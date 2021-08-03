PHOTO: Adobe

The marketing industry is ever-changing, and the data collected on customer behavior has never been more abundant. But how do you make sense of this information to create meaningful insights for your business?

GA4's AI-driven Insights platform can help you make sense of it all by automatically uncovering patterns and connections that may otherwise go unnoticed. It also provides expert recommendations on what to do next based on these findings, so you don't have to spend hours going through mountains of data yourself.

Google Analytics 4 Explained

Google itself defines Analytics 4 (formerly known as "App + Web) as a "new kind of property, with different reports than what you're used to seeing in Universal Analytics properties.” An advantage of a Google Analytics 4 property they also explain, is that it can be used for a website, an app, or both together.

Google Analytics 4, or the latest version of Google Analytics, takes it one step forward with its features that are aimed to give marketers and business owners a more in-depth look into their data and analytics.

With Google's advanced machine learning models, the new Analytics automatically notifies you of trends in your data, such as new customer needs leading to more product demand. In addition, it allows you to anticipate future actions your customers may take. Let's take a look art what makes GA4 different from its predecessor.

Related Article: What Marketers Need to Know About the Newest Features in Google Analytics 4

What Makes Google Analytics 4 Different?

One thing that sets Google Analytics 4 apart from its predecessors is that it aims to empower marketers and allow them to make the most out of AI, which will also provide customers with an improved and more personalized experience. You can use these features to strengthen your strategy and marketing efforts, while delivering continuous value to your audiences and customers.

According to Fernando Ideses, CEO at Tel Aviv, Israel-based GA Annotations, here are some key differences that differentiates GA4.

No more "Monthly Hit Limits": Universal Analytics had a limit of 10M hits, which hindered the accurate data collection of higher traffic sites. "Since UA's hits are tracked according to sessions, the limit is a barrier to getting more information about a user's interaction. GA4, on the other hand, has a limit of 500 unique events," shares Ideses. This presents another difference between GA4 and UA. GA tracks users according to more accurate events as returning users' events are tracked rather than just metrics about the number of sessions that users have on your website.

Differences In Events: Events are one of the apparent differences between Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4, according to Idesdes. "In the Universal Analysis event, there is Category, Action, and Label, with each having its hit type. Events are not so in Google Analytics 4. Events in GA 4 are in four categories: automatically collected events, custom events, collected events, and enhanced measurement events," he adds.

Better Device and Platform Tracking: "Tracking has significantly improved with Google Analytics 4. It is App + web-based, and that gives marketers a way to track visitors across websites and mobile apps. The reason is to report helpful information for marketers automatically. In other words, GA4 cross-device and cross-platform tracking are more reliable and detailed compared to Universal Analytics," Ideses says.

Leveraging GA4 AI-driven Insights

By integrating artificial intelligence into its code, Google Analytics 4 can give marketers and users in general better insights about their visitors, customers, and customer journeys. Here are some ways to leverage these insights.

Better integration with Google Ads: The AI-driven features of GA4 enable marketers better control over data management, collection, and usage, which is perfect for supercharging your Google Ads strategy. Harriet Chan, Marketing Director at Singapore, Singapore-based CocoFinder, considers that "GA4 enables smarter insights and predictions using AI. It enables you to detect changes in trends related to your services, predict outcomes and help to anticipate consumer actions. For example, you can use this deeper integration with Google Ads to get insights across all your channels and learn to improve your campaigns' ROI. Using the new integration, you can create and maintain custom audiences from visitors across both apps and websites."

Deeper insights: Another great thing that GA4 can do for your company is to provide you with a view of how both your unique visitors and your returning visitors are using the website or app. This is an excellent way to optimize funnels and accurately determine if leaks need to be addressed or if you may need to use certain marketing strategies.

For example, on GA4, users who constantly check their cart but don't push on with the purchase may mean that they must be looking for something (like a discount, coupons, etc.) and thus can be candidates for remarketing strategies.

Multi-channel funnel reports: The Multi-Channel Funnel Report is a great place to start for marketers who are just getting started with analytics. This report provides detailed stats on how the different traffic sources work together to lead to a successful conversion. With these predictive insights, you can see your users' behavior and actions to see step-by-step what resulted in a conversion, which is especially important in omnichannel settings. Also, these reports provide recommendations to improve your conversion rate by analyzing behavior in real-time. These include alerts for when conversions dip below a certain percentage or when visitors abandon their shopping carts.

Companies have been using AI-driven tools to their advantage across several areas. With these new AI insights, Google is ensuring that businesses using GA4 are reaching their full potential.