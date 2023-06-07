The Gist

Ease of use. AI image generators simplify graphic creation, no advanced skills needed.

AI image generators simplify graphic creation, no advanced skills needed.

Always check current regulations before using AI-generated images.

AI image generators have changed the world of visual media.

Now it’s possible to create image-rich content in a matter of seconds — a true game-changer for marketing departments across the globe.

Let’s dig into what marketers need to know about three of the most popular image generators available, including what they cost, how to legally use the images you generate and how well the platforms work.

How Do AI Image Generators Work?

AI image generators use generative artificial intelligence, a type of AI capable of generating new content rather than merely analyzing and editing existing content.

If you’ve played around with ChatGPT, you’ve seen how generative AI works firsthand. Image generators are similar, except they offer up a visual output instead of a text output.

These generators are trained on vast datasets containing billions of images and captions, enabling them to learn the relationship between text and images.

Recent AI image generators employ what are called diffusion models, which add Gaussian noise to training sets to disrupt them, then reverse the process to remove the noise from the image. Diffusion models apply this process to random seeds to generate new and unique combinations of visual elements when given a text prompt.

Which AI Image Generator Is Best for Marketers?

The use of AI image generators has exploded across industries and sectors. The simplicity and accessibility of the tools allow almost anyone to develop sophisticated graphics, even if they don’t have specific skills or costly software.

Users simply type in a text prompt and generate images. Some tools also offer image-to-image editing, where users can upload an existing image and add a text prompt to generate variations.

Midjourney, DALLE-2 and Stable Diffusion are three of the most popular AI image generators on the market, and for good reason. But which offers the best value for marketing teams?

A note before we dive in: Laws and regulations surrounding the legality of using AI-generated images are constantly changing. Before using images in your branded content, be sure to check the laws in your specific country and state.

Midjourney: What Marketers Need to Know

A lot of the convincing deepfakes I’ve seen lately have come out of Midjourney, which is what drew me to the tool. I wanted to see if it was as powerful as it seemed.

Cost

Midjourney’s free trial for new users seems to be transient, available some moments and gone the next. If you miss this round (like me), better luck next time.

Fortunately, trying out the tool for a month won’t break the bank. The subscription plans are tiered, starting at $10/month for the basic plan, $30/month for the standard plan and $60/month for the pro plan.

Copyright Info

Those using the free trial can use images they generate following the creative commons guidelines.

All three paid subscription plans for Midjourney allow for general commercial terms for usage. The website says if you’ve subscribed at any point, “you are free to use your images in just about any way you want.”

If you’re a company making more than $1 million in gross revenue per year, the platform stipulates you must purchase the Pro subscription plan.

More information on copyright for the images you generate can be found in the platform’s terms of service.

Performance: Is It Worth It?

Let’s start with speed.

Each plan comes with varying levels of fast GPU time. The basic plan gets you 3.3 hours per month, standard offers 15 hours per month and the pro plan comes with 30 hours per month. Users on any plan can purchase extra GPU time at $4 per hour.

I signed up for the basic plan. When I type in a prompt, it takes roughly 50 seconds for it to generate four new images. In this case, I asked for:

An alien planet with two moons in the sky and exotic, brightly colored vegetation.

You can then create variations of these four images, or select one for Midjourney to upscale, which generates a larger version with more detail.

Now let’s talk accuracy, which can be a challenge for generative AI.

The first thing that catches my eye is the number of moons in each image. My request asked for two moons in the sky, and only one fits the description (#1 in the top left corner). And while the vegetation is certainly brightly colored, it looks unrealistic in many instances.

Still, we have one image to work from. So let’s ask for some variations of that image, wait another 50 seconds and see what happens.

Midjourney appears to have gone a little moon-crazy, again creating 3/4 images with more than two moons. Still, the image in the number one position is accurate and has softer coloring, making it more realistic.

With one contender left, let’s upscale it to get a more detailed version, a process that takes about a second.

And there you have it, a workable graphic.

Now let’s cover the last component, scalability. How much workload can this tool handle?

Each plan (except pro) can complete three jobs concurrently and hold up to 10 jobs in the queue. The pro plan, however, can complete 12 concurrent fast jobs and three concurrent relaxed jobs, while also holding up to 10 jobs in the queue.

DALL-E 2: What Marketers Need to Know

If you’re a fan of ChatGPT, you might be inclined to check out their image-generating tool, DALL-E 2.

Cost

Instead of a monthly subscription, DALLE-2 works on credits. One credit = one prompt generation (four images). Users get 15 free credits each month.

