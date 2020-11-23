PHOTO: Véronique Debord-Lazaro

Engagement is one of the most critical KPIs for businesses today. Brands are always on the lookout for where they’re able to get the most attention from their customers, whether on their website, through social media, email marketing or some other marketing channel.

Customer engagement, according to Gartner, offers B2B brands a way not only to increase their close rates but also adapt to new buyer expectations. And brands continue to search for new ways to engage their customers, and many have turned to quizzes as a means of generating more two-way conversations with their audiences.

To uncover more about how quizzes can increase engagement, we spoke to marketing leaders to understand the impact of this type of marketing and discover other similar forms of interactive content marketing.

How Can You Use Quizzes in Your Marketing?

Quizzes may initially seem like an unconventional way to generate engagement, but in reality, they are highly effective. Organizations like Buzzfeed were built on quizzes and continue to use this format to drive traffic and engagement to their brand. But what exactly is a quiz?

According to Boris Pfeiffer, founder, and CEO of online quiz maker and lead generation company Riddle, “quizzes is the industry term used to cover a huge range of content formats. For example, Riddle’s quiz maker has 15 types alone — including personality tests to quizzes, surveys and polls.”

Personality tests, especially those with simple questions, remain some of the most successful quiz types for several brands.

The benefits of these quizzes are that they can be used in conjunction with other marketing tools to provide product recommendations and data that can be synced to marketing automation software Pfeiffer explained.

Lead generation remains a common theme when it comes to quizzes in particular. Petra Odak, CMO at Brighton, England-based Better Proposals says, “The type of quizzes we use are those where we ask our customers about the results they can achieve by using proposal software instead of writing proposals manually.”

The result of asking questions like these is an opportunity to educate people on the benefits of a specific product and generate leads for your business at the same time.

Creating Your Own Marketing Quizzes

Marketing quizzes are a great way to generate leads, interact with your audience and achieve your marketing objectives. So, what are the things you need to remember when creating your own?

Short Attention Spans

While quizzes are great for improving interactions and engagement between your brand and its audience, people will be ones taking these quizzes. Today, many consumers have short attention spans, and care must be taken not to make quizzes too long; otherwise, you will risk losing them. Pfeiffer refers to this as the “3-minute rule”.

Less Is More

Just as people’s attention spans are short, your quizzes need to be even shorter. Odak recommends that quizzes should be between 8-12 questions. For Pfeiffer, eight questions are the ideal limit. However, both agree that the quizzes should be easy to complete with no more than four options for quiz-takers to choose from. “The easier it is to complete, the better the results you’ll get,” added Odak.

Use Them To Generate Leads

The goal of your quiz should be to generate leads for your company. Ask quiz takers to sign up for an ebook or in-depth results. Ultimately, quizzes are just an interactive form of content marketing, and just like other types of content marketing, the goal should be to educate and inform your audience so that they may want to purchase from you.

Don’t Forget About Compliance

Finally, don’t forget that when you use quizzes, you’re collecting personal information from potential customers. Just like other methods of gathering such data, security and compliance in relevant locations should be top of mind.

Gaining Traction with Your Quiz Content

Once you’ve created your interactive quiz, the final step to increase engagement is promoting it. Here are some ways to achieve successful results:

Social Media

Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn are all suitable social media platforms for sharing your B2B quiz content. Whichever social media platform your business uses is a great start to share with your immediate audience. However, the primary advantage of sharing on social media is that quizzes have the chance to go viral on such platforms once they’re exciting and relevant for your target audience.

Email Marketing

Your existing audience is another good group to target with your quizzes. Share quizzes in relevant email marketing campaigns and possibly use them to promote an upcoming event.

Create Shareable Results

Finally, make sure that there is an option for quiz takers to share the results of the quiz with their peers once completed, if appropriate. Just as other content marketing methods rely on call to actions to instruct your audience on what to do next, a share button can help spread your quiz exponentially.



