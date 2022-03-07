B2B marketers often hold back from joining the latest hot trend on social media. They want to see if that new feature or platform receiving buzz is worth adding to their portfolio of tools.
If you are among that cautious skeptical group of marketers, you should consider the buzz regarding Replay, the new record feature on the live audio chat app Clubhouse. It's the the real deal. Clubhouse Replay offers B2B marketers an intriguing mix of benefits that can strengthen engagement of potential customers as they turn to social media and podcasts to learn about products and services.
How Replay Makes Clubhouse More Convenient
A Clubhouse room conveniently allows people to gather for a discussion; useful for people who are part of a strong networking community. Until now, Clubhouse app users only had the choice to join the conversation in real-time to hear and respond to the comments. Fleeting in nature, it's also what makes live audio appealing, like a short video in TikTok.
Enter Replay. Replay is a room option that allows moderators to record a public Clubhouse room. Moderators — the person or persons who host a room event — set up Replay when they log in and then click on the calendar icon that appears at the top of the Clubhouse app screen. They next select the calendar icon again to create the room event, adding details such as event title and description to the event menu.
A replay toggle button appears in the event menu which can then switch on or off. The recording begins when the moderator opens the room and ends when the room is closed.
The event replay then becomes available for anyone to access it. App users can enter the room and even view all the room attendees. Because room attendees can connect via messaging in the app, the feature can be a benefit for directly connecting to people.
Replay Has Familiar Audio Settings
The Replay player appears at the bottom of the screen. It operates the room audio just like any audio file you have likely seen. Thus, within the playback you can skip to sections of a discussion or pause the playback to come back to it later.
A playback adjuster can raise the playback rate up to twice the normal speed room, making it easier to find a section you want within events with very long session times; rooms are usually short but can go on for hours.
Timing marks also appear, set by the app for conversion adjustments. All of this is helpful when you know there is a topic you want to dive into, but unsure where in the discussion your desired comments occur.
Clubhouse users can also discover Replays in a curated carousel that appears in the hallway. The carousel often highlights rooms that have received a high attendance.
The true value of Replay is the dynamics of community building emerging among Clubhouse users. B2B marketers have a tremendous opportunity to engage customers in an intimate virtual gathering. Marketers often want customers to engage as a community around their services through platforms that allow open comments such as a blog, YouTube channel or via a webinar. These communities are effective but often make the connection one directional, and in some instances more vulnerable to trolling.
In a Clubhouse room, people can gain better access to hosts and participate in richer discussions. Hosting periodic room discussions within your community raises interest and engagement differently then looking at video or responding to blog post comments. Since recorded Replays can be played and shared anytime, anyone online can hear the interactions and choose to join the community to spend further time getting to know the other members. Marketers should note that Twitter Spaces can also record a live chat event, pinning the event to the top of a Twitter profile so people can look for the Space event in the same way as accessing a bookmarked Clubhouse replay. Clubhouse, alongside Twitter Spaces, has reinvigorated networking for professionals and revitalized the value of social media. With either Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse Replay, marketers gain tangible media for educating their customers, describing their services and building an online community around their brand. Speaking to customer in a live audio chat room is certainly an exciting prospect for which good marketers should jump in with both feet.
Replay Suits Technical, Elaborate Subjects
How Clubhouse Replay Enhances Social Media Strategy
Use Clubhouse Replay to Build a Community Around Your Brand
Marketers Should Explore a Clubhouse Path