After that, you can buy credits in increments of 115:

115 credits for $15

230 credits for $30

345 credits for $45

And so on…

Copyright Info

According to OpenAI, creators of DALL-E 2, you own the images you generate with the tool, “including the right to reprint, sell, and merchandise — regardless of whether an image was generated through a free or paid credit.”

This commercial use policy is subject to OpenAI’s content policy — which outlines which types of content users should not attempt to generate — as well as its terms of use.

Performance: Is It Worth It?

When it comes to speed, DALL-E 2 has Midjourney’s basic plan beat.

It generated an output for my prompt (the same as above, our alien planet with two moons and exotic, brightly colored vegetation) in just over 15 seconds.

Right away, you can see DALL-E 2 has taken a different approach style-wise, coming up with graphics that look more cartoon-like. (Style guidelines and other details can be added to prompts to avoid or exaggerate this.)

As far as accuracy, I would argue that three out of four images generated have two moons. But we’re lacking our brightly colored vegetation.

The second image in line has potential, so let’s create variations of it, another 15-second process.

DALL-E 2’s variations seem to have a lot of similarities between them, with slight differences between each photo.

At this point, I don’t think we have a workable graphic yet. It might take digging through more variations, changing the wording in the prompt or adding more details to the prompt to get the output you desire.

Let’s try again with a slightly more detailed prompt:

A realistic looking image of an alien planet. There are two moons in the sky and the ground is covered in exotic, brightly covered vegetation.

The tweaked prompt yields much better results than the first attempt, though the images still leave a lot to be desired in terms of looking “realistic.”

Last, let’s look at scalability.

You can purchase as many credits as you need, and purchasing more during times of high demand — or holding off when work is slow — is easy.

However, it is likely you’ll run into server issues on DALL-E 2, times when the server is busy and unable to complete requests. If you refresh your browser, the platform will eventually connect. However, it can be frustrating for those working on a tight deadline.

Stable Diffusion: What Marketers Need to Know

The last tool we need to look at today is another staple in the AI image generator market: Stable Diffusion.

Cost

Stable Diffusion is open source and free to use. However, it does offer monthly subscription plans for developers and businesses that need more from the tool.

The basic plan is $9/month, the standard plan $49/month and the premium plan $149 per month. Enterprise options are also available to those with greater needs.

Copyright Info

According to Stable Diffusion in its FAQs, images you generate have your copyright. “Use it as you like or sell as you like.”

However, it also added that copyright of AI-generated images is complex and varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

Performance: Is It Worth It?

For speed, Stable Diffusion clocks in at under 10 seconds.

Those who pay for a basic or standard subscription for development purposes are promised an average generation time of four seconds, while the premium plan guarantees two seconds.

Using our same original prompt, we get four images in response.

In terms of accuracy, only one image (number three) qualifies for having followed the “two-moon” mandate. Beyond that, we have a lot of interesting and vibrant color choices that clash at times.

Stable Diffusion does not have quick command buttons after generating images to create new variations. It does have advanced options that users can typically adjust, however, they are currently temporarily unavailable.

In this case, we’ll have to adjust our prompt in the hopes of achieving a better output. Let’s try the same adjustment we used with DALL-E 2:

A realistic looking image of an alien planet. There are two moons in the sky and the ground is covered in exotic, brightly covered vegetation.

And the new results look good. In terms of realism, we have more grounded images instead of abstraction. Three out of the four images also now appear to have two moons.

Unfortunately, the buck stops here with Stable Diffusion — no variations or upscaling, at least in the free version. However, the images generated are still workable when it comes to visual content.

Finally, with scalability, Stable Diffusion seems to have been built with developers and enterprises in mind. The premium plan offers unlimited image generations each month, though even the basic plan provides 999 generations monthly.

The Verdict: Which AI Image Generator Is Best for Marketers?

Drumroll, please…

There are many AI image generators out there, but Midjourney, DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion remain among the most popular.

No. 1 for Marketers…

Midjourney clocks in as my number one pick for marketers. It offers realistic images that would great for email, web pages, articles, social media content and more. And it’s variations feature seems to work better than DALL-E 2’s.

Another standout for Midjourney? It’s upscale feature, which adds more detail to one selected image.

No. 1 for Small Businesses…

DALL-E is an interesting and helpful tool, though it doesn’t have the “wow” factor of Midjourney. Where it does excel is with price flexibility, ideal for the small and medium-size business.

DALL-E 2 works with credits, not monthly fees. Companies can hang onto these credits month-after-month, using them as needed, instead of getting locked into a monthly fee.

No. 1 for Developers…

Stable Diffusion seems built with developers and enterprises in mind. It boasts the highest speeds, even for free users, and unlimited image generation for companies with a lot on their plates.