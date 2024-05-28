The Gist

Ranu Coleman, the head of marketing at PatPat, brings a wealth of experience to her role, propelling the multimillion dollar global children's apparel brand into its next chapter. With a focus on engaging consumers through innovative marketing and product design, Coleman's leadership has resulted in PatPat's reaching 21 million customers across 140 countries.

Notably, she has championed diversity by assembling an all-female marketing team, leveraging her extensive background in the marketing teams of renowned brands like Sephora, Ariat International and Dreamwear. Under Ranu's direction, PatPat is poised to elevate its brand awareness through strategic collaborations and impactful campaigns, showcasing a prowess in driving growth and cultivating meaningful partnerships in the fashion industry.

Let's take a look at some of Coleman's digital marketing strategies.

Biggest Challenges as the Head of Marketing for a Consumer Brand

As the head of marketing of a consumer brand, Coleman says her biggest challenges revolve around maintaining a consistent brand image across diverse markets while personalizing messages for local audiences. Staying ahead in product development and marketing strategies are crucial, requiring a culture of innovation to keep offerings fresh and engaging. Coleman relies on social listening to anticipate trends, gather influencer insights and understand cultural shifts. Coleman says, “This ensures we continuously offer products that resonate with our brand advocates.”

Staying ahead in product development and marketing strategies are crucial, requiring a culture of innovation to keep offerings fresh and engaging. mathisa on Adobe Stock Photos

Digital Marketing Strategies: Why Digital Customer Experience Matters

The digital customer experience is paramount for PatPat's digital marketing strategy, shaping an image as modern and customer centric. Coleman says, "By prioritizing intuitive interfaces and engaging content, we enhance satisfaction and retention. Moreover, online promotions and rewards incentivize return sales, solidifying our position as a trusted and rewarding destination for our customers."

Summarizing the actions that she has taken, Coleman says, “We prioritize affordability without compromising on quality, understanding that children quickly outgrow their clothes. To enhance value for parents, we offer weekly promotions, special weekend sales, and a robust rewards program to encourage repeat purchases.”

Major Customer Friction Point for Your Business Processes

The greatest customer friction for PatPat lies in its returns process, which Coleman immediately identified upon joining the company. Recognizing the need for simplification, she leveraged her experience with Happy Returns to implement a seamless return system within the company's digital marketing strategy. Through that partnership, customers can effortlessly select items for return and opt for drop-off at a Happy Returns location or utilize prepaid shipping labels.

Notably, the sustainable benefits of Happy Returns, such as reusable boxes, align with PatPat's commitment to environmental responsibility, reducing both the company's and customers' carbon footprints while enhancing the overall return experience.

Using Employee Experience to Drive Customer Experience

At PatPat, Coleman says the company harnesses employees' insights and experiences to elevate its customer experience and digital marketing strategies. Through product testing and feedback, team members, who often represent the target market, offer invaluable perspectives on the products.

By prioritizing quality and engaging in rigorous wear-testing processes, Coleman notes the company ensures its offerings meet its high standards for durability, comfort and performance. Additionally, PatPat's commitment to social listening and community building fosters deeper connections with its customers, enriching their experience with the brand.

Creating Advantage Through an All-Female Marketing Department

An all-female marketing team at PatPat brings diverse perspectives and life experiences that fuel creativity and innovation. With a strong emphasis on collaboration and empathy, the team fosters effective communication, a supportive environment and a keen understanding of the predominantly-female customer base.

While unintentional, the company's female-centric approach challenges industry norms and sets a precedent for diversity and inclusivity in hiring practices, inspiring other organizations to follow suit. Coleman says, “As a female leader, my ultimate goal is to empower my team to evolve into leaders of their own.”

Driving Business Advantage

At PatPat, the company is revolutionizing its digital marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Through strategic influencer partnerships and user-generated content campaigns, Coleman’s team is building an engaged community that resonates with its audience.

The PatPat social media strategy focuses on providing valuable resources for parents while leveraging licensed character marketing to expand reach. Additionally, the company's updated creatives, crafted by a new, modern creative team, prioritize human connection and design principles, enhancing the overall brand experience for its customers.

Managing a Global Brand

At PatPat, the company prioritizes localized content to connect with consumers worldwide, tailoring its advertising campaigns, social media presence and website content to resonate with diverse cultural audiences. Additionally, PatPat uses multilingual communication strategies to ensure accessibility and engagement by providing support and translating all digital content into customers' native languages.

Leveraging digital marketing, the company collaborates with influencers globally and maintains social media channels for each market it serves, fostering inclusivity and ensuring every fan of the brand feels valued and represented.

Parting Words

Throughout my interview with Coleman, I delved into various facets of effective leadership and digital marketing strategies within the realm of customer experience enhancement and brand innovation. From the importance of integrating digital customer experiences and employee insights to drive brand growth, the overarching theme emphasizes the need for adaptable, empathetic leadership and innovative marketing tactics.

Whether it's optimizing the digital customer journey, leveraging employee experiences for product innovation, or pioneering diverse marketing approaches such as influencer partnerships and localized content, successful brands like PatPat exemplify the fusion of cutting-edge technology with human connection to drive sustainable growth and foster meaningful relationships with customers worldwide.

