About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
A dog digs sand on the beach with an anchored boat in the body of water in the background.
Editorial

Sustainable Marketing Practices to Dig Out of Market Downturn

5 minute read
Tanya Estrella avatar
September 21, 2022
Digital Marketing
The marketing playbook doesn't have to be abandoned in an economic downturn. Here are some ways to strengthen it.

When a market downturn happens, it can be difficult not to act quickly, reactively and instinctively. With the threat of lower demand, your enterprise’s growth and stability may feel threatened, while insecurity may cause tremors amongst your staff.

Choosing the best course of action during a market downturn is essential and can dictate the future of your company. This is why a knee-jerk reaction — even if caused by valid concerns — can be dangerous. It can cause missed opportunities and a decline in overall quality.

The truth is that market downturns can provide opportunities to explore other sources of revenue, enhance the skills of your team, and enhance your brand image.

This can only be done if enterprises choose to make sustainable choices that encourage long-term growth and consistency over perceived short-term security. From messaging and marketing to recruitment and partnerships, sustainable business practices during a downturn can provide help to secure assets and continue growth in a time when competitors are struggling.

Prioritize Consistent Marketing Practices

Consistent marketing practices during a downturn creates trust. It ensures that throughout struggling climates and beyond, brand awareness isn’t lost or dropped, and your audience remain aware of your solution or service. For new and existing clients, consistent marketing also demonstrates that your enterprise is secure, trustworthy and stable.

If marketing funding is decreased or reduced, consider the most effective low-cost ways to encourage awareness.

Highly aggressive SEO content will perform well during a market downturn, benefitting from a focus on consistent posts to boost ranking, and supported by social media to encourage engagement.

With recent findings suggesting that just under 40% of readers will click on the first organic SERP result, improving your visibility during a volatile time should be a marketing priority.

Moz discovered that the “first page of Google captures 71% of search traffic clicks and has been reported to be as high as 92% in recent years.”

However, you should equally keep your brand positioning, tone and messaging consistent during downturns, even though this is a time of disruption.

Related Article: Google Helpful Content Update Improves Customer Experience and SEO Strategy

Remain Authentic in Messaging

Market downturns can be a tremendous source of anxiety and worry for industries and the general public — your messaging needs to change to reflect this.

The keyword here is authenticity. Audiences might not react to messaging in the same way during a downturn, and brands that are seen as inauthentic and superficial will be quickly shunned. Auditing any content being produced can ensure that nothing potentially controversial or insensitive is shared. It can also help to retain existing customers and increase brand loyalty while remaining viable for new markets.

Remaining authentic in messaging will involve a shift in tone to adapt to the needs of a changing market. It should prioritize empathy, resilience and trust wherever possible. Demonstrate that you truly understand the worries of your customers and prospects and evaluate CTAs to ensure that they reflect this new tone from an intent rooted in genuine care.

Consider Cross-Skilling Your Staff

Your teams may experience a lack of confidence over security fears and financial concerns during a market downturn and period of low intake.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Sep
22
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Learn about force multipliers that will reduce technical debt and grow revenue while reducing costs
Webinar
The Role of Content in Customer Satisfaction
Sep
22
The Role of Content in Customer Satisfaction
Understand how to address the key content challenges affecting customer satisfaction in B2B organizations today
Webinar
Enable Data-Driven CX with Powerful Analytics
Sep
27
Enable Data-Driven CX with Powerful Analytics
How data empowers decision making
Webinar
Why Knowledge Management Is Critical to Business Resiliency
Sep
28
Why Knowledge Management Is Critical to Business Resiliency
How Organizations are Future-Proofing Business by Harnessing Company and Employee Knowledge
Webinar
Five leaders dive into creating meaningful customer experiences
Oct
4
Why the “Modern Data Stack” Isn’t the Answer
Five leaders dive into creating meaningful customer experiences
Webinar
The IT/Business Chasm Surrounding Enterprise Search
Oct
6
The IT/Business Chasm Surrounding Enterprise Search
Driving Success in the Digital Workplace with Sinequa
Webinar
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Sep
22
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Learn about force multipliers that will reduce technical debt and grow revenue while reducing costs
Webinar
The Role of Content in Customer Satisfaction
Sep
22
The Role of Content in Customer Satisfaction
Understand how to address the key content challenges affecting customer satisfaction in B2B organizations today
Webinar
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Sep
22
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Learn about force multipliers that will reduce technical debt and grow revenue while reducing costs
Webinar
The Role of Content in Customer Satisfaction
Sep
22
The Role of Content in Customer Satisfaction
Understand how to address the key content challenges affecting customer satisfaction in B2B organizations today
Webinar
Enable Data-Driven CX with Powerful Analytics
Sep
27
Enable Data-Driven CX with Powerful Analytics
How data empowers decision making
Webinar
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Sep
22
3 Secrets to Accelerating Transformation to Improve CX + EX
Learn about force multipliers that will reduce technical debt and grow revenue while reducing costs

