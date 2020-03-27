Twitter has one of the most straightforward dashboard tools available to social media marketers in the form of Twitter Analytics. With the launch of Media Studio in 2016, Twitter gave brands a single repository to manage all of the associated media used in any of a brand's profiles — whether it's one channel or multiple.



Since it launched Media Studio, Twitter has slowly been rolling out new functionality to provide marketers with further data and analytics into their marketing performance. Insights is one such tool, providing marketers a look at their top tweets, most recent tweets and more.

Insights are a de facto replacement for the demographics panel, a section on Twitter Analytics that displayed bar graphs and charts of follower demographics. The demographics panel was meant to indicate subject preferences of your audience, helping to guide your content marketing strategy. Unfortunately, Twitter demographics panel was depreciated in January.

Getting the Twitter Timing Right With Insights

I mentioned an Insights heat map in an earlier post, “How to Avoid a Twitter Suspension of Your Marketing Strategy.” The matrix is a great tool for assessing when people have viewed your tweets. Time of day appears along the horizontal axis of the heat map, while the days of the week appear along the vertical axis. Each square represents the time and day, with gradual color intensity representing the most impressions, and thus the most visibility. A date selector can adjust the period by day, by hour and by minute, as well as refining further between the current month and the previous.

The most useful aspect of the heat map is the ability to schedule tweets by hovering over a matrix square representing a peak interest time. This is helpful for planning when the most impressions and visibility are likely to occur, as well as to improve the likelihood of conversions on a new ad campaign.

Twitter has also launched a calendar which shows when future world events are scheduled. You can download the calendar from the Twitter Business resources page. Knowing about these upcoming events can help marketing teams plan for related tweets or promotional ads for seasonal products and services.

Measuring Twitter Engagement and More

Beyond the Insights page, you can see how people are responding to your tweets. Accessing the analytics page on the right menu of your profile (when viewed from a laptop) allows marketers to view impressions and engagement. Doing so can help determine which tweets are receiving interest and identify potential followers to respond to with additional tweets and responses.

A ratio called engagement rate best uses engagement and impressions to rate the efficiency of a profile’s reach. Engagement rate is established for any given post by dividing engagement by the impressions. Analysts and social media managers can use the engagement rate to discover which tweets were successful at obtaining responses using the least amount of impressions. The efficiency is a sign of relevancy among followers and offers guidance for developing future content.

Examining engagement with your brand can be measured around a hashtag or just a phrase used by customers. There are a few advanced ways, but for a simple start, analysis can be conducted using a dedicated channel in TweetDeck.

TweetDeck is Twitter's social media dashboard that displays the main Twitter stream in customizable ways. Another social media dashboard, Hootsuite, can be used in a similar manner, with an opportunity to have several boards shown in the browser. With either option, a savvy social media manager can then see commentary and respond accordingly.

In TweetDeck you have to select “Add A Column” in the menu, and then select the search icon. What you end up with is a dedicated column with a search window. You can use that window to view every tweet that mentions the search term. The search term can be a particular hashtag your brand uses, a dedicated Twitter profile, or a specific keyword that appears in a tweet.

Once in place, tweets containing the selected search term will appear. For example, if you set the channel for a brand name as a keyword, any tweet containing that brand name will appear. This makes it easier for a social media manager to respond to people who have mentioned a brand but not necessarily linked to the Twitter profile. It also allows the manager to respond to those people, strengthening the brand impression.

Separately you can create a wordcloud to quickly visualize which words have been used most frequently. The resulting analysis can help you explore hashtag usage in a selection of tweets to then determine which hashtags to use going forward.

Staying on message though social media can get complicated quickly. But the best marketers turn to platform analytics to best decide what engagement works.

