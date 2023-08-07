Google has announced significant enhancements to its Google Search features that aim to improve online safety, user privacy and control over personal information. This development, announced in the Google Keyword blog Aug. 3, brings implications for customer experience (CX) and marketing professionals who should be aware of how these updates may influence their digital strategies.

And if you're wondering how all the advancements in generative artificial intelligence are impacting search — particularly with Microsoft's deep investment into OpenAI and improvements to Bing Search — it's still a Google Search World, by a landslide. No one — including customers and prospects — is abandoning Google when searching for content.

So it's paramount for marketing and customer experience professionals to keep tabs on Google Search engine updates.

Improved Tool for Removing Personal Information

Google has upgraded its "Results about you" tool, first introduced last year, which allows users to request the removal of search results containing their personal contact details. The revamped tool will be offering a dashboard that notifies users if their contact information is showing up in web results. It also alerts users when new instances of their contact details appear online. This feature empowers users to take control of their digital presence and personal data.

The updated tool is accessible through the Google app, under the "Results about you" option, or via a dedicated URL. Initially launched in the US and in English, the company plans to expand the service to other languages and regions.

Related Article: What Google Search Generative Experience Means for Marketers

Enhanced SafeSearch and Family Control Features

Google has rolled out an upgrade to its SafeSearch tool, which now blurs explicit imagery by default in search results. This added layer of safety protection helps prevent users from inadvertently encountering adult or graphically violent content. Although users can adjust this setting as needed, it can be locked by a guardian or school network administrator, providing enhanced control for families.

In addition, Google has improved accessibility to its parental control settings. Simply searching for relevant terms such as "Google parental controls" or "Google family link" will display a box with information on managing parental controls.

Updated Policies on Personal Explicit Images

Google has expanded its policies to allow users to request the removal of personal explicit images from search results. This applies to images that were created and uploaded by users, but are now being published elsewhere without their approval. Notably, this does not apply to content currently being commercialized.

Google has also updated and simplified the forms used to submit removal requests for personal information, explicit imagery and other content types.

Related Article: State of Search: Top SEO Strategies for 2023

Implications for CX and Marketing Professionals

From a customer experience perspective, these changes to Google Search are designed to bolster trust and safety in the Google ecosystem. They provide users with an increased sense of control over their personal data and digital footprint, enhancing user confidence in online engagements.

For marketers, it's important to understand these changes and adapt strategies accordingly. Customer-centric marketing emphasizes respect for personal data and privacy, and these Google Search updates underscore the importance of this approach. However, with users now able to more effectively control their digital presence, brands may need to adjust their strategies for reaching audiences and personalizing experiences. Transparency, permission-based marketing and respecting user privacy should be key elements of modern digital strategies.

Google’s new updates underline the growing focus on user privacy and control in the digital landscape. As these tools continue to evolve, it's crucial for CX and marketing professionals to stay informed and agile in their approach to online engagement and strategy development.