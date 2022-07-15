About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Pile of 3D play button logos, YouTube's logo.
Feature

TikTok vs. YouTube: Who Wins the Video Game for 2022?

4 minute read
Pierre DeBois avatar
July 15, 2022
Digital Marketing
TikTok is on fire. But don't count out YouTube, ever, for gaining user attention via video.

When you are leading a race, tracking your No. 2 competitor is important, but it is often more important to know who is creeping up from behind the pack.

For a few years now, many marketers identified Instagram as TikTok's main competitor. However, it looks like YouTube is positioned to be the fiercest competitor to TikTok.

Google announced that access logins for YouTube Shorts, the mini video platform meant to rival TikTok, have reached more than 1.5 billion user views per month. The significance is more than the size of the audience; Data.ai forecasted that TikTok would reach 1.5 billion users per month by the end of this year.

Tracking the YouTube Playbook

YouTube has long held a significant advantage as as the world's second largest search engine; its results also appear in a standard Google search. Lately Google has been working to position YouTube as a major competitor to connected television platforms, establishing contracts to host major live-streaming events like the NBA Finals and adding surround sound to its premium YouTube TV service. 

YouTube is working to attract content creators and influencers to create unique video content. When you consider its position as a significant search engine, YouTube can be an advantageous ecosystem for marketers that have already invested heavily in YouTube video content as part of a blended social media/SEO plan.

Related Article: Inside TikTok's Explosive Growth

Tracking the TikTok Playbook

Meanwhile TikTok has garnered humongous popularity among marketers launching campaigns aimed at consumers. It has strengthened its metrics as the new longer 10-minute limit supplants the 3-minute limit introduced last year. The longer formats have already paid dividends for audience experience.

Marketing research firm eMarketer noted that TikTok users will spend more average time on the platform compared to YouTube users on YouTube. This means TikTok has become a significant starting point for customer engagement, offering more time for creativity in influencer programming and marketing messaging.

Moreover, the platform has strengthened its advertising options during the pandemic as people spent more time online. TikTok launched self-served ads in 2020, following up with launching Pulse, a system for display ads in the top 4% of videos in the "For You" page. Advertisers have 12 categories to choose from, supplementing programs for selecting TikTok influencers. 

There is also growing adoption of TikTok among social media tools. Hootsuite announced its scheduling dashboard works for TikTok accounts. This lets user manage social media posts across the most popular social media platforms.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
Jul
20
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
What is composable commerce, and how can you get your team on board?
Webinar
asapp-support
Jul
26
Unlocking the Power of AI in the Contact Center
Learn how some of the world's most beloved brands are setting the bar for employee engagement.
Webinar
Omnichannel Personalized Experiences: 3 Components of a Winning eCommerce Platform
Jul
27
Omnichannel Personalized Experiences: 3 Components of a Winning eCommerce Platform
Understand ways to measure and optimize your e-commerce efforts
Webinar
nintext-process
Jul
28
Beat the Great Resignation with Process Improvement
Learn why employees are still resigning in 2022
Webinar
Exceptional Omnichannel Customer Experience
Aug
2
"As You Wish" The Coming Age of Personalization
New rules of the game for developing deep customer relationships
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
Jul
20
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
What is composable commerce, and how can you get your team on board?
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently
Webinar
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
Jul
20
How to Explain Composable Commerce to Your Executives
What is composable commerce, and how can you get your team on board?
Webinar
asapp-support
Jul
26
Unlocking the Power of AI in the Contact Center
Learn how some of the world's most beloved brands are setting the bar for employee engagement.
Webinar
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
Jul
19
How CX Leaders Can Leverage Data Privacy & Personalization to Drive CX Best Practices
How to listen to customers, gain their trust, and sell more efficiently

Related Article: What Social Media Trends Will Emerge for 2022?

TikTok Privacy Concerns Loom, But Do Marketers Care?

Yet privacy concerns remain a shadow over TikTok. Brendan Carr, commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission, requested that Apple and Google discontinue availability of the app on its app stores. On an open letter request via Twitter, Carr accused ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, of allowing sensitive data to be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party. ByteDance has stated that app data remains only on servers located in the United States.

Controversy over TikTok will not likely slow down marketer fever for the app. But YouTube still has a significant advantage over TikTok. Marketers can organize their social media and SEO strategy more cohesively. The features available can help make the video experience support a customer experience well.

For example, YouTube Analytics includes a chart displaying what percentage of search is occurring for one's video channel. Doing so helps identify referral sources where people are discovering the videos. Programming for Shorts also appear in YouTube search results (and consequentially Google), so monitoring performance can highlight how well the videos are drawing an audience and where additional marketing can best be served.

It's All in Platform Analytics

No matter which social media platform, marketers must consider how well platform analytics highlight clues to audience retention. The ability to know how well people are engaged plays into the opening moments of a customer experience.

Along with Instagram Reels, TikTok and YouTube are now the entertainment venue for Millennials and Generation Z that TV was to young audiences when it launched in the 1950's. The approach influences how much of a gateway the platforms are for providing and selling significant services, such as financial services. Marketers should get ready for a competitive environment in the live video market during 2022.

About the author

Pierre DeBois

Pierre DeBois is the founder of Zimana, a small business digital analytics consultancy. He reviews data from web analytics and social media dashboard solutions, then provides recommendations and web development action that improves marketing strategy and business profitability.

Tags

digital marketingyoutubetiktoksocial mediadxmcxmcustomer experiencevideo

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Employee Retention
How to Earn Employee Trust & Retain Top Talent
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of the Digital Workplace
1,200+ executives offer a compelling snapshot of where we are and how DX leaders are different in their approaches
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now