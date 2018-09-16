With a greater number of marketing teams having sales pipeline or even revenue goals tied to their success, it’s important to understand why inbound marketing alone won’t convert. CMSWire’s most read article of the week discussed other ways B2B marketers can get qualified leads through the sales funnel. Catch up on this and other top articles, resources and events, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
-
Inbound Alone Doesn't Cut It: What B2B Marketers Can Do Next
By David Crane | Sept. 10, 2018
Where you should go when your inbound marketing plateaus.
-
11 Necessary Skills and Traits for the Modern Chief Marketing Officer
By Dom Nicastro | Sept. 11, 2018
Technology skills and big picture thinking top the list.
-
Customer Experience Metrics, Through a New Lens
By Diane Gordon | Sept. 11, 2018
Net promoter score is all well and good, but why not try a new approach to measuring strong CX?
-
Flipboard Is Seeing Strong User Growth: Here's Why
By Dennis Shiao | Sept. 12, 2018
With 145 million monthly active users, Flipboard delivers personalized news and content for any interest.
-
9 Tips for Boosting Your Mobile Marketing Program
By Dom Nicastro | Sept. 12, 2018
According to Gartner’s newest release of the Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, “mature multichannel marketers apply 22 percent of their channel marketing budget toward mobile marketing.”
- 9 Tips for Putting People at the Heart Of Employee Experience
By David Roe | Sept. 11, 2018
#1: Make it a priority to earn your employees’ trust in company leadership through transparency, honesty and inspiration.
-
Are Your Customer Experience Metrics Setting You Up For Success?
By Inge de Bleecker | Sept. 10, 2018
Out of Customer Satisfaction Score, System Usability Scale or Custom CX Metrics, which are right for you?
-
Will SaaS Dominate the Workplace?
By Kaya Ismail | Sept. 12, 2018
SaSS is clearly outpacing IaaS and PaaS technologies on current trajectory.
-
Search Won't Improve Until We Understand Why People Search, Not Just How
By Martin White | Sept. 11, 2018
It comes down to contextual understanding.
-
How Do You Know if You're Providing a Top Employee Experience?
By David Roe | Sept. 12, 2018
Pro tip: use design thinking in all facets of employee experience from tools and process design, to space.
Featured Events
- September 19 — [CMSWire Webinar] How the Right Technology Can Improve Employee Engagement
- September 20 — [LogMeIn Webinar] Impact of Chatbots and AI on the Customer Journey
- September 24 — Gartner Digital Workplace Summit
- September 27 — [CMSWire Webinar] Digital Transformation Approaches Are Flawed
- November 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018