Marketing to millennials is a tough nut to crack for many marketers. Brand loyalty is no longer “a thing” (as they like to say) because there are so many other options vying for their attention. And in the wake of the Facebook – Cambridge Analytica scandal, marketing via social networking no longer sounds so appealing. Last week’s top article digs into eight solid tips for marketing to millennials.
Other hot topics for articles last week looked at the impact AI will have on the future workplace and how 5G will impact IoT. See below for more top articles, events and resources from the previous week.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 8 Tips For Marketing to Millennials
By David Roe | Apr 16, 2018
"Good marketing or advertising is about giving your audience a reason to care about your brand, showing them the 'why' they should care, and then making their experience as fans/consumers better for it."
- 6 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Impact the Future Workplace
By David Roe | Apr 17, 2018
Self-learning enterprise AI, AI-driven personal relationships and Big Data/number crunching, oh my!
- How 5G Will Unlock the True Potential of IoT Devices
By Kaya Ismail | Apr 16, 2018
Expect improvements to speed, consistency of experience and an increase in how many things can connect to a network.
- Why AI and Business Process Automation Share a Bright Future
By Nicolas Chabanoles | Apr 18, 2018
AI-enhanced BPM has a central role in digital transformation.
- How 5 Companies Successfully Introduced AI Into the Customer Experience
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 19, 2018
From facial recognition airport baggage kiosks to buying pizza with the click of a 🍕, see how five companies successfully brought AI into their customer experiences.
- 5 Ways Augmented and Virtual Reality Are Infiltrating the Enterprise
By Dom Nicastro | Apr 18, 2018
“According to Gartner, enterprises are beginning to move closer to adopting these technologies. But, they say, these technologies aren't quite ready for prime time just yet.”
- How to Use Salesforce for Project Management
By Karina Dalhunova | Apr 18, 2018
Something that I personally have always wondered about the probability/usability of, explained.
- Troy Campano: Boost Employee Productivity with a 'Single, Simplified Experience'
By China Louise Martens | Apr 17, 2018
Employee productivity is priority for most businesses. “Starting small with incremental deliveries and capturing feedback from employees … was crucial in our digital assistant rollout,” said Troy Campano of Liberty Mutual.
- 6 Success Factors for Workplace Chatbots
By Sam Marshall | Apr 19, 2018
Best practices for chatbot deployment include availability, maintainability and universal capability.
- What Is Deep Learning and How Does it Relate to AI?
By Erika Morphy | Apr 19, 2018
Before we begin, some introductions: Google’s AlphaGo meet Google’s AlphaGo Zero. Now discuss.
Featured Events
- May 2 — [CMSWire Webinar] Benchmarking the Modern Digital Workplace
- May 3 — [CMSWire Webinar] Digital Transformation, Where We've Been and Where We're Going
- May 3 — [EIS Webinar] Winning the Digital Grocery Smackdown
- May 10 — [CMSWire Webinar] The New Age of Content Management
- June 18-20 — Digital Workplace Experience