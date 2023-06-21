The Gist

Brand backbone. Authentic support is vital for controversial campaigns.

Authentic support is vital for controversial campaigns. Rainbow capitalism. Profiting without genuine advocacy invites backlash.

Profiting without genuine advocacy invites backlash. Long-term loyalty. Year-round inclusivity crucial for credibility, acceptance.

In an era marked by sociopolitical complexity and heightened consumer consciousness, brands are navigating uncharted waters when it comes to corporate activism.

Recently, The North Face's latest "Summer of Pride" campaign sparked a conservative backlash, but instead of backing down, as other retailers have recently done, North Face chose to double down on their support for LGBTQ+ communities. This underlines the importance of a strong brand identity and a robust decision-making process ahead of embarking on potentially contentious campaigns.

North Face Stands Firm on Pride Gear Amid Political Storm

On May 23, The North Face unveiled an advertisement for its "Summer of Pride" campaign, with an Instagram post featuring influencer Pattie Gonia, a drag queen, environmentalist and LGBTQ+ activist, with more than 541,000 followers. Now in its second year, the promotion showcases a limited-edition assortment of apparel, all redesigned with rainbow elements to mark Pride Month.

Conservatives were quick to react with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene encouraging her Twitter followers to boycott North Face and other “big name brands” she claims are “sexually targeting children” and Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert also demanding a boycott, and tweeting “Well, I guess North Face wanted to get a taste of what conservatives did to Bud Light and Target.”

But unlike Bud Light and Target who chose to walk-back their own Pride campaigns after a rash of conservative backlash, The North Face took another path and reaffirmed its stance.

Last year, the company insisted that it’s “support for LGBTQ+ communities goes beyond a month or a moment” and in a statement to Fox News Digital, VF Corporation, The North Face's parent company, defended this year’s campaign: “We are honored and grateful to support partners like Pattie Gonia." The Summer of Pride series “has helped foster a more accessible and welcoming environment for individuals from all backgrounds to gather and experience the joy of the outdoors," The North Face officials said.

Related Article: Amid Controversy, Will Marketers Change Their Influencer Game?

'Rainbow Capitalism': Pride or Profit?

Despite the fact that Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month for more than a decade, on May 24, the company issued a statement confirming its intent to “make adjustments” to its Pride collection after allegedly receiving threats.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” the statement reads.

In an interview with Reuters, Erik Carnell, a transgender designer whose products were pulled from Target stores, referred to the issue as “rainbow capitalism.”

“Companies like Target that launch products and campaigns for Pride Month seek to profit from LGBTQ people but fail to stand by them when challenges arise,” Carnell said in the interview.

Mulvaney Madness: Bud Light's NCAA Campaign Brews Transphobia Storm

Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney erupted in controversy when a sector of social media users protested her involvement videos endorsing Bud Light in March. Boasting more than 10.7 million followers on TikTok, Mulvaney is no stranger to navigating the world of sponsored campaigns. She previously created social media posts for Nike that also drew some online backlash. However, Nike countered the uproar with a supportive statement, hailing Mulvaney as an "essential component to the success" of their community — and affirmed that any form of hate speech, bullying, or behaviors misaligned with their values of diversity and inclusivity would be promptly deleted.

Bud Light’s campaign also outraged trans-phobic conservatives across social media — but it was the company’s failure to actively support and defend its own decision to feature Mulvaney that created a chasm between itself and much of the transgender community.

In a letter posted on April 14, that he coined Our Responsibility to America, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth admitted “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.” And at least two top marketing executives took a leave of absence as the company announced a “realignment in management.”

By June, sales reportedly plummeted by 30.3% when compared to the same period last year, with many in the LGBTQ+ community who saw Bud Light’s lack of substantive support as a big reveal of the company’s inauthentic motivations.

Related Article: What Anheuser-Busch Got Wrong in Its Online Crisis

What Is Your Goal for Your Potentially Controversial Marketing Campaign?

Now comes the lessons for marketers and brands.

Chris Ross, a VP analyst in the Gartner Marketing Practice, said brands considering potentially controversial campaigns should consider several factors:

Are You Trying to Be Controversial?

Some brands are overtly working to say or do something sensational, while others inadvertently stumble into controversy. Brands intentionally jumping into a controversial space should ensure they are supremely confident in their position, and they are willing to take the heat their campaign may create. An intentionally controversial brand should anticipate the nature of the pressure they’ll face and be prepared well in advance to address those pressures.

Are You Attempting to Tap Into Cause, Purpose, or Cultural Trends?

Even when controversy is not the aim, given the polarized, volatile nature of the current landscape, almost any cause, purpose, or cultural trend will have skeptics, naysayers and adversaries. Brands should be sure their behavior as an organization is consistent with the narrative they create. Walking the walk relative to corporate behavior, values, and policies is essential. Brands need to assume that even the best-intended campaigns could face pushback or be a spark for groups with different perspectives. Friction can come from groups or causes a brand is trying to support if there is a perception the brand is doing too much, not enough, or not exactly the right actions.

Test, Test, Test!

