Social media marketing has been tough for professionals to measure success rates since the birth of social media. Social media reach goes beyond ROI, with a branding component that can make or break how your audience interacts with your company. You can learn more about this topic and much more in our weekly break-out of our top articles, resources and events, below.
- 8 Ways to Justify Your Social Media Marketing Program
By Dom Nicastro | Oct 9, 2018
Measuring social media marketing success goes beyond ROI.
- The 5 Biggest Martech Acquisitions of 2018
By Dom Nicastro | Oct 10, 2018
Salesforce acquires CloudCrazed, SAP acquires CallidusCloud and more.
- Is Virtual Reality Set to Disrupt The Digital Workplace?
By David Roe | Oct 8, 2018
“David Alexander, a web designer at Pixelloop, a digital marketing company based in the UK, said that both AR and VR will be used as an immersive way to engage in remote collaboration with teams and aid in the creation, planning and demonstration of digital and real-world projects.”
- Are Your Digital Workplace Tools Empowering or Distracting?
By David Roe | Oct 10, 2018
Make sure the tools you use to empower your workforce are delivering on their promise.
- Translation, Localization, Transcreation: What’s the Difference?
By Terena Bell | Oct 9, 2018
The three levels of professional language translation jargon and use cases for each.
- 3 Ways Cities Use Chatbots
By Terena Bell | Oct 8, 2018
Connecting customers and citizens to an outlet for complaints tops the list, resulting in more improvements throughout the city.
- OK Google, What Does the Future of Marketing Look Like?
By Shashi Seth | Oct 10, 2018
Interactive voice assistants will be the next technology to transform brand-to-consumer conversations.
- Collaboration Is Finally Changing Due to These New Trends
By David Coleman | Oct 8, 2018
A new drive of client server applications over standalone apps, advances in AI and workforce change and management.
- 5 Types of Apps That Digital Workplaces Need
By David Roe | Oct 11, 2018
Don't let your business treat digital workplace like a buzzword. Here are the tools needed to promote remote workers and a more holistic view of the necessary digital workplace tools
- ARMA and the Information Coalition Merge: What Comes Next?
By Laurence Hart | Oct 9, 2018
The Information Coalition has been making strides in moving the profession forward. Will the merge with ARMA help move the needle?
Featured Events
- October 17 — [CMSWire Webinar] Innovation, Automation and the Future of Work
- October 23 — [CMSWire Webinar] Drive Measurable ROI from Your Digital Workplace Platform
- October 23 — [PageFreezer Webinar] Chat Platforms & Collaboration Tools...the Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- October 24 — [CMSWire Webinar] There is No AI Without Information Architecture
- November 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018