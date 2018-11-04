Last week, IBM pulled off the largest software acquisition in history when it bought Red Hat for $34 billion (yes, that’s a b). You can learn more about the intended acquisition and predict what the fall out may be in our top article of the week, below. Our readers were also intrigued by the idea that happy employees potentially equals happy customers. Get all of this and more in our weekly article, resource and event recap.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 6 Things to Know About IBM's $34B Acquisition of Red Hat
By Dom Nicastro | Oct 31, 2018
Another week, another multi-billion dollar acquisition.
- The Intersection of Employee Experience and Customer Experience
By Phil Britt | Oct 29, 2018
Do improved employee experiences truly equal improved customer experiences?
- Gartner Drops Its 5 Drivers for Digital Transformation
By Dom Nicastro | Nov 1, 2018
“Gartner identifies five imperatives for CIOs to drive and enable digital transformation: digital twin, privacy, culture, augmented intelligence and product management.”
- The Elements of Office 365 Content Governance: Content Types
By Mike Alsup | Oct 29, 2018
Part one of a two-part article series covering the ins and outs of content governance in Office 365.
- Will Robotic Process Automation Make its Mark in Marketing?
By Dom Nicastro | Oct 29, 2018
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) took center stage at the Martech Conference East in Boston earlier this month, where it was the topic of one of the opening day keynotes.
- The Elements of Office 365 Content Governance: Retention Labels
By Mike Alsup | Oct 30, 2018
Part two of a two-part article series, covering the remaining two elements of a content governance foundation: retention labels and the information lifecycle.
- Supporting Collaboration via a Single Entry Point
By Steve Bynghall | Oct 31, 2018
How to tackle collaboration for your digital workplace.
- Marketers Beware: Influencer Marketing Fraud is Real
By Kaya Ismail | Oct 29, 2018
As if we didn’t have any other types of fraud to worry about.
- Kevin Cochrane: Customer Relationships Don't End at the Point of Sale
By China Louise Martens | Oct 30, 2018
“Data enables new customer experiences and is the oil of the digital econemy – but only if handled with care“ — Kevin Cochrane
- How Data Visualization Tools Are Making Self-Service Analytics Easier
By Pierre DeBois | Oct 30, 2018
Visualization of data can improve understanding of the data by a large degree.
Featured Events
- Nov. 7 — [CMSWire Webinar] The Promise of AI, the Impact on Your Information Architecture (IA) and Potential Solutions
- Nov. 8 — Litmus Live San Francisco 2018
- Nov. 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018
- Nov. 15 — [LogMeIn Webinar] Be Proactive: Engaging Customers with AI
- Nov. 27 — Open Digital Summit San Francisco 2018