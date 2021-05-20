PHOTO: Adobe Stock

Native advertising platform Taboola announced a collaboration on May 11 with Oracle Moat Measurement, the Austin-based tech company's analytics suite for measuring advertising performance across digital and TV campaigns. The new partnership aims to give advertisers more control and transparency in working with Taboola to deliver ads natively across the web.



Oracle Moat Analytics is now integrated into Taboola Ads, Taboola's media buying platform used by 13,000 brands and media agencies. Advertisers will now be able to see how their video campaigns are performing, including impressions, viewability and completion rate.



"Advertisers deserve clear proof that their investments are paying off," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola in a press release statement. "As we continue to innovate around formats and placements, bringing sophistication to the way we measure is equally as important.”



Taboola previously collaborated with Oracle Moat to offer guaranteed viewability or completion for video advertisers. Singolda said the end goal of the new partnership is to give advertisers more transparency and a clearer view into how their campaigns perform against their goals, whether that is more views, completions or conversions.

"For advertisers, making smart business decisions means having a constant gauge of ad efficiency and effectiveness," said Mark Kopera, Oracle Moat's head of product in the press statement. "Giving advertisers more ways to measure campaign performance plays a big part in that as well."

Founded in 2007 by Singolda, Taboola is in the midst of merging with ION Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, to list its stock publicly on the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021 and values the New York City-based company at $2.6 billion. The company's Q1 2021 financial results showed revenue of $303 million, up 8.4% over Q1 2020, and gross profit of $89 million, exceeding expectations of $78 million.