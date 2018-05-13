To perfect your marketing technique, you have to think outside the box. We all know, however, that the “box” has a lot of traffic source options inside. Sometimes it’s hard to go above and beyond, when we’re just trying to get the basics done. Lucky for you, dear reader, we’ve compiled a list of 14 overlooked traffic sources for marketers (you’re welcome). We’ve also rounded up our top articles, resources and events from the past week from CMSWire, so you don’t have to go digging.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- 14 Overlooked Traffic Sources That Marketers Should Be Using
By Kaya Ismail | May 8, 2018
From Google Chrome suggested articles to the humble email signature, we’ve got you covered.
- Inbound vs. Outbound Marketing: Definitions, Differences and Winning Strategies
By Kaya Ismail | May 7, 2018
You’re probably going to want to take a hybrid approach.
- Digital Transformation: The Good News and the Bad News
By John Mancini | May 7, 2018
Don’t let your information mismanagement take down your digital transformation inintiatives.
- Great Employee Experiences Beget Great Customer Experiences
By Lisa Loftis | May 7, 2018
“To win in the marketplace you must first win in the workplace” ― Doug Conant, former CEO, Campbell Soup Co.
- What Do Employees Need in a Digital Workplace?
By David Roe | May 9, 2018
According to San Francisco-based independent research organization TMR, workers need digital skills, digital awareness and translatable transitional skills.
- What is Intelligent Content and How Can It Help Marketers?
By Dom Nicastro | May 9, 2018
Much like yoga, intelligent content is a practice and a mindset.
- How Direct-to-Consumer Brands Are Upending Marketing
By David Spitz | May 8, 2018
The identity revolution has come to consumer marketing — are you ready?
- The High Toll of Toxic Workplace Dynamics
By Erika Morphy | May 10, 2018
“Good employees are 54 percent more likely to quit when they work with a toxic employee, if the proportion of toxic employees on their team grows by as little as one on a team of 20.”
- 4 Ways Personal Assistants Will Affect the Future Workplace
By Erika Morphy | May 7, 2018
Ok Google: What are my top sales pitches for today?
- Why Self-Actualized Companies Achieve Higher Employee Satisfaction
By Laura Cooper | May 9, 2018
“A self-actualized corporate culture does not happen by accident. It has to be decided upon, and then strategically guided, from the top.”
Featured Events
- May 17 — [CMSWire Webinar] The New Age of Content Management
- May 21 — SharePoint Virtual Summit
- May 24 — [CMSWire Webinar] GDPR: Digital Marketing and Organizational Readiness
- May 30 — CMSWire Tweet Jam: From Good Employee Experience to Great CX #DigWorkChat
- June 18-20 — Digital Workplace Experience