In case you missed it (ICYMI), here’s your high-level view of the top articles from CMSWire.com. Readers were most interested in the quickly approaching new year and the work-related trends that are most likely surface. The GDPR continues to be on everyone’s minds, while discussions about chatbots were the bell of the ball.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Wondering what’s in store for 2018? Watch out for these seven content marketing trends, these nine tech trends and these future of work predictions.
- Catch up with this interview with Tim Walters, principal strategist and privacy lead at consulting firm The Content Advisory, who discussed the GDPR's ramifications for business. Walters believes it will change marketing forever.
- Chatbot. Chatbot. It feels as if it's invaded every conversation. Does your business need a chatbot? It’s a valid question.
- Step away from that digital workplace adoption! It’s time you look at your DW with fresh eyes and full heart (while focusing on the user experience and mission at the core).
- Fourteen social media marketers shared their insider’s tips on how to get more value from your businesses’ social media platforms.
- Looking for massive B2B marketing results? Start with these five basic tips.
- Keeping up with the BloomReach releases: the company revealed the next steps for the digital experience platform.
- Have you been thinking about diving into the whole blockchain thing? Be sure to ask these 10 questions before you do.
Check Out These On-Demand Webinars
- Top 5 Digital Strategy Opportunities for CIOs
- Improve Conversions with Product Discovery
- Beyond Marketing: CX-Driven DAM in 2018
- ECM in 2018 – the Path Forward
- Getting Started with Machine Learning
Top Resources This Week
- New Wave: Personalization 2.0
- How do Marketers Avoid Content Chaos?
- The Anti-Intranet, Intranet
- 50 Ways to Produce Engaging Experiences
- Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management 2017
That’s all folks! Thoughts on these articles? Let’s chat. Call me, Tweet me if you want to reach me.