When you think of a corporate hero, artificial intelligence (AI) probably isn’t the first knight in shining armor you think of. Yet, AI’s ability to simplify tasks traditionally handled by a human has made it a predominant component of corporations’ digital transformation strategies. In fact, a recent study from MIT Sloan Management Review showed that 63% of enterprises expect a significant change in their organizational performance based on their AI investments and initiatives.

This hero isn’t just impacting organizations at a corporate level, but at the department level, as well. One department that’s poised to win is marketing. Automating chatbots, identifying SEO keywords, scheduling social media posts and more, artificial intelligence is quickly replacing tedious tasks with strategic work for leading marketing teams.

Here are three ways AI is contributing to the success and productivity of marketing teams today:

Content Marketing

For digital marketing teams today, personalized visual content is table stakes. Prospects expect custom photography, videos, infographics and more. The challenge here is that the more content you create, the more challenging it becomes to manage. When you’re handling thousands of assets — all with little-to-no searchable qualities — it becomes near impossible to locate anything.

To help alleviate these kinds of challenges, pre-trained AI models use object, color and text recognition to tag visual content with descriptive keywords. This, when paired with a digital asset management system (DAM), equips marketing teams with a centralized content hub, where all users can quickly and accurately find their content using these automated keywords.

Suparman Widjaja, technology manager in Verizon's creative marketing group, shares his experience with using AI in DAM: “While AI capabilities are limited in the area of human-like creativity, we’ve saved a significant amount of time using AI to identify and label our assets with generic tags, such as common objects and colors. We’re also taking advantage of device recognition to identify relevant products in our libraries. It’s been a valuable tool for our award-winning creative team.”

MediaValet, a leading DAM solution, uses Microsoft Computer Vision to analyze and generate keywords for millions of customer assets. This dramatically improves its ability to quickly find the right asset and saves countless hours spent manually assigning keywords. Additional, specialized AI tools also allow enterprise customers to build custom AI models that can tag assets with keywords specific to their business. For example, a sports team can train the model to recognize each player based on their physical appearance, jersey number, and more.

Writing and Design Suggestion

Delivery of relevant and value-added information is another critical component of digital marketing, boasting benefits to demand generation and lead nurturing. With this shift, in addition to traditional methods, marketing teams are expected to create thoughtful and enticing pieces of content, personalized to each audience. From ebooks to webinar presentations, everything needs to be on-point and well written.

Word processors, like Microsoft Office 365, have developed AI capabilities to subtly optimize productivity of its most popular business products. Using AI, Office applications now suggest writing changes, provide design assistance, and even create meaningful charts from Excel data. Microsoft’s PowerPoint Designer has been particularly impactful for marketing teams. With advanced AI features, like multi-image design suggestions, color extraction capabilities and facial recognition, creating SlideShare and webinar presentations is incredibly easy.

The addition of AI to the Office 365 suite, while subtle, can be a significant time saver for Microsoft’s 120 million worldwide users. For marketing teams, in particular, it can reduce design time considerably and help optimize written content for the intended audience.

Intelligent Lead Qualification

At their core, B2B marketing teams serve one main purpose: to drive leads and, ultimately, sales. A critical component of this is ensuring that every lead is thoroughly qualified and passed on to the correct person. When you’re generating few leads per day, manually qualifying and assigning leads is relatively easy. It becomes significantly more challenging, however, with thousands of leads involving multiple product lines.

When leads increase, so does the complexity. Marketing and sales departments are now implementing AI into their CRM solutions, like Dynamics 365, to analyze thousands of variables to identify leads with a high probability of converting and eliminate non-workable leads.

After implementing artificial intelligence into their lead qualification process, teams are able to decrease the number of non-workable leads significantly. They can also more than double their opportunity of conversion rate of marketing-qualified leads.

Getting Started with AI

While artificial intelligence is complex in nature, the application of AI can actually be incredibly easy and simple for marketers. By adopting technologies that offer pre-packaged, easy-to-use AI capabilities, marketing teams can start embedding artificial intelligence into their digital strategies today.

There are plenty of AI-powered technologies readily available for marketing teams. Download your copy of 8 Ways AI Can Power Your Digital Strategy to see how you can get started today.