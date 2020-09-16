While low-code and no-code development are not necessarily new, both of these terms are now in the mouths of many marketers — but their mention often makes developers' eyes roll. Nevertheless, despite being both hated and praised, no-code and low-code tools are now powering and supporting vital parts of the digital workplace. In fact, According to Forrester, no-code and low-code is enabling marketers to build cloud apps ten times faster and with fewer resources.

That's the reason why marketers are beginning to see no-code and low-code development as a way of doing more with less. With that in mind, we've set to discover more about both tools and asked the experts about their thoughts on using low-code and no-code development.

How Can Low-Code and No-Code be Useful for Marketing Departments?

With the democratization of software development, low-code tooling has climbed the pyramid of applications, becoming a tool in many a marketer's toolboxes, as it reduces the dependence on external resources and IT professionals, potentially reducing costs and time to production.

Dayle Hall, CMO at San Mateo, CA.-based, SnapLogic says that "even before the pandemic, companies were pushing teams to work faster and more efficiently. With the remote working normal that the world has been thrust into, the need to embrace the cloud, digital tools and automation solutions is even more critical."

It's become visible that the main benefit of low-code and no-code for marketers is the speed it gives them to create, test, and deliver digital experiences. Hall added that this is also good for developers because "they can spend their time and expertise building the solution rather than spending time explaining to a third-party or developer group what they are trying to achieve." Under this light, no-code/low-code shouldn't be seen as an encroachment on the developers' turf; on the contrary, it frees them to do more complicated tasks.

Related Article: Low-Code Platforms Bring Diversity to Applications

What Are the Benefits of Low-Code/No-Code

For most marketers strapped both on funds and time, traditional development can be expensive and time-consuming. Besides, the results between firms or contractors can vary widely depending on the expertise of the professional you hire. That being said, one of the main benefits of low-code/no-code is that these platforms give marketers the ability to create software without the need for advanced programming skills.

Also, as Alex Ortiz, VP of Marketing at London, UK.-based, Tray.io says, "there's also a more subtle, but extremely powerful, benefit for marketers. Low-code democratizes the ability to execute highly technical operations like building API integrations or orchestrating automated processes across your tech stack. It puts the ability to solve a problem directly into the hands of the marketers who suffer from them." As a result, marketers who use low-code platforms are capable of building solutions attuned to solve their challenges and prevent future issues.

How Can Marketers Get Started

This is an open-ended question because it's completely dependent on what each marketer needs to build, but, in general, low-code/no-code tools are far easier to learn because they are high-level languages based on inferences. For example, it's possible to build software using no-code tools in less than a month.

However, the starting point to low-code should always be the goal of the project. Hall says, "the first thing to remember is marketers typically don't think about the coding side of it. They pick a solution to get more data to make decisions quicker. So for them, first they define what the goal of the project is. Think of what you are looking to improve and what will that accomplish first".

Ortiz also says that "previously, marketers had to focus their skill sets on how best to work around the gaps in their software. Increasingly, we're seeing marketers adapt to a new mindset of solving fundamental problems and building efficient processes that grow their pipeline, regardless of any specific gaps in their various tools."

Final Thoughts

While no-code/low-code tools might not be the future of software development, they represent an interesting direction that aims at democratizing code and making it available for non-technical users. For instance, David Moise, President at Houston, TX.-based, Decide Consulting, considers that "Current low-code tools are similar to the PC databases that were popular throughout the 90s and early 2000s. A department or location wanted to develop something but got tired of waiting on corporate IT to get around to it. They could use Paradox, DBase or Access to create applications that solved lots of problems. The programming purists may have scoffed at these, but who cares. They worked and solved problems."

In the end, it seems that solving problems should be the end goal of software development. Low-code/no-code tools give users the tools they need to face their everyday challenges with unparalleled flexibility. While software purists might have strong opinions about it, the important thing is that the solutions built on low-code/no-code work for what they're intended.



