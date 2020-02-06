PHOTO: Esther Vargas

Twitter usage continues to grow each year, with 145 million monetizable daily active users, according to data from Hootsuite. Many marketing teams feel obligated to use Twitter because of its popularity, but oftentimes it’s not the best option for their brand or their brand isn’t making the most of the platform.

While Twitter is still one of the most popular social media platforms, that doesn't mean it should be the centerpiece of every brand’s social media strategy. That’s why we’ve turned to the experts for advice on knowing whether Twitter is the right channel for your brand and how you can leverage the social media platform effectively in 2020.

Why Brands Should Focus on Twitter

Brands Focused on Customer Service

“If the brand wants to be seen as incredibly customer service oriented,” Denise Blasevick, CEO at The S3 Agency said, “then Twitter should be a mainstay.” That’s because Twitter is one of the first places customers go to share their opinion about a brand. “Unhappy consumers often take to Twitter to air their grievances,” explained Blasevick, “so being there to see and settle those grievances in real time (or close too it) can be a big customer service opportunity.”

Brands That Want High Engagement

“Social media, and especially Twitter, is so engaging because of the ability for its users to be responsive and connect with each other,” said Taylor Kincaid, social media director of Online Optimism. That means brands that want to focus on one-on-one interactions with consumers should consider using Twitter.

“Don’t strictly make promotional posts,” suggested Kincaid for brands looking to engage directly, but rather she recommends you “respond to your followers, share tweets from leaders in your industry, and leave room for improvisation.” Twitter is a great platform for fostering audience engagement.

Brands With a Large Twitter Audience

“When deciding how to use Twitter for your brand think first about who your audience is and how often they use Twitter,” Kincaid said. Some industries, for example, favor other social media platforms, but the journalism and media industry heavily uses Twitter to share their work and ideas. Not every brand will have a large Twitter audience, and the platform may be best as only a small aspect of the company’s social media strategy.

How to Foster Better Twitter Interaction

If you’ve determined Twitter is right for your brand, here are some top tips for leveraging Twitter in 2020.

Focus on Retweets and Comments

“Retweets and comments should be what brands focus on,” suggested Tracy Sestili, head of marketing at SparkPost. That’s because retweets amplify your messages and comments indicate that you’ve connected with your audience in some way — whether it’s positive or negative. If it’s a negative comment then you should respond privately, but it’s also a good idea to publicly thank users that offer a positive comment. “It's easy to go onto social media to complain about a brand, but we don't often go online to give praise to a brand for doing something right or good,” explained Sestili, “so when that happens, you should rejoice.”

Don’t Ignore Other Brands and Influencers

“Interacting with media and influencers is another strong opportunity for brands who are deftly using their Twitter account,” Blasevick said. Many brands focus on reaching their target audience, but ignore the chance to build relationships with journalists, blogs and potential partner brands. “Twitter can also be a fun place to engage with other brands,” she added, “whether in serious solidarity or in playful banter.”

Keep Branding Consistent Across Channels

“Make sure to keep a consistent tone throughout your Twitter feed,” Kincaid said. Not only do you want every post or comment to be on-brand, but you want your Twitter marketing to seamlessly fit in with your other social media campaigns. “Creating memes and sharing animated GIFs can be a big part of a successful Twitter campaign,” Kincaid explained, “but if these kinds of posts don’t match your brand’s voice, they may come off as inauthentic.” Consistent branding, therefore, is critical in an increasingly omnichannel digital landscape.

Don’t (Always) Follow the Crowd

“When starting a brand Twitter account ask yourself whether you have the capacity to actively post on a new social media channel,” Kincaid said. You need to have the resources to monitor the feed every day, respond to users and maintain a regular presence or you won't get the most out of the channel. That means Twitter isn’t right for every brand. In the end, Kincaid said, “Don’t create a Twitter account just because you think you should.”