This week, CMSWire readers (metaphorically) duked it out when it came to the freemium project management tools Trello and Asana. Our top article of the week went on to explain the benefits of each product, with Trello preferred by the likes of Adobe and Google, whereas Deloitte and General Electric are currently using Asana. Learn what happens when the gloves come off by checking out our top stories, resources and events of this week, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Trello vs. Asana: Battle of the Freemium Project Management Tools
By Kaya Ismail | Dec 3, 2018
CMSWire, with the assistance of leading experts and practitioners, reviewed Trello and Asana to help you decide which is a best fit for your organization.
- Web CMS in 2019: From Headless to Content-as-a-Service
By Petr Palas | Dec 4, 2018
How does adopting headless come into play in 2019?
- Why Nano-Influencers Are a Social Media Marketer's Secret Weapon
By Kaya Ismail | Dec 6, 2018
What is a nano-influencer? Think social media influencer with a more niche audience.
- How Enterprises Can Prepare for SharePoint 2010's Final Curtain
By David Roe | Dec 5, 2018
The end of SharePoint 2010 support may not be a bad thing.
- 9 Ways to Improve Employee Retention With 'Stay Interviews'
By Dom Nicastro | Dec 6, 2018
"Stay interviews offer opportunities to build trust between the manager and employee,” said Peg Buchenroth, HR director at Addison Group.
- Will Quantum Computing Break Blockchain?
By David Roe | Dec 5, 2018
A recent paper by computer scientists published in Nature magazine suggests 'yes.'
- Robotic Process Automation's Growing Stake in the Workplace
By Miguel Valdes Faura l Dec 6, 2018
The impact of RPA on business processes has begun a wave of workplace disruption.
- What Traits and Skills Do Martech Leaders Need to Succeed?
By Dom Nicastro | Dec 5, 2018
To name a few: martech leaders need to be data-driven technologists, have vision and be able to relationship build with vendors.
- Quantum Computing Brings Potential and Risk to the Enterprise
By David Roe | Dec 3, 2018
Quantum computing is predicted to soon disrupt the status quo.
- Single View of the Customer: A Holy Grail or Mythical Beast of Marketing?
By Anthony Botibol | Dec 4, 2018
It may be tough, but it's not impossible.
Featured Events
- December 11 — Data-Driven Marketing Day New York 2018
- December 11 — Growth Marketing Conference San Francisco 2018
- December 12 — [CMSWire Webinar] Benchmarking the Digital Workplace
- December 13 — HUBDAY Future of Social Marketing and Business Paris 2018
- June 19 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019