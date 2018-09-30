This was a big week of news, as speculation continued to swirl around Adobe's acquisition of Marketo. Have active and current Marketo users really dodged a bullet with the Adobe acquisition? Was it worth the price tag? Read more about the acquisition, highlights of Microsoft Ignite and more in our top articles of the week, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 10 Ways the Adobe, Marketo Acquisition Will Impact Marketo's Users
By Dom Nicastro | Sept. 26, 2018
Could the acquisition be a game changer in the MarTech world?
- Adobe Acquires Marketo: Good Things Are Seldom Cheap
By Ali Alkhafaji | Sept. 24, 2018
That's a $4.75 billion price tag, with a “b.”
- 4 Things to Watch For at Microsoft Ignite 2018
By David Roe | Sept. 24, 2018
AI, IoT, Search and Security.
- 4 Microsoft Ignite Announcements Aimed at Improving the Digital Workplace
By David Roe | Sept. 27, 2018
"Microsoft's core purpose is to unlock a new culture of work ... [and] support you as you endeavor to unlock that creativity in every person inside the organization," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the Ignite audience during his keynote.
- Employee Experience Isn't About Mapping Journeys, It's About Bridging Organizational Tribes
By Laurence Lock Lee | Sept. 24, 2018
Any employee experience journey needs to start with culture.
- Customer Experience Measurement: Back to Basics
By Phil Britt | Sept. 25, 2018
Organizations that fail to meet CX expectations rarely get a second chance.
- Why Great Customer Experience Begins With Humans, Not Technology
By Douglas Eldridge | Sept. 25, 2018
What comes first, the human or the tech?
- Enterprise Search Has an Open Source Secret
By Miles Kehoe | Sept. 26, 2018
A new model emerges: Commercial on the outside, Open Source on the inside.
- How Chatbots Are Improving Employee Experience
By Terena Bell | Sept. 27, 2018
Onboarding, training and efficiency are a few.
- 5 Customer Experience Success Metrics That Never Disappoint
By Christian Kemptner | Sept. 27, 2018
Customer loyalty and satisfaction top the list.