Before putting any campaign out in the world, modern marketers should test as extensively as reasonably possible. This means testing across diverse audiences, testing creative variations, and assuring that the intended narratives land. Issues identified in testing may not mean abandoning the campaign but could help brands better prepare for specific types of negative responses. Through testing, brands become in alignment on potential risks. For intentionally controversial campaigns, this is critically important, but for any campaign, it’s useful to understand even small risks that may create targeted business challenges.

Brand Activism: Striking the Balance Between Authentic Support and Commercial Exploitation

Victor Elmann, CMO at Circuit City, says when it comes to potentially controversial campaigns, brands should carefully evaluate the risks involved and seriously consider whether they should engage in such initiatives.

“While it's important to support causes and communities, it's equally crucial to avoid inadvertently causing offense or appearing insincere,” Elmann said. “Sometimes, it's better for brands to focus on their core mission and values, ensuring that they consistently deliver on their promises to customers. By staying true to their purpose and avoiding controversial territories, brands can maintain their authenticity and build stronger connections with their audience.”

Daniela González De La Vega, SVP of global social strategy at Media.Monks, offers some suggestions on how brands can approach Pride Month the “right way," which she defines as “not just during this official celebratory period but throughout the entire year" in post to LinkedIn titled "Pride and Purpose."

“Some brands tend to forget that this is no ordinary cash-grab routine; it's an opportunity to create meaningful actions that resonate long after the final applause,” González De La Vega wrote. “That’s the difference between showing support and rainbow-washing.”

As part of her post, she shared five tips to practicing “year-round inclusivity.”

Brands must genuinely support the creators and diverse communities they partner with, moving beyond superficial marketing efforts. This is crucial as consumers increasingly demand greater standards of diversity and inclusion from brands, and failure to do so can harm the brand's reputation and finances.

This is crucial as consumers increasingly demand greater standards of diversity and inclusion from brands, and failure to do so can harm the brand's reputation and finances. Brands should courageously confront discriminatory beliefs, actively opposing racism and oppression. This can foster brand loyalty, though it may invite resistance from those with harmful, outdated ideologies, it allows brands to spark substantial change and make a lasting impact.

This can foster brand loyalty, though it may invite resistance from those with harmful, outdated ideologies, it allows brands to spark substantial change and make a lasting impact. While tailoring campaigns to local contexts can work, brands should not restrict their values or advocacy to specific regions to avoid backlash. For instance, Target faced criticism for retracting Pride merchandise in regions with homophobic sentiments, which was perceived as insincere marketing.

For instance, Target faced criticism for retracting Pride merchandise in regions with homophobic sentiments, which was perceived as insincere marketing. Brands should recognize that supporting marginalized communities is not only morally right but also economically smart. Brands need to go beyond superficial support, such as simply changing social media icons or releasing Pride-themed products. Emphasizing LGBTQ+ inclusion and representation in year-round marketing and advertising efforts is necessary. By moving beyond token gestures towards authentic representation, brands can reshape beliefs, alter perceptions, and influence consumer behavior.

Brands need to go beyond superficial support, such as simply changing social media icons or releasing Pride-themed products. Emphasizing LGBTQ+ inclusion and representation in year-round marketing and advertising efforts is necessary. By moving beyond token gestures towards authentic representation, brands can reshape beliefs, alter perceptions, and influence consumer behavior. Brands have the power to drive change, not only through their products or services but also through their influence. They can use their platforms to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, back pro-LGBTQ legislation, and oppose anti-LGBTQ measures consistently, not just during Pride Month. The commitment to the LGBTQ+ community should be ongoing and clear.

Related Article: Why Your Brand Should Care About Influencer Marketing

Align Brand's Core Values With Messaging

As the debate surrounding "rainbow capitalism" intensifies, it brings into sharp focus the crucial need for businesses to align their branding with their core values, avoid mixed messaging, understand the potential implications and be prepared to stand behind their decision — before ever launching into the public sphere.

David Cohen, CEO of Badais International, believes that when brands decide to launch campaigns supporting social causes — especially those related to marginalized communities — they should do so with authenticity and a long-term commitment.

“Consistency is key to building trust and avoiding mixed messaging. It's important to align the brand's values with the cause and actively support it beyond a limited timeframe,” Cohen said. “Brands should be prepared for potential controversy and stand by their decisions, engaging in open dialogue with both supporters and critics. By demonstrating genuine support and being transparent about their intentions, brands can foster meaningful connections with their audience and contribute positively to social progress.”

What's Your 'Culture Code' for Your Employees?

Andrew Beranbom, co-founder and CEO of First Tube, said he believes that many times brands don’t see the controversy the way it will actually unfold.

“The process for me is to first align that the cause you are going to support aligns with your company’s values versus your personal values, which can be different at times, and making sure you have alignment across the key stakeholders,” Beranbom said. "The next step is to define the primary message you want to get out and the story you want to tell."

Once you align on the story you want to tell across the campaign arc, he said, the next key is to remain as authentic as possible so it doesn’t come across as a commercial initiative.

“If you can nail this down, as you launch and things may not be received exactly as planned, you will feel you are rooted in a strong backbone and be able to remain true to your companies’ values and beliefs as you navigate any situation that may arise,” Beranbom said. “I think a brand needs to really take a look at the ‘culture code’ they define for all of their employees and how they operate internally and with their partners and customers as a guiding light for when they decide to engage in external-facing programs that may be controversial or align with social causes they care about.”