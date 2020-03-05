PHOTO: Kenny Luo

Over the past several years, it's become increasingly apparent across all industries that an oversaturation of content and information is at our disposal. With a few taps of the keys, we have access to hundreds, if not thousands, of answers to our questions. While unlimited amounts of information may sound like a luxury, it can also be a hindrance for those who need to obtain accurate, objective and curated content quickly — and on a variety of platforms.

Marketers need to take a closer look at the information they are distributing and the channels through which they provide this information to their customers.

The multichannel method is going to be a necessary component to a successful marketing strategy, and even more so in the coming years as customers continue to utilize a wide range of sources to access content. There are a few ways to approach this marketing strategy.

Use Data to Determine Which Channels Will Be Most Effective

Developing a successful, efficient multichannel strategy does not mean distributing your information via every medium possible. Before allocating your marketing dollars, take the time to collect data to determine how your customers like to access information.

If your customer base consists of an older demographic, social media campaigns may not be the most effective way to reach them. Similarly, if your customers are primarily millennials, a print publication alone will likely not yield the results you’re looking for. Pay attention to the consumer, analyze the data, and develop your strategy based on that behavior.

Identify Your Channels

Customers are accessing content from a greater variety of places, which demands an understanding of all of the channels relevant to your customers. People are busier, and often need to find information on-the-go, which means content needs to be accessible on mobile phones and tablets in an easy-to-read format. Depending on your industry, a presence at various trade shows throughout the year might an effective way to reach a large portion of your customer base. Retail locations, promotional events, text blasts, or a social media campaign are other options to reach a large audience. Your specific approach to this strategy depends on your company’s business goals, and, more importantly, the demographics of your audience.

Keep Your Strategy and Messaging Consistent

Although the channels through which you are distributing information vary, your strategy and messaging should be consistent across all platforms. Keeping everyone on the same is page can be especially difficult. But whether you deliver your content via newsletters, webinars, or at a booth at a trade show, ensure your brand messaging remains the same and that everyone on your marketing team is aligned in what you’re saying and how you’re saying it.

Personalize the Experience

The key to a successful marketing strategy is understanding all the options you have and customizing the fit. Understanding the customer journey and having an awareness of what content your customers want and how they want to receive it is crucial. More important is recognizing that every customer is different. What might engage potential buyers in one industry may not be suitable for another, and your strategy should reflect that cognizance.

Whatever you may choose, the overarching goal remains the same for all marketers who decide to implement this approach: maximize opportunities to interact with all of your customers and empower them with the choice of how they want to interact with you.