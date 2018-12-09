PHOTO: Ari Bakker

This week, CMSWire readers (metaphorically) duked it out when it came to the freemium project management tools Trello and Asana. Our top article of the week went on to explain the benefits of each product, with Trello preferred by the likes of Adobe and Google, whereas Deloitte and General Electric are currently using Asana. Learn what happens when the gloves come off by checking out our top stories, resources and events of this week, below.

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources