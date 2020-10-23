PHOTO: Karl Bewick

When most brands think about media assets, they think about the ways their teams can (or cannot) find the right images and videos needed to drive most engagement opportunities today. Marketers and developers alike focus on the thousands and sometimes millions of digital assets that must be managed and delivered at scale.

However, the experience of that media goes way beyond just storing, searching and determining what kind of assets are most important. Brands have an opportunity to take assets and turn them into engaging media experiences that ultimately drive the overall customer journey.

Here are some ways brands can think beyond media assets to create more compelling visual experiences to generate optimum results.

Consider How the Experience Is Viewed Across Different Channels

Consumers often engage on multiple devices to complete their shopping, whether through their mobile device, desktop or tablet. In fact, Google found that 90% of people move between devices to accomplish a goal, which means brands must always be connecting and engaging with their customers across multiple touchpoints.

To accommodate the variation in possible screen sizes and channels, it’s important that all assets support the wide range of devices in different resolutions, pixel densities and mobile device orientations. Marketers must be able to create variants of images and videos from a single master asset for campaigns across these different touchpoints. Only then can brands provide a strong, consistent media experience that meets consumers at any point in the journey.

Related Article: DAM Governance Practices for the Long Haul

Drive Personalization of Assets

Consumers want personalization. According to Innovid, 43% of consumers say it’s important that online ads are personalized, incorporating geography, interests and behaviors. What’s more, 29% of respondents said they would be more likely to purchase something if an ad was personalized.

This is applicable for all content published by a brand. Brands must deliver truly personalized assets that will build a strong relationship with customers, increasing revenue and brand loyalty. To accomplish this, each visual experience should be tailored to your customers’ language, interests, lifestyle or habits. All these different segments can help drive the type of experience that customers want, and one that brands want to achieve.

Related Article: Personalization Goes Nowhere Without Trust

Use AI and Automation to Simplify the Process

When it comes to building the asset workflow, it can be overwhelming when there are thousands of files to consider. That’s why marketers and brands should take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to simplify the process and manage visual experiences at scale. Whether it be to remove the noisy or irrelevant background in a product image or to correctly crop an image that still focuses on the main subject, AI can save valuable time while greatly improving and expediting the delivery of the visual media experience.

Related Article: The Uncomfortable Truth About DAM

Keep User-Generated Content Top of Mind

User-generated content (UGC), or any material that is posted by online audiences at will, is becoming increasingly relevant for brands who are moving towards digital and trying to be more authentic. UGC is a critical part of the media experience for ecommerce brands, wielding an enormous influence on a customer’s purchase decision. As more people engage online, rather than walking into the store, UGC can give audiences a multifaceted view of the product or service from the words and perspective of other trustworthy consumers. UGC also increases brand visibility across channels where those fans are engaging, and provides valuable insights such as what’s resonating with customers and what trends are emerging.

It’s important to keep in mind that with UGC, brands did not create the original asset. Therefore, marketers and developers should think through issues around consistency, security and quality. They should implement media moderation, using AI to flag anything inappropriate and optimize and transform the UGC media assets to show only the relevant content. Additionally, brands should enable users to upload videos that capture the product or service in action. All these components are important when thinking about assets that are derived from the user base.

Related Article: How to Mitigate the Risks of User Generated Content

More Than Just Files

For brands, the end goal is to create great visual experiences driven by great media assets. By thinking of media assets as more than just files, there’s a real opportunity to make the most of the content. It’s all about how brands take their own assets or their users’ assets and turn those into media experiences that will ultimately drive the strongest engagement.