Take advantage of periods of lower demand by focusing on cross-skilling current team members or introducing mentoring programs. This can alleviate anxieties by demonstrating that your teams continue to be a priority for an enterprise.

A downturn may threaten markets and growth in both the short and long-term, with uncertainty over its length another source of worry. With a more proficient, skilled and confident team, your enterprise will be as equipped as possible to tackle the ongoing storm. 

Additionally, if markets resume, your team will be more prepared for the emerging challenges of a changing market.

Related Article: Top Marketing Skills and Traits for 2022

Seek Collaborative Opportunities

During periods of slow growth and challenges, seeking collaborative opportunities can bring a wide range of benefits to both parties. By demonstrating your ability, confidence and eagerness to work alongside other businesses, enterprises can effectively boost industry presence and image.

What’s more, collaboration through guest blogs and joint marketing can effectively double your audience, getting your message out to more prospects than ever. 

With well-forged partnerships and collaborative opportunities, you can also disperse the risk among your partners, meaning your business is more likely to weather the storm.

Conclusion: Sustainability and Market Changes

It’s impossible to predict how a market downturn may affect your enterprise. With so many critical components all affected by disruption, anxieties and more, it can often be difficult to find the best foot forward.

However, by avoiding a knee-jerk reaction in favor of sustainable and consistent practices, enterprises can use this time to source new opportunities, improve the skillsets of their staff, boost brand image, develop trust and much more.

Following these sustainable practices will also ensure that, as the market changes, your business is in the best possible position to hit the ground running, rather than spending vital budget, time and resource reaffirming a lost brand presence.

About the author

Tanya Estrella

Tanya Estrella has over 25 years of experience marketing technology businesses for scale resulting in numerous mergers & acquisitions, IPO’s and more, and is now running her own technology marketing agency with a sustainable approach: Estrella Ventures. In her writing she shares what she’s learned in her own journey about what works in marketing and business, and what’s she’s witnessed while rubbing shoulders with so many inspiring (and some not so) technology innovators.

Tags

customer experiencecxmdxmmarketingdigital marketing

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
CX Trends, Challenges, & Opportunities
Understanding the Urgency of Customer Centricity
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Verint Experience Index: Banking
CSAT, NPS and Customer Behavior Insights
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
The more personalized the customer experience, the higher the ROI
The value of getting personalization right – or wrong – is growing
Read now
Featured research
Guide
The Inner Circle Guide to Agent Engagement & Empowerment
Speak your customer’s language
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Consumer Attitudes, Expectations, and Preferences for Customer Service
Find out what consumers value most when interacting with customer service
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
CX Trends, Challenges, & Opportunities
Understanding the Urgency of Customer Centricity
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Verint Experience Index: Banking
CSAT, NPS and Customer Behavior Insights
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
The more personalized the customer experience, the higher the ROI
The value of getting personalization right – or wrong – is growing
Read now
Featured research
Guide
The Inner Circle Guide to Agent Engagement & Empowerment
Speak your customer’s language
Read now