certain locations and particular types of digital signage could make an impact on your target market, you then need to develop a campaign that fits in with your overall omnichannel marketing strategy. “There's absolutely a place for digital signage in your omnichannel strategy, however, omnichannel puts an emphasis on the customer experience,” said Strickler. This means you need to ensure your digital signage advertising fits seamlessly with your messaging across all initiatives. Brand consistency is critical for an effective omnichannel strategy.

“The benefit of digital signage is the ability to push content real-time and this pairs nicely with omnichannel marketing tactics,” explained Strickler. So If you do successfully launch a digital signage campaign, it’s a great way to bridge the gap between physical and digital touch points.

“Do your research,” stressed Strickler. “That will help you understand this relatively new medium and improve the performance and success of the campaign you develop.”