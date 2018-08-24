Marketing certifications can do more than just boost your skills and knowledge in marketing technology tools and best practices, they can also get you paid more.

We did some research and caught up with some marketing practitioners to help identify a few marketing certifications you should consider to beef up your resume and hopefully your paycheck.

These free certification opportunities through Google's Academy for Ads represent a great and simple way to start your education with Google Adwords, according to Gacia Atachian, content manager at Kobe Digital Marketing Agency. By signing in your Gmail account, you are presented with a variety of certifications that you can obtain. These online courses go through the topic of your choice slide by slide until you reach and pass the final exam. Once passed, you receive your certification, including a license number for that certification.

Marketers can also get Google Analytics Individual Qualification (IQ) through this Google online training program.

The Google Analytics Individual Qualification (IQ) is, according to Google officials, “a demonstration of proficiency in Google Analytics that is available to any individual who has passed the Google Analytics assessment. Qualified users will be effective at leveraging Google Analytics within their organizations and at helping others to do the same.”

Another great platform to receive marketing certifications is on HubSpot, which officers an academy of courses and certifications. You’ll need to sign up for HubSpot and choose from the variety of tracks they offer that suits your needs. For instance, HubSpot just recently released the Social Media Certification course that is a great certification to have under your belt, according to Atachian.

Joshua Feinberg, president of the Data Center Sales & Marketing Institute, a division of SP Home Run Inc., is currently certified by HubSpot Academy on Inbound Marketing, Inbound Sales, Inbound Business, HubSpot Marketing Software, HubSpot Sales Software, HubSpot Partner, Email Marketing, Content Marketing and Growth Driven Design. He’s in the middle of going through HubSpot Academy's brand-new Social Media Certification program. “There are so many different ways that people come at digital marketing,” Feinberg said. “However I think Mark Kilen's team at HubSpot Academy has done wonders to raise the bar and establish professional standards for inbound marketing-and inbound sales-related careers.”

With HubSpot's Learning Center, you go through each slide watch a video, take quizzes in between, and pass the final exam. The certification can be downloaded and linked to a social media platform of your choosing, for example, Linkedin. “These certifications makes you a better marketer and a thought leader within your industry,” Atachian said. “Stay on top of the game by constantly staying educated with this ever-changing world of digital marketing.”

Here are some of the HubSpot offerings that its courses and certifications include:

“HubSpot has an excellent InBound Marketing Certification,” said Olivia Billet, marketing coordinator at Velo IT Group. "You will learn from industry elite how changes in the customer buying process has re-shaped marketing and sales strategies. Put yourself in your customer's shoes. How do you want to consume content? Where do you want to find that content?" Billet said this certification will help marketers gain confidence to make those necessary changes, not only for the customer's benefit, but for their your own.

HubSpot’s product-agnostic certifications require re-certification every two years, and the product-specific exams require annual certification. Some of the more advanced HubSpot Academy's marketing certifications deal with specific HubSpot software products. For those, you need to be a customer to get access to the programs themselves and to be able to complete the practical exercises for grading.

Feinberg said acquiring these kinds of marketing certifications is a great way to demonstrate to clients, peers employers, and other stakeholders that you have a basic minimum level of competency on a particular product. “Will these marketing certifications ever hold the same kind of prestige of passing the bar or becoming a licensed CPA? Not likely,” he said. “However in the marketing ecosystem, these certifications are a really good step in the right direction.”

Related Article: 4 Skills to Look For When Hiring a Marketing Manager

Facebook offers marketers to learn the best practices of Facebook marketing through a series of free, self-paced online courses. “Blueprint eLearning can help anyone market more effectively on Facebook, from small businesses to agencies,” according to Facebook officials. All you need to get started is a Facebook account. Facebook helps marketers select courses based on their needs. It offers marketers choices such as:

Arielle Kimbarovsky, digital marketer at Codal, counts Facebook Blueprint among the most important certifications along with Google AdWords, Hubspot and Google Analytics. “These are especially great because they help marketers learn the ins and outs of the tools they'll be using daily,” Kimbarovsky said. “I favor these over strategic marketing certifications because I think it's much easier to learn strategy from books, podcasts, and articles. Technical expertise is different, and people often do much better in a class-type setting.”

This free offering is designed to help marketers get the most of their ad spend. On their website, Bing officials promise marketers they will be able to:

Increase your Bing Ads proficiency

Optimize ad campaigns

Enjoy member benefits

Maximize your Bing Ads reporting and tools knowledge

The Accredited Professional program helps marketers build their resume, raise their corporate profile and market their new knowledge and digital advertising skills in Bing Ads.

Related Articles: 6 Tips For Building a Great Personal Brand

Of course, not all marketing certifications are free, but when it comes to social media, Hootsuite is usually top of mind for many marketers. Hootsuite has a variety of training and education for a cost, and some that are free (Hootsuite Platform Training; Social Marketing Training).

Check out all of Hootsuite Academy’s offerings.

Conclusion

Stacy Caprio, search marketing manager at TimePayment Corp and marketing consultant, said marketing certifications pursuit depends what role you are as a marketer: content creator, analytics guru, paid ad person, SEO person, etc. “I would say all marketers,” she added, “should have basic Google Analytics understanding, and the Google Analytics test and certification is a good measure of that.”